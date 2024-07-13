With the rise in popularity of streaming came the art of bingewatching, also known as sitting down in front of the TV and watching every episode of a show, one after the other. Bingewatching is a fantasic way to fully dive into a show and experience it all at once, without having to wait a week in between cliffhangers and emotionally devastating moments.

Drama series are perhaps the best ones for binging, as they get viewers hooked in the wait to see what happens next. While there are many amazing prestige dramas out there, they are not the best for binge-watching, due to their slower paces and episodes that require time to reflect. Instead, the best drama shows to binge-watch are fast-paced, sometimes even melodramatic, and constantly dropping twists and turns. These are the 10 most bingeworthy drama series.

10 'Suits'

Created by Aaron Korsh

After its time on the air, Suits became especially popular last year, as many began to bingewatch it when it arrived on Netflix. The legal drama followed Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), who, after a drug deal goes wrong, gets a job working as a lawyer. Thus began a rollercoaster ride as Mike had to hide his lack of a license to practice law, and as he and Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) won many cases together while hiding the fact that they were also breaking the law.

Suits was a great show to bingewatch, because it kept viewers constantly on their toes trying to guess what would happen next. The show had always having episode-long cases that drew viewers in, as well as some season-long cases and struggles for the law firm. Additionally, the overarching plot line of Mike having to hide his secret was very compelling, and made viewers have to keep going after each episode.

9 'Lost'

Created by Jeffery Lieber, J.J. Abrams, and Damon Lindelof

There is just something about deserted islands that is particularly compelling, and Lost took this premise and really took it up a notch. The fast-paced drama series followed a group of survivors of a plane crash after they landed on a deserted island that turned out to be more than it seemed. The show was particularly phenomenal for its format, in which it jumped between the present day with past glimpses into each of the characters' previous lives.

Lost is a fantastic bingewatch, because it really draws viewers in, in both its past and present day plot lines. It showed everyone struggling to survive on the island and dealing with high stakes, making viewers have to keep watching after each episode. Additionally, it is hard to keep flashbacks interesting, but Lost did, making viewers have to learn more about the characters' secrets.

8 'Hannibal'

Developed by Bryan Fuller

From the very first episode, Hannibal captivated viewers, due to its terrifying premise and fascinating characters. The show followed criminal profiler Will Graham (Hugh Dancy) as he helped the FBI solve gruesome murders, all while serial killer and cannibal Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen) was right under his nose. The show was scary, compelling, and interesting as it followed episode-long and season-long crimes, all while Hannibal and Will's relationship evolved in dangerous and complicated ways.

Hannibal is the perfect bingewatch, because it scared viewers into watching to see what happened next, and never let them get too comfortable before switching things up and raising the stakes. The show took the typical procedural premise and expanded on it in a way that was truly terrifying, and had viewers watching to see what would happen next, whether Hannibal would be exposed, and how Will and Hannibal's relationship would continue to evolve.

7 'Ugly Betty'

Developed by Silvio Horta

Ugly Betty was the show that did it all: comedy, drama, tragedy, and the effortless playing off of telenovela tropes. What started as Betty Suarez (America Ferrera) getting a job as the assistant to the Editor-in-Chief at Mode Magazine, became a fast-paced, shocking, and dramatic show full of constant twists and turns. The show was constantly throwing viewers for a loop, with twists such as faked deaths, secret children, sabotage, and murder.

What makes Ugly Betty such a great bingewatch is its incredible fast pacing. It never lingered too long on a plot line, and instead was constantly jumping into the next thing, keeping viewers riveted, and forcing them to continue watching after each cliffhanger. Additionally, Wilhelmina Slater (Vanessa Williams) was easily one of the best TV villains of all time, keeping the show interesting and making viewers love to hate her.

6 'Grey's Anatomy'

Created by Shonda Rhimes