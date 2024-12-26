New York City serves as the setting for some of film’s most iconic moments: King Kong climbing the Empire State Building, Harry (Billy Crystal) and Sally (Meg Ryan)’s autumn stroll through Central Park in When Harry Met Sally..., or Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) running around the Plaza Hotel in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. But these are all passing scenes in an otherwise larger plotline.

When it comes to TV shows set in NYC, the city itself becomes a character. These shows tap into themes that are quintessential to the darker nature of city culture: corruption, crime, and money (to name a few). Whether it’s period dramas like Mad Men, legal procedurals like Law & Order: SVU, or a closer look into the lives of the elite like Gossip Girl, these are the best TV dramas based in NYC, ranked.

10 ‘Gossip Girl’ (2007-2012)

Created by Josh Schwartz & Stephanie Savage

Gossip Girl follows the extravagant lives of Serena Van Der Woodsen (Blake Lively), Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester), and their peers through seasons of scandal and extravagance. Charity galas are a regular Wednesday night, living in hotels come with the lifestyle, and their interpersonal drama goes far beyond what one might consider “teenage problems.”

Gossip Girl represents an otherwise unachievable vision of NYC living as a form of escapism for fans who wish that they, too, were a part of the Manhattan elite. In a time when cellphones and online blogs gained popularity, the driving force of the anonymous “Gossip Girl” becomes a reality check for the characters’ debaucherous actions. A spin-off premiered in 2021 of the same name, but was canceled after just two seasons. Apparently, Gossip Girl’s storylines have since aged poorly and the cultural phenomenon it became should stay in the 2000s.

9 ‘Daredevil’ (2015-2018)

Created by Drew Goddard

Canonically blind in the comics, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) must rely on his other senses to fight crime throughout NYC and, more specifically, his neighborhood of Hell’s Kitchen. Because Daredevil is a Netflix series, it can portray the grittier nature of crime-fighting often found in the original comics. Yes, Daredevil is a vigilante. But he’s also a 30-year-old lawyer living in NYC, navigating romantic relationships and living with roommates.

If it’s based in NYC, Daredevil is there. Daredevil is part of the Netflix Marvel Universe (Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist) and this interconnectivity culminated in the 2017 crossover miniseries, The Defenders. More recently, Matt Murdock appeared in other Disney Marvel productions like She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Spider-Man: No Way Home as a toned-down version of himself. It appears that the Avengers are always in need of a lawyer (and, of course, a superhero).

8 ‘Law and Order: SVU’ (1999-)

Created by Dick Wolf

A spin-off of the 1990s Law & Order series, this police procedural follows criminal activities primarily focusing on sexual crimes across NYC. Law & Order: SVU is Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Oliva Benson is Law & Order: SVU. Since its inception, Olivia has been an essential part of the Special Victims Unit as a detective known for taking on cases with compassion and tenacity.

The show succeeds in handling difficult topics involving sex crimes, child abuse, and domestic violence with sensitivity and respectability. Especially because, like its predecessor Law & Order, many of the storylines presented in the show are inspired by real-life cases taken from news headlines and NYPD reports. There is no shortage of criminal cases in NYC, and as a result, there is no sign of Law & Order: SVU ending anytime soon.

7 ‘The Morning Show’ (2019-)

Created by Jay Carson

When Alex Levy’s (Jennifer Aniston) role as a news anchor on The Morning Show is threatened, she is also faced with a greater complication; allegations of sexual misconduct against her co-host, Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell). By chance or fate, the show’s producers discover small-town reporter Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) and bring her on to replace Mitch.

Alex and Bradley’s rivalry goes beyond who reports the news first; it highlights a larger theme in both the media and among women in general. Aside from their personal issues, The Morning Show successfully covers relevant topics like female rights, changing technology, and immigration. But it does so in a clever manner, almost satirizing the real New York talk shows which often stray from serious conversation. The Morning Show’s third season recently ended, and as Alex and Bradley battle larger establishments and ideologies, their camaraderie and relationship continues to strengthen.

6 ‘Suits’ (2011-2019)

Created by Aaron Korsh