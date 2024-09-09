Alcoholism, or alcohol use disorder, impacts millions of people around the world. TV series have portrayed the illness with various results. Unfortunately, alcohol use disorder is often not taken seriously or played as comedy. However, there are certain series that accurately showcase alcohol use disorder, both the consequences that the illness brings and the fact that there is so often hope for recovery with love and support.

Some series, like M*A*S*H, take a serious look at the realities of addiction in a single, character-focused storyline. Other series, like Shameless, had themes connected to alcohol use disorder woven throughout the entire series. The most effective storylines on TV that portray alcohol use disorder focus on the humanity of the person with the illness. These stories also show how the illness impacts the friends and family members of those with the illness and how important community support is in recovery.

10 'M*A*SH'

"Bottoms Up" (Season 9, Episode 15)

Throughout M*A*S*H's time on the air, the show often made something of a joke about the rampant alcohol use that became a part of the culture of the 4077th. "Bottoms Up" takes a more serious approach to alcohol use disorder and shows how traumatic environments can serve as massive triggers. Margaret's (Loretta Swit) friend Helen Whitfield (Gail Strickland) visits the 4077th as a visiting nurse, and it quickly becomes apparent that her alcohol use is interfering with her life and career.

What makes this episode so effective is that it showcases how alcohol use disorder can impact those who are talented and career-driven. This episode first aired in 1981, and so it is notable that the series portrayed alcohol use disorder in a woman. While "Bottom's Up" makes the connection that alcohol use is often tied to traumatic environments and experiences, like war, the episode also shows that the illness is far more complex and that there are people who are more at risk due to historical factors.

9 'The West Wing'

"Barlet For America" (Season 3, Episode 10)

In the middle of President Barlet's (Martin Sheen) legal troubles about the fact that he concealed his multiple sclerosis diagnosis from the American public, Leo McGarry (John Spencer) is also put under the microscope. Fairly early on in the series, it is established that this character lived with alcohol use disorder. From the early days of The West Wing, Leo acknowledges his history with alcohol use disorder. It comes out that he also struggled with addiction to other substances.

Throughout The West Wing, Leo is shown to be open and honest about his alcohol use disorder. It is clear that those around him, including his family and his colleagues, are nothing less than supportive of him. "Barlet for America" is an honest look at how those with alcohol use disorder can engage in recovery with support. Leo's honesty in this episode is notable as well, as he describes his own experience with alcohol use disorder, how it impacted his life, and how he was eventually able to engage in recovery.

8 'Mom'

"A Community Hero and a Wide Turn" (Season 8, Episode 17)

As a series, Mom portrayed the many faces of alcohol use disorder and addiction through a comedic lens. What makes Mom so charmingly effective is the fact that it never fails to showcase the struggles of substance use disorders while always humanizing the characters that walk this road. In "A Community Hero", Marjorie (Mimi Kennedy) gets acknowledged for being the leader she is, and everyone gets a chance to showcase what an impact she has had by continuing to share her recovery journey with others.

"A Community Hero and a Wide Turn" is a testament to the massive impact that Marjorie has had on her friends. Watching Bonnie (Allison Janney) earnestly celebrate her friend and how influential she is. This penultimate episode is also a showcase of how powerful mutual aid is in recovery. "A Community Hero and a Wide Turn" is especially heartwarming because it has such a hopeful tone when Marjorie is ultimately reunited with her previously estranged son.

7 'BoJack Horseman'

"A Horse Walks into a Rehab" (Season 6, Episode 1)

BoJack Horseman follows the titular BoJack (Will Arnett), a washed-up comedian who tries in vain to complete his memoir with the help of a ghostwriter. BoJack's alcohol use disorder is a consistent theme in the series, and it comes to a head with the death of Sarah Lynn (Kristen Schall). At the beginning of BoJack Horseman Season 6, BoJack has finally decided to enter rehab and to begin the process of recovery. The episode features flashbacks to various points in BoJack's life and how his alcohol use has evolved over time.

"A Horse Walks into a Rehab" is a turning point for BoJack as a character. After five seasons of having his alcohol use disorder cause so much chaos, this episode shows him finally recognizing how unmanageable his life has become. His time in a rehab facility shows that recovery is hardly ever a linear process. Watching his character make a meaningful effort to begin this recovery journey adds depth to his character that is much needed.

6 'Shameless'

"The Hobo Games" (Season 9, Episode 11)

Shameless is another series that consistently handled addiction throughout its run. Frank (William H. Macy) repeatedly showed how alcohol use disorder impacted his life. He showed that this disorder was a barrier to him being a father. "The Hobo Games" highlights how alcohol use disorder impacts families overall, and how Fiona (Emmy Rossum) and Lip (Jeremy Allen White) are impacted by their father's illness. This episode brings Fiona and Lip's respective struggles with alcohol use disorder and recovery into focus.

"The Hobo Games" is a boiling point for Fiona and Lip. Up to this point, both of them have been working through everything that has led them both to develop alcohol use disorder like their father. Lip's visceral upset at the fact that his AA sponsee relapsed showcases his character's humanity and how flawed yet deeply caring he is. By contrast, Fiona's arc in this episode shows how much of a toll alcohol use disorder can take on one's daily life and how strong denial can be.

5 'The Flight Attendant'

"In Case of Emergency" (Season 1, Episode 1)

The Flight Attendant's premiere episode introduces flight attendant Cassandra "Cassie" Bowden (Kaley Cuoco), a woman with alcohol use disorder who works as a flight attendant. When she is first introduced, it is immediately clear how much alcohol use disorder impacts her life and career. Instead of being sensational, this episode highlights the fact that those with alcohol use disorder are often able to work in highly demanding professions, at least for a time.

The premiere episode of The Flight Attendant showcases the chaos that so often comes with alcohol use disorder. While the introduction to Cassie as a character becomes increasingly dramatic, she is always shown to be fully human. It is immediately easy to empathize with Cassie, as her life is evidently in the middle of a significant, life-altering spiral. While Cassie's story may become increasingly wild as the series continues, the first episode remains a grounded portrayal of how alcohol use disorder can affect anyone.

4 'Mad Men'

"The Rejected" (Season 4, Episode 4)

Throughout Mad Men, Don Draper (Jon Hamm) battles many demons. This manifested as an alcohol use disorder that at first seemed like it was just a normal part of being a man in the 1950s. As the series continues, however, Don's struggles become progressively harder to hide behind a dapper veneer. In "The Rejected", Don's problematic alcohol use is called out by his secretary, Allison (Alexa Alemanni). This marks the first time that Don's alcohol use has been called out so directly.

What makes "The Rejected" such an authentic portrayal of alcohol use disorder is that it shows the progressive toll that alcohol use takes. Don's frequent hangovers clearly catch up with him in this episode, and it is not so easy for him to bounce back. While the early seasons show Don facing hardly any consequences, "The Rejected" sees his illness catch up with him. Don's journey in this episode of Mad Men is contrasted with Freddy's, as Freddy returns to the firm after beginning his sobriety journey.

3 'Criminal Minds'

"Self-Fulfilling Prophecy" (Season 7, Episode 9)

Criminal Minds tackled substance use disorder through various victims and unsubs throughout its run. "Self-Fulfilling Prophecy" brought alcohol use disorder close to home for the BAU as Erin Strauss (Jayne Atkinson) revealed that she had been living with alcohol use disorder and had recently relapsed. Hotch (Thomas Gibson) and Morgan (Shemar Moore) show their support and help get her the support she needs. It is heartbreaking to watch Strauss try so hard to conceal her struggles for so long.

While the main story of "Self-Fulfilling Prophecy" is shocking in typical Criminal Minds fashion, the heart of the story is Strauss being honest with herself and her colleagues as she acknowledges her relapse. This episode emphasizes the fact that having a supportive community is essential in the recovery journey. While it is clear that Strauss's illness has caused her a lot of suffering, there is ultimately a hopeful tone to this episode as she looks toward regaining her sobriety.

2 'How to Get Away With Murder'

"Say Goodbye" (Season 6, Episode 1)

How to Get Away With Murder followed Annalise Keating (Viola Davis), a defense attorney and law professor who finds herself and some of her students on the wrong side of the law. Annalise's alcohol use disorder impacts her life in subtle ways as the series goes on. However, in the premiere episode of the final season, things come to a head for her while her life unravels. As she deals with a death and a disappearance, she decides to go to rehab.

This episode of How to Get Away With Murder is a new beginning for Annalise as she faces everything that she has been through. "Say Goodbye" demonstrates what a difficult and courageous decision it is to enter rehab and begin the recovery process. This episode is also heartwarming because it shows just how important self-love and self-acceptance are for anyone beginning their sobriety journey. Watching Annalise learn and use these skills makes her an even more dynamic character to root for.

1 'The Queen's Gambit'

"The End Game" (Season 1, Episode 8)

The Queen's Gambit follows chess prodigy Elizabeth "Beth" Harmon as she rises through the ranks of international chess. Throughout the miniseries, Beth is shown to struggle with trauma, addiction, and grief as she advances in her career. The final episode of the series features flashbacks to Beth's childhood and how her mother also lived with alcohol use disorder. The episode gives Beth a chance to acknowledge her past and make a kind of peace with it to move forward.

What makes this final episode of The Queen's Gambit so effective is the fact that it shows how devastating intergenerational trauma is and how alcohol use disorder has a genetic component that can impact families over generations. This is another example of an episode that gives a hopeful tone, as Beth is given a chance at a new start in light of her past. "The End Game" also shows that recovery from alcohol use disorder requires much support and that it is not a journey that can be taken alone.

