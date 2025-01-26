The 2020s have unquestionably flown by, with the pandemic-struck television landscape of the start of the decade slowly evolving back into the industry's best.

Five years into the decade, it's impossible not to look back on what has come before, with the reality that 2015 was an entire ten years ago, a stomach-churning fact that may take some time to sink in. To help said fact sink in, here's a look at the ten best TV dramas officially turning 10 in 2025.

10 'Empire' (2015 - 2020)

Created By: Lee Daniels, Danny Strong

This glitzy drama from creators Lee Daniels and Danny Strong is set firmly in the cutthroat world of music, following record label owner Lucious Lyon (Terrence Howard) as he is sadly diagnosed with ALS. Needing to choose a successor, Lucious looks between his three sons for who could take the throne, but a returning ex-wife believes the company is rightfully hers.

When Empire was first released in 2015, it blew audiences away. Each passing episode of Season 1 grew the fanbase thanks to an ever-evolving and emotionally-driven story set in a world that millions find fascinating. Alas, that strong start was almost doomed to create a bar too high for subsequent seasons, but let that take nothing away from the initial genius of Empire.

Trai Byers

9 'Banana' (2015)

Created By: Russell T. Davies

The current showrunner of Doctor Who, Russell T. Davies, has been a champion of LGBTQ+ stories in the media for many years. From It's a Sin to Queer as Folk, Davies has been the driving force behind a selection of big hitters, with 2015's Banana his most underrated series. Banana showcases the ups, downs, and in-betweens of eight different couples as they navigate the trials and tribulations of modern romance.

Touching, diverse, and ever-so-relatable, Banana is like a warm hug on a cold night. Featuring stellar ensemble performances from the likes of Fisayo Akinde and Freddie Fox, the show pulls no punches in its depiction of some of the hardest challenges modern love can face. However, Banana never delivers these challenges without a ray of hope, giving the audience the sense that love - no matter its origins - can always prevail.

Letitia Wright Vivienne Scott

8 'The Expanse' (2015 - 2022)

Created By: Daniel Abraham, Mark Fergus, Ty Franck

Set 200 years in the future, The Expanse tells the tale of an inhabited solar system, with planets playing politics with one another. When a young, outspoken activist goes missing, the search for her accidentally reveals a universe-wide conspiracy ready to blow everyone's mind.

The word that springs to mind when discussing The Expanse is ambition. To take the nuances of political warfare from our own planet and translate them into a volatile solar system whilst never veering into satire is quite an achievement, with The Expanse deserving of all of its high praise.