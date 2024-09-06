The 2000s brought some fabulous dramas to the small screen, from Grey’s Anatomy to Dexter, Lie to Me, Six Feet Under, Friday Night Lights, and more. With the popularity of these dramas, some others flew under the radar. In some cases, these forgotten TV dramas may have never come to light, even two decades ago. For some, fans might have watched, enjoyed, but completely forgot they existed.

The best forgotten TV dramas of the 2000s run the gamut, from procedurals to family dramas and shows with other interesting premises. They are worth a re-watch, or watching for the first time, for those looking for a hidden gem classic that was missed.

10 'October Road' (2007-2008)

Created by André Nemec, Scott Rosenberg, and Josh Appelbaum

Image via ABC

Taking place in the same world as the movie Beautiful Girls, October Road follows Nick Garrett (Bryan Greenberg), who leaves home to go on a backpacking trip in Europe. It was supposed to last just a few weeks, but before he knows it, a decade has gone by and Nick has become a famous author and screenwriter, living in New York City. Suffering from writer’s block, he returns to his hometown in Massachusetts for a seminar and realizes that a lot has changed.

His reception after such a long absence wasn’t as warm as he expected either. Nick has to face Hannah (Laura Prepon), the girlfriend he left behind, best friend Eddie (Geoff Stults), and his family for the first time in a long time. October Road lasted two seasons. It was cancelled before a third season could be made, but the creators wrote a 10-minute finale to finish off the story for fans. That’s available as a special feature on the DVD.

October Road Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date March 15, 2007 Cast Bryan Greenberg , Laura Prepon Tom Berenger , Warren Christie , Brad William Henke , Evan Jones , Jay Paulson , Slade Pearce Main Genre Drama Seasons 2

9 'Brothers & Sisters' (2006-2011)

Created by Jon Robin Baitz

Image via ABC

Brothers & Sisters is one of those dramas that lasted quite some time, airing for five seasons. It was relatively popular, but many people have completely forgotten about it. One of the most underrated TV shows of the 2000s, the ensemble cast is led by Sally Field, who also serves as narrator. She’s Nora, matriarch of the wealthy Walker family who is dealing with the death of her husband William (Tom Skerritt). She needs to reconcile much more when she learns of her husband’s infidelity. Then there are her kids, who include a mixed bag like her conservative activist daughter Kitty (Calista Flockhart), gay lawyer son Kevin (Matthew Rhys), and veteran son Justin (Dave Annable) who has been struggling with substance abuse since returning from the war.

There’s a lot to unpack in Brothers & Sisters, with the large cast of characters that includes other family members and friends, and a long list of recurring characters. The show was a perfect follow-up to air after Desperate Housewives in the primetime line-up, centering around secrets, lies, love, and grief just as that series did.

Brothers & Sisters Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date September 24, 2006 Cast Calista Flockhart , Ron Rifkin , Patricia Wettig , Sally Field , Rachel Griffiths , Gilles Marini , Matthew Rhys Main Genre Drama Seasons 5

8 'Brotherhood' (2006-2008)

Created by Blake Masters

Image via Showtime

There’s a lot of attention on the Irish Mob in movies like The Irishman and The Departed. Before those films, however, there was Brotherhood, a crime drama that ranks as one of the best TV shows about gangsters. It’s about two brothers, Tommy Caffee (Jason Clarke) and Michael Caffee (Jason Isaacs), and how their lives in Providence, Rhode Island cross paths. Tommy is a local politician who is trying to do good work, while Michael is a gangster working with the Irish Mob. Naturally, this leads to complications.

Brotherhood is one of those fantastic shows that many people didn’t even realize existed but would have loved had they watched.

Brotherhood is one of those fantastic shows that many people didn’t even realize existed but would have loved had they watched. With three seasons under its belt, the series, which also stars Fionnula Flanagan, Kevin Chapman, and Ethan Embry, is arguably one of the best forgotten shows of the 2000s.

Watch on Fubo TV

7 'Hidden Palms' (2007)

Created by Kevin Williamson

Image via The CW

A teen drama that aired for a single season on The CW, Hidden Palms centers around a group of teenagers living in Palm Springs. The show stars Amber Heard, Michael Cassidy, and Tessa Thompson, and also features the late Leslie Jordan in a recurring role.

It’s easy to forget about Hidden Palms since it had a rough go at launch. Its launch date was pushed back a few months, and it was mostly filmed in Arizona because of the high cost of filming in Palm Springs. Originally supposed to be 13 episodes long, only eight aired. The show came and went in the blink of the eye, and despite criticisms of the clichés and inappropriate content for teens, some love its entertaining depiction of rich kids navigating coming-of-age.

Hidden Palms Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date May 30, 2007 Cast Michael Cassidy , Taylor Handley , Amber Heard , Sharon Lawrence , D.W. Moffett , Gail O'Grady , Ellary Porterfield , Tessa Thompson Main Genre Drama Seasons 1

6 'Saving Grace' (2007-2010)

Created by Nancy Miller

Image via TNT

Holly Hunter stars in Saving Grace, a crime drama about Grace Hanadarko (Hunter), an Oklahoma City detective with a penchant for heavy drinking and promiscuity. Rock bottom comes, however, when she kills a pedestrian after driving while drunk and is met by her “last chance angel.” The scruffy Earl (Leon Rippy) appears when she begs for God’s help, and he grants her the wish, eliminating the pedestrian and the car as if the accident never happened. But following the trace of blood on her blouse, Grace finds the man who was to be her victim, and it turns out, he has met Earl, too.

A faith-based show, Saving Grace is more generally about hope and belief, making mistakes, and understanding how challenging the world and life in general can be.

As Saving Grace progresses, Grace continues to see Earl, who tries to help her put an end to her self-destructive behavior and guide her on a positive path. The series also stars Dylan Minnette (13 Reasons Why) as Grace’s nephew. A faith-based show, Saving Grace is more generally about hope and belief, making mistakes, and understanding how challenging the world and life in general can be.

Watch on Hulu

5 'Big Love' (2006-2011)

Created by Mark V. Olsen and Will Scheffer

Image via HBO

Airing for five seasons with an impressive cast that includes Bill Paxton, Chloë Sevigny, and Ginnifer Goodwin with actors like Amanda Seyfried and Bruce Dern in supporting roles, Big Love covers the lives of a fundamentalist Mormon family in Utah. Since the family practices polygamy, patriarch Bill (Paxton) has three wives. The idea behind the show was to provide a fair, unbiased look at polygamy without passing judgement. Big Love was praised for accomplishing this well.

Watch, or re-watch, to see tons of familiar faces in guest roles in the best episodes of Big Love, from Sissy Spacek to Robert Patrick and Patrick Fabian. Receiving decent reviews, some count Big Love among the best shows of that decade.

4 'Life' (2007-2009)

Created by Rand Ravich

Image via NBC

A crime drama, Life stars Damian Lewis (Homeland, Billions) as Charlie Crews, a detective who spent a dozen years in prison for a triple murder he did not commit. Now that he has been freed thanks to DNA evidence, Charlie realizes that reacclimating to civilian life will not be easy. He had lost his friends and family, including his wife. He doesn’t have his job anymore, and even his grip on reality is tested. He puts himself to work, obsessed with solving the case that locked him away in the first place. But when he’s partnered with Detective Dani Reese (Sarah Shahi), the two don’t exactly get along.

Life is one of those great shows with an interesting premise and a talented cast that many don’t even realize existed.

Life is one of those great shows with an interesting premise and a talented cast that many don’t even realize existed. Receiving decent ratings from critics, many believe the lackluster title made the show difficult to stand out when it was on the air.

Watch on Peacock

3 'Leverage' (2008-2012)

Created by John Rogers and Chris Downey

Image via TNT

Don’t remember Leverage? Many people don’t recall this action crime drama, but it aired for five seasons, through to the 2010s. It’s about a five-person team, each with their own specific set of skills, that carries out various heists. But they fashion themselves a vigilante group, doing their work to help fight injustices involving the government and corporations, and purportedly helping innocent citizens in the process.

Leverage led to a revival series called Leverage: Redemption, which aired for two seasons from 2021 to 2022-2023 on IMDb TV. Timothy Hutton leads the cast, which also includes Aldis Hodge and Christian Kane with Jeri Ryan, Kari Matchett, Richard Chamberlain, Adam Baldwin, and Will Wheaton among the recurring cast. Despite receiving positive reviews, Leverage has largely been forgotten.

Leverage Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date December 7, 2008 Cast Timothy Hutton , Gina Bellman , Christian Kane , Beth Riesgraf , Aldis Hodge Main Genre Action Seasons 5

2 'Commander in Chief' (2005-2006)

Created by Rod Lurie

Image via ABC

For a short time, Geena Davis played Mackenzie Allen, the first female President of the United States, who finds herself thrust into the position after serving as vice president when the president dies from a sudden aneurysm. Commander in Chief performed well until the new season of American Idol launched, and it faced steep competition from that as well as fan favorite show House, which aired at the same time.

It received mixed reviews overall, but came and went so quickly that fans didn’t have the chance to truly get on board with it.

Also starring the late Donald Sutherland, Ever Carradine, and Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Commander in Chiefwas Davis’ first major TV role, having carved out her career in movies. It received mixed reviews overall, but came and went so quickly that fans didn’t have the chance to truly get on board with it. What’s more, fans didn’t like that the storyline suggested the first female president only came into office because of extenuating circumstances. Nonetheless, the series was interesting. With the potential for the first real female president of the United States, it’s arguably more topical today than it was almost 20 years ago.

Watch on Discovery+

1 'State of Play' (2003)

Created by Paul Abbott

Image via BBC One

In this British drama that initially broadcast on BBC One, journalist Cal McCaffrey (John Simm) and his friend Stephen Collins (David Morrissey), a Member of Parliament, look into the death of Sonia Baker (Shauna Macdonald), a political researcher who worked for Stephen. They uncover a link between Sonia’s death and that of a 15-year-old teenager and begin to unravel conspiracies and corruption that trace back to high-ranking government ministers.

Many people remember the movie, but not as many the series that inspired it.

State of Play was designed to be a six-episode series and was well received, even adapted into an American movie of the same name that starred Ben Affleck, Russell Crowe, Rachel McAdams, and Helen Mirren. Many people remember the movie, but not as many the series that inspired it.

Buy On Amazon

KEEP READING: The 10 Best Forgotten Sitcoms of the '90s