Family dramas have always been great fodder for television shows. But more so when the family’s history and legacy run for a few generations. Whether it is stories of the prestigious ones like the British Royal Family and the Duttons of Yellowstone, or those of the simpler names, like the Fisher family of Six Feet Under, in the end, all are but stories of people and their connections, emotions, and intentions that can sometimes date back to centuries.

In this article, we look at 10 best TV dramas that spanned generations and range from thriller to comedy, tragedy, mystery, thriller, or even dark satire. Each show presents a unique lens through which audiences can examine the characters and their journeys, as well as the interesting contexts that influence their arcs through the years.

11 'Legacies' (2018–2022)

Created by Julie Plec

Image via The CW

A spin-off of The Originals, Legacies marks the third series in The Vampire Diaries franchise and features characters from both The Vampire Diaries and The Originals. The series focuses on Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell), a 17-year-old daughter of the vampire-werewolf hybrid, Klaus Mikaelson of The Originals. Hailing from a lineage of witches, werewolves, and vampires, Hope carries the family legacy and ancestral powers that she must learn to hone and control at the Salvatore Boarding School for the Young and Gifted.

Legacies is perfect for fans of supernatural fantasy shows, especially those focusing on vampires and werewolves, and a must-watch for The Vampire Diaries fans. The series works well as a coming-of-age story set to a magical, otherworldly theme, and is not without its drama. Legacies is fun, fast-paced, and peppered with ample thrills, matching the ranks of popular supernatural high school series like Riverdale or Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Legacies Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date October 25, 2018 Showrunner Julie Plec Cast Peyton Alex Smith , Jenny Boyd , Ben Levin , Aria Shahghasemi , Danielle Rose Russell , Leo Howard , Quincy Fouse , Chris Lee , Matthew Davis , Kaylee Bryant Seasons 4

10 'The Originals' (2009–2017)

Created by Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec

Image via The CW

The success of The Vampire Diaries led to its spin-off, The Originals, which marked the first step in the expansion of the franchise. Adapted from the eponymous novels by L.J. Smith, The Originals tells the story of the Mikaelsons, a power-hungry family of vampire-werewolf hybrid beings. Known as the world's “original vampires,” they once owned the French Quarters of New Orleans, and now the family’s children – Klaus, Elijah, and Rebekah have returned to reclaim the land. Joseph Morgan, Daniel Gillies, and Claire Holt play the Mikaelson siblings, with Morgan’s portrayal of Klaus earning him a People’s Choice Award and a huge fan following.

The Originals, a lot like its parent show, features supernatural politics and engaging arcs about the family's past spanning centuries and generations of powerful vampires. During its five-season run, the fantasy supernatural drama gained popularity and received a generally positive reception from genre fans, clocking more than a million viewers in each season.

9 'Parenthood' (2010–2015)

Created by Jason Katims

Image via NBC

The NBC family drama is loosely taken from Ron Howard’s 1989 film of the same name and marks the second television adaptation following the eponymous 1990 series. Premiered in 2010, Parenthood follows the Braverman family, and their five-generation – older couple, Zeek (Craig T. Nelson) and Camille Braverman (Bonnie Bedelia), their three children – Adam (Peter Krause), Sarah (Lauren Graham), and Crosby (Dax Shepard), grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

The series focuses on how the family deals with relationships, loss, adulthood, careers, marital problems, and sexuality. During its six-season run, Parenthood was well-received by critics for addressing significant themes like autism in children, adoption, single parenthood, and various parenting issues. Even though the show never garnered a huge fan following, the family drama earned several awards and accolades. Its well-written characters and endearing family dynamics make Parenthood a great watch.

Parenthood Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date March 2, 2010 Directors Jason Katims Cast Lauren Graham , Peter Krause , Dax Shepard , Monica Potter , Erika Christensen , Sam Jaeger , Max Burkholder , Joy Bryant Seasons 6

8 'Six Feet Under' (2001–2005)

Created by Alan Ball

Image via HBO

A story about two generations of the Fisher family, Six Feet Under follows Nate Fisher (Peter Krause), whose funeral director father, Nathaniel Sr. (Richard Jenkins), dies and leaves him and his brother, David (Michael C. Hall), the family funeral home. The series focuses on the dynamics between the brothers, the family matriarch, Ruth (Frances Conroy), the rebellious daughter, Claire (Lauren Ambrose), and Nate and David’s respective partners. The show’s title not only alludes to its theme but also to the primal self that often hides under the surface.

Staying true to its name and concept, Six Feet Under explores death and mortality in layered storytelling, where the hard-hitting, honest narrative is well-balanced with dark humor, which earned great acclaim from critics. The show is designed as a traditional family drama that explores themes like familial ties, homosexuality, infidelity, and religion. But as the story proceeds, it reveals its philosophical take on the concept of death, making it a unique and engaging family drama comedy that can be sometimes heartbreaking.