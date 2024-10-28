There are shows that some people watch, shows that no one watches, and shows that everyone watches. When it comes to the latter category, that doesn’t always include everyone. There’s always that one person who admits to never having seen one of the biggest shows on television. Some even wear it like a badge of honor that they have managed to avoid the perceived peer pressure and steered clear of a show people can’t stop talking about.

Despite this mindset, there are a few essential dramas that supersede such beliefs. These are ones that everyone should watch at least once just to be able to join the conversation, even if they didn’t like the show. But chances are these quality series will make the top 10 personal list.

10 'Breaking Bad' (2008-2013)

Created by Vince Gilligan

Image via AMC

Breaking Bad follows Walter White (Bryan Cranston), a quiet family man and chemistry teacher who is just getting by. When he receives a terminal cancer diagnosis, he is determined to ensure that his wife and two children are cared for when he’s gone. So, he stoops to desperate measures to leave them a nest egg: making and selling drugs. As it turns out, however, his product is good, really good. He lists the help of small-time drug dealer and former high school student Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) to help him sell it. But what happens next turns White into an unrecognizable man drunk with power and living out a wrath that has been bubbling to his surface for years.

Admittedly, Breaking Bad is slow to start. It almost seems like fans are aching for something to happen throughout much of the first season. But that moment when White stands in front of his bathroom mirror and shaves his head is a pivotal turning point. Sticking with the show up to that point pays off in spades because every season of Breaking Bad is better than the last.

Breaking Bad Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date January 20, 2008 Rating Seasons 5 Creator Website Network AMC Streaming Service(s) Netflix Franchise(s) Breaking Bad Showrunner Vince Gilligan Expand

9 'Mad Men' (2007-2015)

Created by Matthew Weiner

Image via AMC

A glimpse into the inner workings of the advertising world of the ‘50s with tons of timely references and compelling characters and parallel storylines, Mad Men is a delight to watch from start to finish. Back then, it was all about newspaper print advertising, and eventually, TV commercials. The plot centers around the partners and employees at the Sterling Cooper agency, notably Don Draper (Jon Hamm), a creative director with a mysterious past who is astonishingly good at his job but, personally, he’s a mess.

There’s a lot about the show that wouldn’t hold up today, but that’s par for the course for that time period. The story follows other characters as well, including secretary Peggy (Elisabeth Moss), who proves she has much more to offer in the male-dominated working world than just answering phones and opening mail. She eventually sees Draper as both a mentor and a friend. With one of the best series finales ever on television, the seven seasons take you through to the ‘70s, and it’s a wild and exciting ride all the way through.

8 'The Sopranos' (1999-2007)

Created by David Chase

Image via HBO

It’s easy to forget that Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) is a fictional character, not a real gangster. But Gandolfini embodied the character so well that it almost seems like The Sopranos was a true story. He’s an Italian American mobster who tries to balance his criminal life with being a loving family man. He seeks help from his psychiatrist, Jennifer Melfi (Lorraine Bracco), but this doesn’t stop Tony from doing what needs to be done to further his position and influence.

The Sopranos is widely considered to be one of the best shows ever on television with many episodes that are downright perfect. It solidifies the careers of many established and up-and-coming actors. Even for those who have already read all the chatter about the open-ended finale, it’s still worth seeing how the entire story plays out over the show’s six seasons.

7 'Dexter' (2006-2013)

Created by James Manos Jr.

Image via Showtime

One of the most compelling characters on television, Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) in Dexter, is a serial killer who drugs, taunts, kills, and dismembers his victims. But he’s also intensely likable. He lives by a code, taught to him by his father as a way to save his son from a terrible existence. He only kills people he deems deserving to die, like child abusers, rapists, and other awful humans. It doesn’t hurt that he’s a blood spatter analyst for the local police, so he has access, credibility, and knowledge to carry out his murders.

Even die-hard fans will advise that the first four seasons of Dexter are the best ones. The show took a dip in its quality, writing, and characters after that. But it’s still a worthwhile watch for the back half as well. That’s especially to catch up with the many new spin-offs past and present, including the 2020 limited series sequel Dexter: New Blood (designed to right the wrongs of the horrendous series finale) and the upcoming prequel Dexter: Original Sin and sequel Dexter: Resurrection. Knowing the original showrunner is back for these shows, it’s worth watching the original to dive into this devious world of serial killing.

6 'Game of Thrones' (2011-2019)

Created by David Benioff, D.B. Weiss

Image via HBO

There are groups of people who pride themselves in never having jumped on the Game of Thrones bandwagon. There are others who started watching late and got into the conversation that continues to occur to this day. The series, based on the George R. R. Martin novels (for its first several seasons), is set in the fictional continent of Westeros where various factions and families are fighting for the Iron Throne. Who really deserves to sit there doesn’t matter, many believe it’s theirs, and they will fight to the death to win. But then, there’s also the threat of the Night King ready to attack because, as the show advises, “Winter is coming.”

There’s still time to catch up on Game of Thrones, even after knowing some of the key things that occur with the characters and story. From the tremendous cast, the intriguing stories, and character development, there’s a lot to love, especially with all the best episodes. The drama is not for the faint of heart, with some extremely violent scenes. But Game of Thrones has spawned an entire franchise, and it’s worth seeing how it all first played out on screen.

5 'Lost' (2004-2010)

Created by Jeffrey Lieber, J.J. Abrams, Damon Lindelof

Image via ABC

Lost is the kind of show fans loved watching twice to pick up on subtle nuances and potential different ways to interpret pivotal scenes and events. It all begins when a plane crashes on a mysterious island and the survivors must struggle for shelter and food until they are eventually rescued, or so they hope. With clashing personalities, supernatural events, and other strange people (or beings) on the island, the show is sci-fi, adventure, and drama, all rolled into one.

For those who love mythology and shows that require a lot of thought, processing, interpretation, and analyzing, Lost fits the bill. It’s creative, smart, and exciting, and one of those shows fans still talk about to this day.

Lost Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date September 22, 2004 Main Genre Mystery Seasons 6 Creator(s) J.J. Abrams , Damon Lindelof , Jeffrey Lieber Writers Jeffrey Lieber , J.J. Abrams , Damon Lindelof Network ABC Directors Jack Bender , Stephen Williams Showrunner Damon Lindelof , Carlton Cuse Expand

4 'The Walking Dead' (2010-2022)

Created by Frank Darabont

Image via AMC Studios

It started as a little small screen interpretation of a popular comic book series and has exploded into a massive franchise that includes numerous spin-offs, several still airing to this day. The Walking Dead is set in a post-apocalyptic world whereby the planet has been overtaken by a deadly virus. Everyone is infected and as soon as someone passes or is bitten, they turn into a flesh-eating zombie.

What’s so wonderful about The Walking Dead, as any loyal fan will say on repeat, is that it isn’t about the walking dead. It’s about the survivors in a perilous situation, the difficult decisions they must make, the unlikely friendships they form, and the way each person adapts. While the series took a dip after its seventh season, it’s one of those rare shows that picked back up and got even better. While there are 11 seasons and 177 episodes, that seems like a massive undertaking, it’s still easy to power through it all in a few months' time, then dive into all the other spin-offs.