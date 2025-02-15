There is a special joy that comes with sitting down and binge-watching a great television show for as long as possible. Weekends are the perfect time for binge-watching, whether it's for watching all the new episodes of a season that has just dropped on streaming, or to watch a show that has already been around for a while for the first time. There are a number of options for shows to binge-watch, like sitcoms that will keep viewers laughing for the whole weekend.

For television fans looking for something a little more intense and with higher stakes to watch, drama shows are a great choice for binge-watching. There are a number of captivating and riveting drama shows that make for a great binge-watch, like How to Get Away With Murder, Game of Thrones, and Lost. Many of the great drama shows take a long time to watch all the way through, though, so for those looking for something a little shorter, these are the 10 most bingeworthy TV dramas that you can watch in one weekend.

10 'The Society'

1 season

When a group of high school students leave for a field trip that gets cancelled due to a storm, they return to find their town exactly as they left it, but with all the people gone. Such begins The Society, a survivalist teen drama in the likes of Lord of the Flies and Yellowjackets. Unable to leave the town or contact anyone outside of it, the teenagers are forced to grow up quickly, and to figure out how to survive and run this place that they now call New Ham.

Although it was sadly cancelled after just one season, The Society is a fast-paced, intense, and genuinely scary show that pushes a group of normal people to the extremes when their entire lives change all at once. With clashes over power and resources that lead to deadly consequences, The Society is a show that viewers will have to keep watching, all up until the very last plot twist and subsequent cliffhanger.