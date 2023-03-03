Someone's favorite TV shows don't always have to be the ones that make them laugh on their feet. Sometimes, TV shows provide a lot of drama that can get one feeling a whole range of emotions that can be a favorite. Fans tend to be even more invested in the characters and storylines compared to TV comedies.

RELATED: 10 TV Shows That Killed Their Main Character and Kept Going, From 'Game of Thrones' to 'The Wire'

Because of this, when a character departs, some added drama will bring the show to its peak or its downfall. Unfortunately, some TV dramas haven't been able to recover their magic after certain characters leave.

1 'Grey's Anatomy' (2005-)

Over the years, Grey's Anatomy has been on the air, and viewers have watched multiple characters depart the series. However, fans felt that the show wasn't the same after some of the original main characters left, including Cristina (Sandra Oh), Alex (Justin Chambers), Derek (Patrick Dempsey), and most recently, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) now leaving as a series regular.

RELATED: 10 Great TV Shows Where a Supporting Character Always Steals The Spotlight

Reddit users have discussed how all the character departures have affected the show. Especially with Meredith leaving as a series regular, some say that the show can't go on without her. Other Reddit users agree that the show should end with all these original characters leaving.

2 'The Walking Dead' (2010-2022)

Not all deaths from The Walking Dead were satisfying for fans. Characters including Glenn (Steven Yeun) and Carl (Chandler Riggs) were among the ones that were killed off and saddened fans.

Reddit users discussed how The Walking Dead killing off characters that fans cared about killed off their interest in the show. For instance, u/jeanmelissa said The Walking Dead went down majorly after those significant characters left, and they have zero interest in the show now. Another user said that the show's atmosphere had changed.

3 'The Vampire Diaries' (2009-2017)

Fans were surprised to hear that the main protagonist Elena (Nina Dobrev), was leaving the show. After all, she was the main female character in many big storylines, including her love triangle with the brothers Damon (Ian Somerhalder) and Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley).

RELATED: 10 TV Characters That Were The Only Good Part of Their Shows, According to Reddit

u/bartturner said that they stopped watching The Vampire Diariesafter Elena left. Another Reddit user agreed and said they loved the earlier seasons, but it wasn't the same after Elena left. They had tried to finish the show, but it felt different watching now.

4 'Suits' (2011-2019)

A college dropout Mike (Patrick J. Adams), works for one of New York's best lawyers, Harvey (Gabriel Macht), making Suits an addictive, thought-provoking drama. However, when Mike left the series, it changed the trajectory of Suits.

RELATED: 10 Supporting TV Characters Who Deserved Their Own Spin-Offs

u/Ozzdo said Mike was the dynamic that made the show unique and interesting. After all, Mike's a fraud that was hired anyway, and the show revolved around Mike trying to hide his secret. They even said that without Mike, Suits just became every other show about lawyers.

5 'House of Cards' (2013-2018)

Image via Netflix

One major character departure in House of Cards was Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey), as he was the show's main star. Reddit users say Frank made the show exciting, and his leaving led to its downfall.

One Reddit user never watched the last season because of his departure. Putting aside the sexual assault allegations that led Kevin Spacey to leave in the first place, they say that his character was the one that kept the show captivating to watch.

6 'CSI: Crime Scene Investigation' (2000-2015)

There are other cop shows other than Law and Order that fans enjoy, and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation is one of them. However, when the fan-favorite CSI supervisor Gil Grissom (William Petersen) left, some fans felt that the show wasn't the same anymore.

u/cry0bot said that after Grissom left, that special charm he brought to the show was also lost. Another user added that CSI: Crime Scene Investigation lost its core when Grissom left and that they ended up losing interest in the show.

7 'Law and Order: Special Victims Unit' (1999 - )

Image via NBC

Law and Order: Special Victims Unit was led by the dynamic detective duo Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) and Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay). However, when Elliot Stabler decided to leave, fans said the show wasn't the same.

RELATED: 10 Most Underrated Crime Shows You Might Not Have Seen (Yet)

One of the reasons, according to a few Reddit users, was that Elliot Stabler and Olivia Benson were such a great dynamic that made the show good. After Stabler left, it felt like there was always something missing.

8 'The 100' (2014-2020)

Image via Alloy Entertainment/CW

The 100 is considered one of the best apocalyptic shows, and it has even reached exactly 100 episodes to match its name. Within those 100 episodes, there were character departures that fans felt affected the show before it reached episode 100.

Some notable character departures include Lexa (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and Lincoln (Ricky Whittle), who were both killed off. u/brandeeddcom said that the show was different after both characters left. Plus, the way they were killed off was disappointing.

9 'One Tree Hill' (2003-2012)

One Tree Hill was the typical teen drama show that had love triangles that formed fan bases. Longtime viewers of One Tree Hill may have thought about who Lucas (Chad Michael Murray) should end up with. Lucas ultimately ended up with Peyton (Hilarie Burton), and they left the show together.

RELATED: 10 TV Characters That Should Have Been Written Out of Their Shows Sooner

One Reddit user says that Lucas and Peyton's departures left a big hole in the series, and it got bland afterward. After all, Lucas and Peyton were part of many of One Tree Hill's storylines, so fans lost interest after they both left.

10 'Scrubs' (2001-2010)

Even though Scrubs was supposed to end after season eight with a series finale already being filmed, the show still continued anyway. However, most of the main cast members left, and brand-new ones were introduced. This did not sit well with many fans.

u/LittleBug088 said that after almost the whole main cast left, Scrubs didn't need to be revived for another season. Other Redditors say they love rewatching the first eight seasons but stop watching on season nine. The show felt different without the other main characters, including Elliot Reid (Sarah Chalke) and Bob Kelso (Jenkins).

KEEP READING: 10 TV Comedies That Went Downhill After a Character Departure