The decade is not even halfway through, and there have already been so many incredible and inventive television shows to come out of it. In an era of frequent reboots and revivals, it is especially wonderful to get unique television from different genres. Shows like BoJack Horseman and Succession have taken risks and tried new things on both a visual and narrative level and a lot of really incredible television moments have come out of that experimentation.

On a case-by-case basis, the best television episodes tend to break the mold. These episodes will follow the rules of the show but in a way that is new and inventive, often leading to thoughtful character studies or daring narrative choices. Sometimes, these will look like departure chapters reflective of the characters' journeys in their respective show. These are the best TV episodes of the 2020s so far, chosen because of their impact not only on their shows but on television as a whole.

10 "Pilot" (Season 1, Episode 1)

'Abbott Elementary' (2021-Present)

Many shows, especially sitcoms, take a while to find their footing. A great pilot is difficult to pull off because it has to get the audience invested before they are attached to the characters, but Abbott Elementary managed to stick the landing with its Pilot. The episode was just another day in the life of elementary school teacher Jeanine Teagues as she fought the principal and the system to get a new rug.

This Pilot was very clever and well-written, introducing each of the main characters and their personalities within just a half hour. It set the tone of Abbott Elementary perfectly as hopeful yet realistic with a comedic flair. Additionally, the episode was able to smoothly introduce Gregory into the fray, while also setting up Ava as both an antagonist and a character with a possible redemption arc. Overall, this Pilot introduced Abbott as one of the best female-led shows of the 2020s and a welcome return to the sitcom formula of the early 2000s.

9 "The Boy from 6B" (Season 1, Episode 7)

'Only Murders in the Building' (2021-Present)

Only Murders in the Building has always effortlessly balanced sharp comedy with heartbreaking emotional beats. Through the structural framing around a true crime podcast, the show has taken to using humor to challenge the concept of true crime. In Season 1, Episode 7, "The Boy from 6B," the show had just revealed that the Dimases had some major secrets. This episode then focused on the intriguing Theo Dimas, with nearly the entire story framed from his perspective.

#The Boy from GB" is among the most daring and distinctive episodes of modern television, particularly for how Theo's perspective was portrayed. Because Theo is deaf, the episode is mostly silent, and whatever dialog there is comes in American Sign Language, except for the very last scene with Charles. "The Boy from 6B" challenged our notions of how television is experienced while bringing nuance to a character most other shows would ignore. A truly heartbreaking moment was the reveal that Theo accidentally killed Zoe and that Teddy had covered it up.

8 "Whenever You're Ready"

'The Good Place' Season 4, Episode 13

Two of the most important episodes of a show are its Pilot and its finale. It is extremely challenging to end a series in a way that feels satisfying and emotional. However, The Good Place succeeded with one of the greatest series finales of all time. A simpler show would have just ended with the four humans in The Good Place for the rest of eternity; instead, The Good Place pushed this a step further.

In the series finale, each of the four humans reached a point in their afterlives where they were ready to move on. For most, this meant walking through the afterlife door and ceasing to exist. "Whenever You're Ready" is incredibly beautiful and moving, showing each character's growth. Eleanor becomes selfless and Chidi decisive. Tahani works behind the scenes, and Jason meditates rather than being impulsive. Additionally, Janet feels as deeply as she can, and Michael becomes human.

7 "Book V: Gospel" (Season 5, Episode 5)

'Midnight Mass" (2021)

Arguably the best of Mike Flanagan's horror miniseries, Midnight Mass is a terrifying and stunning piece of television. The show follows Riley Flynn as he tries to rebuild his life in the wake of a tragic accident and the guilt that followed. In the fifth episode, "Book V: Gospel," Riley takes Erin out on the water in a boat to tell her the true story of what had just happened to him after being bitten by the "angel."

"Book V: Gospel" is absolutely phenomenal, both for how it's framed through Riley's perspective and for the actual content. Riley has a very honest talk with Monsignor Pruitt in a truly haunting and terrifying scene, where it becomes clear that Pruitt is too far gone. In a tragic and truly horrific final scene, Riley reveals the truth of his transformation to Erin when the sun comes up. In an effort to keep himself from becoming a monster, Riley sacrifices himself by bursting into flames. "Book V: Gospel" is a brilliant episode because of its atmospheric tone and powerful narrative, including one of the best TV character exits in recent memory.

6 "A Dark Quiet Death" (Season 1, Episode 5)

'Mythic Quest' (2020-Present)

Although Mythic Quest typically focuses on the employees of a video game company, it has made a tradition of having one departure episode each season. The first of these was the truly phenomenal "A Dark Quiet Death." This episode took place 25 years before the start of the show and showed two video game fanatics named Doc and Beans, who meet, fall in love, and create a video game together.

"A Dark Quiet Death" is so special due to its shocking yet on-theme departure from the show and poignant themes. When issues of creative decisions and integrity come up, Doc sells out to be successful, permanently destroying his relationship with Beans. Not only is this episode Mythic Quest's best, but it's also a warning that leaves an impact because of how it addresses the evergreen conflict of creativity vs. success.

5 "Forks" (Season 2, Episode 7)

'The Bear' (2022-Present)

With episodes like "Fishes" and "Napkins," The Bear has many truly fantastic installments to choose from. Arguably the best of these is Season 2, Episode 7, "Forks." The Bear is always at its best when it does quiet character work, which is evident in the Richie-centric episode. In "Forks," Carmy sends Richie to the stage at the upscale dining restaurant. Although Richie initially thinks it's a waste of time, it proves to be a transformative week for him.

"Forks" is particularly fantastic for how it provides exceptional character development for Richie in just a half hour. The episode shows Richie gaining a new respect for the little details, from polished forks to peeled mushrooms. He learns to embrace the hospitality side of working in a restaurant and to really play on his strengths. "Forks" is a truly beautiful and touching half-hour of television, and it made a real impact on Richie in every future episode.

4 "Long, Long Time" (Season 1, Episode 3)

'The Last of Us' (2023-Present)

The Last of Us may be a fast-paced post-apocalyptic drama, but it did a bold switch-up with the third episode, "Long, Long Time." Other than the beginning and end of the episode that focused on Joel and Ellie's trip to Lincoln, Massachusetts, nearly the entirety presents a series of flashbacks revolving around two men, Bill and Frank. Starting with the beginning of the outbreak, the narrative shows significant moments from Bill's life, and in particular, his love story with Frank.

"Long, Long Time" is a standout not just for how different it was in tone and pacing than the rest of the show. It was almost like a movie, telling a beautiful and emotional love story. The episode shows Bill and Frank meeting and falling in love, leading a secluded yet full life even as the world falls apart around them. The ending is devastating yet moving, with Frank and Frank choosing to end their life on their terms. At its core, The Last of Us is a story about humanity, and "Long, Long Time" is a testament to the mighty power of love.

3 "Ego Death" (Season 1, Episode 12)

'I May Destroy You' (2020)

In just one twelve-episode season, Michaela Coel's I May Destroy You made quite an impact. The darkly comedic miniseries followed young writer and influencer Arabella. After a traumatic assault, Arabella's entire life turned upside down, and she begins to rethink her relationships. Each episode is sharp and poignant, reaching a true peak in the finale, "Ego Death."

In a challenging yet enthralling half-hour of television, Arabella imagines a series of vivid scenarios in which she finally encounters her attacker again. Each scenario feels incredibly real, despite existing within her mind, ranging from her attacker's death to his arrest. The episode is harrowing but cathartic, resetting after each scenario in the style of Groundhog Day. Each time that Arabella ends up back at her apartment, she relives a version of the night over in her mind before ultimately refusing to succumb to her trauma and instead use it to create.

2 "Connor's Wedding" (Season 4, Episode 3)

'Succession' (2018-2023)

Succession handled drama in a way that was always carefully done and strategic, creeping out rather than throwing it in viewers' faces. In its fourth season, the show had already spent a lot of time showing the different options of who might ultimately succeed Logan when he died. Season 4, Episode 3, "Connor's Wedding," started relatively normal, with Logan Roy missing his son's wedding for a business trip.

"Connor's Wedding" is a masterpiece for a number of reasons, starting with its shocking twist. Very early on in the episode, Logan suddenly collapses on his plane, and it becomes clear he is dying. The episode follows his children's complicated reactions to this, with gut-wrenching goodbyes spoken to him over the phone. Each actor's performance is incredible, and each moment painful, down to the final scene of the neglected Connor having his wedding without his family. "Connor's Wedding" is a dramatic tour de force, a powerful examination of guilt, grief, and the complexity of love. Instantly iconic and endlessly quotable, "Connor's Wedding" is not only one of the best episodes of the 2020s but of the 21st century, too.

1 "The View from Halfway Down" (Season 6, Episode 15)

'BoJack Horseman' (2014-2020)

In what has so far been a great decade for television, the best TV episode of the 2020s comes from none other than BoJack Horseman. The satirical dark comedy had a number of phenomenal and inventive episodes, but its magnum opus was its penultimate episode, "The View from Halfway Down." After hitting the lowest point in his life so far and losing his reputation and legacy, BoJack spiraled into a destructive bender at the end of the previous episode.

In a truly eerie and brilliant choice, "The View from Halfway Down" takes place in a weird in-between space that seems to be a mixture of BoJack's self-consciousness and the afterlife. BoJack attends a dinner party made up of dead people that he had either known or loved. "The View from Halfway Down" is fantastic for its thoughtful conversation, the terrifying talent show, and the truly scary and heartbreaking ending. The standout is definitely the titular poem written by Alison Tafel and performed by Secretariat. Impactful and thought-provoking, "The View from Halfway Down" is a masterclass in subversive storytelling and the best episode of the 2020s.

