Given the state that the entertainment industry is in, there should be no further debate about whether television is in any way a “lesser” medium compared to film. Over the course of the past several decades, great drama shows have proven to be more complex and dynamic than many of the films that hit theaters. Dramatic television has proven to be the preferred medium for adult entertainment. While cinemas are largely dominated by superhero movies, television has become a place where audiences can expect rich, nuanced stories told over an extended period of time.

While there are certainly many great drama shows, not every season is created equal. Some shows like Game of Thrones and House of Cards peaked early with standout seasons, only to have very disappointing conclusions. It’s impressive when a series can pull off a strong season-long arc that satisfies the investment that fans have made in the series thus far. Here are the ten best television drama seasons, ranked.

10 ‘The Americans’ (2013-2018)

Season 6

Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys in The Americans
The Americans was a dynamic espionage show that addressed both marriage and political tension with its Cold War storyline. Set during the 1980s, the series focused on the Russian spies Phillip (Matthew Rhys) and Elizabeth (Keri Russell) as they went undercover as an average family in the United States. While early seasons detailed the couples’ conflicting loyalties, the sixth and final installment of the show forced the characters to go on the run when their identity is discovered by the FBI agent Stan Beeman (Noah Emmerich).

The Americans pulled off a perfect finale that left just the right amount of story beats ambiguous; while it gave Phillip and Elizabeth an opportunity to reflect upon their experiences, it did not overlook the ramifications that their extended stay in America had on their relationship. With better espionage sequences and some of the most emotional moments of the entire series, The Americans truly saved the best for last with its final season.

the-americans-poster
Crime
Drama
Mystery

Release Date
January 30, 2013
Main Genre
Crime
Seasons
6
Studio
FX

The Americans can be streamed on Hulu in the U.S.

Watch on Hulu

9 ‘The Leftovers’ (2014-2017)

Season 3

Kevin Garvey (Justin Theroux) from The Leftovers standing
Showrunner Damon Lindelof received serious criticism for his role in crafting the conclusion of Lost, a show that many fans felt did not sufficiently pay off their investment with its disappointing plot twist. However, Lindelof managed to craft a far more emotional and satisfying series finale with his science fiction mystery series The Leftovers. The third and final season of The Leftovers is the most emotional and artistic of its entire run; Lindelof brought each of the character arcs to a satisfying conclusion, whilst leaving elements of the mystery ambiguous.

The Leftovers season three was unique among post-apocalyptic shows, as it was more focused on the characters’ maturation than exploring the root of the world’s collapse. The excellent music by Max Richter and staggering performances by Justin Theroux and Carrie Coon allowed this offbeat genre series to go out on a very high note.

The Leftovers TV Show Poster
The Leftovers
TV-MA
Mystery
Drama
Fantasy

Release Date
June 29, 2014
Creator
Damon Lindelof, Tom Perrotta
Main Genre
Drama
Seasons
3
Studio
HBO

The Leftovers can be streamed on Max in the U.S.

Watch on Max

8 ‘Breaking Bad’ (2008-2013)

Season 5

Walter White standing in the desert with a shaved head looking unimpressed in a scene from Breaking Bad
There’s a good reason why Breaking Bad is often cited as one of the greatest television thrillers of all-time. Over the course of the series, audiences got to watch the good man Walter White (Bryan Craston) transform into the monstrous criminal mastermind “Heisenberg.” The final season of Breaking Bad forced Walter to confront his egregious actions and atone for the trauma that his family went through. The last episode “Felina” was a thrilling installment that brought Walter’s intense story to a tragic conclusion.

In addition to giving Cranston some of the best material he ever had to work with, the final season of Breaking Bad featured Aaron Paul’s best work as Jesse Pinkman. Jesse is put through horrific circumstances throughout the season, yet emerges with a desire to reshape his life. The series provided the perfect setup for his next adventure in the spinoff film El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.

Breaking Bad TV Poster
Breaking Bad
TV-MA
Crime
Drama
Thriller

Release Date
January 20, 2008
Creator
Vince Gilligan
Main Genre
Crime
Seasons
5

Breaking Bad can be streamed on Netflix in the U.S.

Watch on Netflix

7 ‘Better Call Saul’ (2015-2022)

Season 6

CarolBurnettBetterCallSaul
Prequels are inherently hard to make work, as audiences may be less interested in seeing a story where they already know the conclusion ahead of time. However, Better Call Saul inverted expectations with its final season by serving as both a prequel and sequel to Breaking Bad. The season confirmed how a shady lawyer like Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) could transform into a criminal like Saul Goodman, and recreated moments from Breaking Bad’s final season from a different point-of-view. The final season managed to bring Vince Gilligan’s entire universe to a satisfying conclusion, giving memorable final turns for Gus (Giancarlo Esposito) and Mike (Jonathan Banks).

Better Call Saul featured some of its best performances in the final season. Rhea Seehorn had simply never been better as Kim Wexler, and a guest performance by Carol Burnett was simply the icing on the cake of a perfect season.

Better Call Saul TV Show Poster
Better Call Saul
TV-MA
Drama
Crime

Release Date
February 8, 2015
Cast
Bob Odenkirk , Jonathan Banks , Rhea Seehorn , Patrick Fabian , Michael Mando , Tony Dalton , Giancarlo Esposito
Main Genre
Drama
Seasons
6
Studio
AMC

Better Call Saul can be streamed on Netflix in the U.S.

Watch on Netflix

6 ‘The Sopranos’ (1999-2007)

Season 5

Christopher Moltisanti (Michael Imperioli) and Adriana La Cerva (Drea de Matteo) in The Sopranos
The Sopranos changed television forever, as it signified that HBO was capable of making thrilling gangster dramas that rivaled The Godfather and Goodfellas. While its the rare show that doesn’t really have a bad season, The Sopranos hit a creative high in its fifth season, which featured the shocking death of Drea de Matteo’s Adriana La Cerva in the episode “Long Term Parking.” Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) had always been a morally dubious character, but the fifth season confirmed that he was downright evil, and incapable of redemption.

The Sopranos’ fifth season benefited from a great guest role by Steve Buscemi, who appeared as the reformed gangster Tony B. Tony B’s attempts to reshape his life, only to once again be caught up in a world of violence, made for one of the most tragic storylines in the entire series.

the sopranos
The Sopranos
TV-MA
Drama
Crime

Release Date
January 10, 1999
Creator
David Chase
Cast
James Gandolfini , Edie Falco , Jamie-Lynn Sigler , Lorraine Bracco , Michael Imperioli , Steve Van Zandt , Tony Sirico , Steve Schirripa
Main Genre
Drama
Seasons
6
Studio
HBO

The Sopranos can be streamed on Max in the U.S.

Watch on Max

5 ‘The Wire’ (2002-2008)

Season 4

Chad L. Coleman as Cutty talking to Wood Harris as Avon in The Wire
The Wire was unlike any other crime drama in television history; praised for its authentic depiction of police procedures, each season grew steadily more complex by exploring a different level of infrastructure in Baltimore. While previous seasons focused on the drug trade, shipping ports, and electoral politics of the city, The Wire took a deep dive into the flaws of the education system in its fourth season. The attention granted to the younger cast of characters proved to be the most emotional storyline in the entire series.

While worth watching as a piece of brilliant entertainment, The Wire’s fourth season helped raise awareness about systematic issues that are still relevant today. The show’s complex narrative addressed the trauma that real people face, and put a spotlight on a diverse set of perspectives that are rarely granted attention in other crime dramas.

The Wire TV Poster
The Wire
TV-MA
Crime
Drama

Release Date
June 2, 2002
Creator
David Simon
Cast
Dominic West , Lance Reddick , Wood Harris , Wendell Pierce , Clarke Peters , Michael K. Williams , Deirdre Lovejoy , J.D. Williams
Main Genre
Crime
Seasons
5

The Wire can be streamed on Max in the U.S.

Watch on Max

4 ‘Mad Men’ (2008-2015)

Season 4

Don Draper (Jon Hamm) holds his suit jacket over his arm as he lights a cigarette in 'Mad Men' Season 4, Episode 8 "The Summer Man" (2010)
A unique historical drama praised for its great characters, Mad Men explored some of the most significant events of the 1960s through the perspective of the advertising agency Sterling Cooper and its enigmatic creative director, Don Draper (Jon Hamm). Following the shocking end of the third season, the fourth season of Mad Men explored Sterling Cooper’s attempts to become an independent business. This created more tension, as it was unclear if the show’s characters would be able to replicate their previous successes.

Although there was a strong focus on the business side, Mad Men’s fourth season turned Don into a more empathetic character, as he was coping with the ramifications of his recent divorce to Betty (January Jones). Don’s bonding with his daughter Sally (Kiernan Shipka) allowed the fourth season to become more profound than previous installments had ever been.

mad-men-poster
Mad Men
Drama

Release Date
July 19, 2007
Main Genre
Drama
Seasons
7
Studio
AMC

Mad Men can be streamed on AMC+ in the U.S.

Watch on AMC+

3 ‘Mr. Robot’ (2015-2019)

Season 3

Rami MAlek as Elliot Alderson in Mr. Robot
Before creating the hit Netflix thriller Leave The World Behind, writer/director Sam Esmail made an ingenious psychological drama with the hacker series Mr. Robot. Although it was a series that frequently delivered shocking plot twists, Mr. Robot released some of its most experimental episodes in its third season. The intense episode “eps3.4_runtime-error.r00” utilized the “one continuous shot” camera trick used by Alejandro Gonzales Inarritu in Birdman (or the Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance), and the emotional installment “eps3.7_dont-delete-me.ko” took a deep dive into the psychology of Ellio Alderson (Rami Malek).

Mr. Robot’s third season was also its most emotional, as Elliot is forced to help his longtime best friend Angela (Portia Doubleday) recover from a series of traumatic incidents. While it set up plot twists that would pay off in the subsequent season, Mr. Robot’s third season was its most exciting and enthralling.

Mr. Robot TV Show Poster
Mr. Robot
TV-MA
Crime
Drama
Thriller

Release Date
June 24, 2015
Main Genre
Drama
Seasons
4

Mr. Robot can be streamed on Prime Video in the U.S.

Watch on Prime

2 ‘Succession’ (2018-2023)

Season 4

Kendall Roy, Shiv Roy, and Roman Roy on the beach in the Succession series finale
Ever since its first season, Succession set up a mystery regarding the future of the Waystar RoyCo company, and whether it would be inherited by Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin), or Shiv (Sarah Snook). The fourth season of Succession was its best, as it forced the three siblings to work together in order to preserve the legacy of their father, Logan (Brian Cox). While often darkly funny, Succession proved in its fourth season that the flawed characters were capable of showing vulnerability and empathy.

Succession managed to deliver a perfect series finale with the episode “With Open Eyes,” which concluded the Roy family’s arc on a tragic note. Between the excellent music by Nicholas Britell and the pitch-perfect performances from the entire cast, Succession was both a harsh indictment of wealthy privilege and a deeply moving drama about familial dysfunction.

succession-poster
Succession
TV-MA
Drama
Comedy

Release Date
June 3, 2018
Creator
Jesse Armstrong
Main Genre
Drama
Seasons
4

Succession can be streamed on Max in the U.S.

Watch on Max

1 ‘Twin Peaks’ (1990-2017)

Season 3

A bomb exploding in Twin Peaks: The Return Part 8
The first two seasons of Twin Peaks were revolutionary works of television that created a “water cooler effect” that ensured it a passionate group of lifelong fans. Although the show was tragically canceled at the end of its second season, series creator David Lynch revitalized the show with the legacy continuation Twin Peaks: The Return. Twin Peaks: The Return was a dark recontextualization of the show’s mythology that provoked even more questions; part of the show’s genius was letting the audience interpret what critical events were intended to mean.

Between the return of Kyle MacLachlan’s Dale Cooper and an excellent cast of original characters, Twin Peaks: The Return was the perfect mix of nostalgia and new elements. Rumors persist that Lynch could be interested in picking up the series once more for a fourth season, but its hard to imagine anything topping the perfection of Twin Peaks: The Return.

Twin Peaks DVD Cover
Twin Peaks
TV-MA
Crime
Drama
Fantasy
Horror

Release Date
April 8, 1990
Creator
Mark Frost and David Lynch
Cast
Kyle MacLachlan , Sheryl Lee , Mädchen Amick , Kimmy Robertson , Dana Ashbrook
Main Genre
Crime
Seasons
3

Twin Peaks can be streamed on Paramount+ in the U.S.

Watch on Paramount+

