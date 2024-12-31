As 2024 comes to an end, now is the time to reflect on what has been a phenomenal year of television. The year saw the return of beloved comedies like Abbott Elementary and Shrinking, as well as beloved dramas like House of the Dragon and 9-1-1. There have also been a number of fantastic new shows, including minseries, comedy series, and dramas that could go on for multiple seasons.

Among these fantastic shows have been some television dramas that are smart, fast-paced, and thrilling from start to finish. Great drama shows immerse viewers and pull them into the story with high stakes and compelling characters. As the lives of these characters are put at risk, viewers are left on the edges of their seats. Some of this year's best drama shows are fast-paced and full of character deaths, while others are full of tension as they slowly take their time to get to an explosive conclusion. These are the 10 best TV dramas of 2024, ranked.

10 'Ripley'

Directed by Steven Zaillian

Like the film, The Talented Mr. Ripley, the limited series, Ripley, is based on the 1955 novel by Patricia Highsmith. The show takes place in 1960, and it follows Tom Ripley (Andrew Scott), a con man who gets the perfect opportunity placed in his lap. When the wealthy Herbert Greenleaf, (Kenneth Lonnerman) mistakenly believes that Tom is an old friend of his son, Dickie (Johnny Flynn), he asks Tom to travel to Atrani, Italy, to convince Dickie to finally come home from his travels.

Ripley is a thrilling neo-noir series that is shot entirely in black and white, and beyond the plot, it is a visually beautiful miniseries. Tom quickly becomes more involved in the lives of Dickie and his girlfriend, Marge (Dakota Fanning), but when Tom finds himself just out of reach of the life that he wants for himself, his scheming turns to murder and identity theft. Ripley fills viewers with dread as Tom travels around Italy, trying to avoid the inevitability of his crimes catching up with him.

9 'One Day'

Created by Nicole Taylor

Based on the 2009 novel by David Nicholls, One Day is a romantic drama that follows the lives of two people on July fifteenth over the course of fourteen years. Emma Morley (Ambika Mod) and Dexter Mayhew (Leo Woodall) meet on the night of their college graduation in what starts as a hookup but turns out to be the beginning of a close friendship. Over the course of the next handful of years, Emma and Dexter stay in touch despite leading very different lives, and they hover along the line between friendship and romance.

One Day is an incredibly emotional and beautiful romantic drama that shows Emma and Dexter's separate lives and complicated feelings getting in the way of their feelings for each other. Throughout their friendship, they have relationships with other people, near romantic moments with each other, and even a major rift where they end up going three years without speaking. This series is full of longing and "almosts," building up to a tragic and gut-wrenching conclusion.

8 'True Detective: Night Country'

Created by Nic Pizzolatto and Issa López

By now, True Detective has made quite a name for itself as a crime drama anthology series. The latest season, True Detective: Night Country, honors the core of the show while also functioning phenomenally as a standalone show. In Ennis, Alaska, police Chief Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and state trooper Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) investigate two separate incidents that they believe to be related: the gruesome murder of an Indigenous woman, activist Annie Kowtok (Nivi Pedersen), and the found frozen corpses of a group of scientists.

Using both supernatural elements and an emotionally grounded main storyline, True: Detective Night Country gets to the bottom of the mystery over the course of its six episodes. The plot is certainly compelling and intense, however Night Country is driven not by its plot, but by its characters. It is an honest and emotional portrayal of grief, systemic violence, and issues related to climate change. The season packs an emotional punch that resonates long after watching.

7 'Industry'

Created by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay

While Industry has always been a fantastic drama series, its third season feels like something different and bolder, with faster pacing and a darker tone. As the present storyline continues to focus on Pierpoint's many issues, there are also intense flashbacks to the death of Yasmin's (Marisa Abela) father (Adam Levy) scattered throughout. This is coupled with multiple other shocking character deaths this season, as well as a terrifying yet compelling plotline where Rishi's (Sagar Radia) debt finally catches up to him.

Season 3 of Industry is full of betrayal, the characters making terrible choices, and everybody constantly using each other, and it makes for an extremely entertaining and captivating watch. Somehow, in its third season, Industry takes on some seriously intense new storylines in a way that feels organic and fits the show. The conclusion to the season is intense and emotionally devastating, and will definitely have major consequences for Season 4.

6 'Rivals'

Directed by Elliot Hegarty, Alexandra Brodski, Et al.

Based on the second book in Dame Jilly Cooper's Rutshire Chronicles series, Rivals takes place in England in 1986, and it centers on the professional and personal rivalry between two wealthy and powerful men. Tony Baddingham (David Tennant) is the managing director of an independent commercial television station called Corinium. Tony hires the best of the best for Corinium and strives for success on a massive scale, but is held back by his deep hatred for and need to beat MP and Minister for Sport, Rupert Campbell-Black (Alex Hassell).

What starts out as a rivalry between two men becomes a massive battle between two television stations, Corinium and Venturer. As Venturer forms, the stakes of the show heighten, revealing an unexpected antagonist. Rivals is not just full of drama: it uses humor and romantic scenes throughout to create a truly entertaining viewing experience. The show is a slowburn, building up the tension and drama with fun scenes, so that the storyline slowly creeps along into an explosive ending to the season.

Rivals Release Date October 18, 2024

5 'Baby Reindeer'

Created by Richard Gadd

Based on the true story of the experiences of the show's creator, Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer follows Donny (Gadd), a bartender who hopes to one day find work as a comedian. After Donny shows kindness to a customer named Martha (Jessica Gunning), Martha starts stalking Donny, both e