The year 2000 signaled a new era in human history. While some prognosticators expected flying cars or a catastrophic technological reset, the cultural advancement most readily delivered by the first decade of the new millennium was good TV. Really good TV. This transitional period in scripted programming saw the beginning of network TV's decline, while cable and premium networks like HBO, Showtime, and AMC planted their flags.

As with all evolutionary advancements, increased competition inspired innovation and diversification. When not restrained by the FCC's broadcasting standards, TV as a medium was allowed to spread its storytelling wings. The premises grew darker, the language became grittier, and the heroes started breaking bad. As a result, the 2000s saw a slew of groundbreaking dramas make their mark on television history and redefine what was possible for the genre. Here are the best, ranked from great to greatest.

13 Prison Break (2005-2009, 2017)

Created By Paul Scheuring

Image via 20th Television

So, imagine your best friend is convicted of a crime that he didn’t commit, and your background as a structural engineer gives you a splendid idea: help break your friend out of prison, by going to prison yourself. If that sounds like a bonkers premise, you are, one, correct, and, two, had no idea how this translated into an integral piece of 2000s TV.

Prison Break, created by Paul Scheuring, took that unconventional premise and made it work brilliantly. Each episode kept you on the edge of your seat, wondering if that plan would work. Prison Break “ended” with a TV movie in 2009 that pretty much wrapped up its initial story, but was revived in 2017, to everyone’s confusion. We won’t talk about Season 5, which you should skip; but the first four seasons were gold for Prison Break, and was one of the best dramas of the Y2K era.