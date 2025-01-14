The TV landscape was a drastically different space in 2005, compared to how it is in 2025, in ways that are obvious to anyone who remembers being alive back then. Streaming services as they're now understood were still a little way off (though YouTube did launch in 2005), meaning that network or cable TV remained the dominant ways people actually, you know, watched TV.

There were countless great shows that were still running in 2005 (and some that ended during the year in question, like Six Feet Under), but what the following aims to do is celebrate the TV dramas that debuted in 2005. In a sense, they're all celebrating their 20th anniversaries at some point during 2025 and, remarkably, there are some that are still ongoing to this day.

10 'Weeds' (2005-2012)

Created by Jenji Kohan

Weeds is a borderline drama; perhaps not one in the true sense, because it mixes dark comedy and crime elements with qualities you'd expect to find in a TV drama. Indeed, its premise is comparable to a show that began airing in 2008: Breaking Bad, though that one was generally darker and perhaps higher stakes, revolving around the manufacturing of methamphetamine, rather than the dealing of marijuana.

That’s the drug the central character of Weeds turns to dealing, with the show following the chaos, drama, and comedy such a lifestyle change has for a newly widowed suburban mother. It’s admittedly not as well-known today as some other shows that debuted in 2005, but it was a relatively big deal for its time, ultimately running until 2012.

9 'Medium' (2005-2011)

Created by Glenn Gordon Caron

There’s a high-concept premise to Medium that, like Weeds, makes it more than just a drama. It contains fantasy elements alongside being a crime/drama series, with its central character indeed being a medium. She communicates with spirits and uses those powers to help solve crimes, which, yes, sounds a bit ridiculous, but Medium took that premise and ran with it for seven seasons.

It’s also elevated by Patricia Arquette’s performance in the lead role, as she ultimately won an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, and was nominated for the same award on another occasion. Despite finishing its run in the early 2010s, Medium feels incredibly of the 2000s, for better or worse… maybe for better, because it’s possible to feel a little nostalgia for television of this era, given a couple of decades have passed now.

8 'Grey's Anatomy' (2005-)

Created by Shonda Rhimes