Once upon a time, the Primetime Emmys might've been looked down upon as honoring inferior pieces of entertainment to movie-focused awards shows, but then along came a Golden Age of Television to shake things up. Whether you think the TV world is still living through that age or not, one thing's for certain: the quality of television increased, and with it, awards shows like the Emmys became more valuable as a way to gauge whether a show was worth one's time.

Now, awards shows aren't everything, and plenty of beloved shows have failed to win as many awards as they perhaps deserved. As such, a rundown of highly-awarded episodes cannot be exhaustive, nor can such episodes definitively be called the best of all time, nor even the best of their respective shows. But such episodes are largely great and generally live up to the hype, with some of the most awarded episodes - taking into account the Emmys and some other awards bodies - ranked below.

10 'The Bear' - "Review" (2022)

Season 1, Episode 7

The Bear is beloved (maybe even feared) for how stressful it can sometimes be, and no episode demonstrates that quite as effectively as season 1's penultimate episode, "Review." It depicts a variety of things going wrong inside the Italian beef sandwich shop where much of the show is set, and is ambitiously presented, with almost the entire episode consisting of an unbroken take that lets the audience experience things in extra anxious real-time.

A show that's proven popular at the Emmys for both its first and second seasons, "Review" was particularly highly praised and awarded, as far as The Bear episodes go. Ayo Edebiri picked up the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for this episode, as did Christopher Storer for Outstanding Directing, while Storer also notably received a nomination for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in a Comedy Series from the Directors Guild of America Awards.

9 'Veep' - "Election Night" (2015)

Season 4, Episode 10

Like The Bear’s “Review,” the season 4 finale of Veep, “Election Night,” also keeps the tension high throughout… at least for the characters. From a viewer’s perspective, on the other hand, things don’t feel quite as stomach-churning, given everyone on Veep is flawed at best and essentially sociopathic at worst, making it the kind of show where you don’t feel too bad for laughing at the misery many characters feel.

Unsurprisingly, “Election Night” is about the titular event, with protagonist – and once the titular V.P. – Selina Meyer hoping to hold onto the Presidency she’s spent a season “enjoying.” It was the last episode written before the Veep’s creator, Armando Iannucci, exited the show, and won an Emmy for the writing of “Election Night” alongside Simon Blackwell and Tony Roche. Additionally, the episode’s director, Chris Addison, won an Outstanding Directorial Achievement award from the Directors Guild of America Awards.

8 'Game of Thrones' - "Battle of the Bastards" (2016)

Season 6, Episode 9

Though the latter half of Game of Thrones’ run wasn’t flawless by any means, season 6 did have its moments, and finished strong with the one-two-punch of episodes 9 and 10: “Battle of the Bastards” and “The Winds of Winter.” Of those, the former was particularly favored by the Emmys, winning a remarkable six awards: Directing, Writing, Make-up, Single-Camera Picture Editing, Sound Mixing, and Special Visual Effects.

It's not hard to see why it garnered so many technical awards, given the titular battle of “Battle of the Bastards” is spectacular enough that it puts a good many movie battle sequences to shame. It won too many awards from too many other organizations to count, but it was enough of a spectacle to be worthy of such honors (and, put simply, the episode was also very satisfying to watch for its narrative, given it finally gave Ramsay Bolton his comeuppance).

7 'Succession' - "Connor's Wedding" (2023)

Season 4, Episode 3

Before Succession’s fourth and final season, the show was already well-acquainted with praise from awards shows and viewers alike, but that final 10-episode-run was something else entirely, especially “Connor’s Wedding.” Succession had been riveting without necessarily having life-or-death stakes in the past, but death hit hard and suddenly in this episode, making it a rather staggering exploration of how it feels to receive and immediately cope with bad news.

It was a traumatic episode that did away with a good deal of the dark humor that defined most other brilliant episodes of the show, and that unique quality helped “Connor’s Wedding” stand out. Jesse Armstrong won Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series, Mark Mylod won Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series, and the overall season won Outstanding Drama Series (plus three cast members received acting awards from the Emmys, albeit for season 4 episodes other than “Connor’s Wedding”)

6 'The Americans' - "START" (2018)

Season 6, Episode 10

Just as “Connor’s Wedding” feels like one of the best episodes of Succession because it’s one of the most eventful, so too does “START” from The Americans’ final season hit hard because of how jam-packed it is. “START” has to be, though, considering it’s the series finale, and The Americans had been well-established as a slow-burn show with consistent tension that had to be resolved eventually, and plenty of things come crashing down by the show’s end.

If The Americans wasn’t already an all-time great television drama series, then its finale ultimately cemented its legacy, and it was a handsomely awarded episode of television for how well it stuck the landing. Matthew Rhys received Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, while writers Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg received the Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series Emmy. And though the show’s sixth and final season didn’t win Outstanding Drama Series at the Emmys that year, it did win the equivalent prize at the Golden Globes: Best Television Series – Drama.

5 '24' - "Day 5: 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 a.m." (2006)

Season 5, Episode 1

Much of 24 tends to bleed together, but by design, given how continuity-focused the show is and for the fact that each of its first eight seasons played out in real-time; 24 hours covered in 24 episodes. This makes it hard sometimes for certain episodes to stand out, but the opening episode of season 5 – "Day 5: 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 a.m." – proved particularly dramatic, whittling down the main cast to a drastic extent and raising the stakes to ridiculously high levels right from the start.

It can be a difficult episode to watch, given what a shock to the senses and an upheaval of the status quo it is, but it’s television at its most gutsy. Plus, for what it’s worth, the fifth season kept the momentum going, and was probably the show’s strongest overall. This first episode of the season was highly awarded at the Emmys, too, with it winning Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Kiefer Sutherland), Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series (Jon Cassar), and Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Series (David Latham).

4 'Fleabag' - "Series 2, Episode 1" (2019)

Season 2, Episode 1

Fleabag was a show that aired only two seasons, though it was a quality-over-quantity kind of deal, with the first season being well-received and then the second season getting even more praise. Of that superior second season, the high points are usually regarded as the opening episode and the finale (that’s how it seems to be for many shows, sure, but Fleabag’s season 2 is a particularly dramatic example).

“Series 2, Episode 1" earned a considerable amount of attention from awards bodies, being praised and honored for how well it sticks to its funny, sad, and uncomfortable premise, centering around an engagement dinner gone wrong. For just the first episode of season 2, Fleabag earned the following Emmys: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series + Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series (both to Phoebe Waller-Bridge), Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series (Harry Bradbeer), and Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series (Gary Dollner).

3 'Seinfeld' - "The Contest" (1992)

Season 4, Episode 11

A classic sitcom with too many iconic episodes to count, Seinfeld is a show that lives up to the hype and will likely endure for as long as there are small and annoying things in life to complain about. Following four unlikable but oddly endearing friends living in New York City, Seinfeldmay have a reputation for being about nothing, but it also kind of touches upon everything mundane in nature; the sorts of things that happen daily but don’t usually get explored on television.

Case in point, the groundbreaking season 4 episode, “The Contest,” revolves around an absurd game of, let’s say, endurance that the main characters play with each other, over who can be the master of their domain. To this date, it’s still one of Seinfeld’s greatest episodes, and was honored with a host of awards including an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, a Writers Guild of America award (both for Larry David), and an Outstanding Directorial Achievement in a Comedy Series award from the Directors Guild of America (for Tom Cherones).

2 'The Sopranos' - "Whitecaps" (2002)

Season 4, Episode 13

To approach The Sopranos with the hope of giving it some kind of novel praise feels futile nowadays, given the show first started airing a quarter-of-a-century ago, was well-received while on the air, and has become even more popular with new viewers in the years since it concluded. While the crime and dark comedy elements stand out the most, it was also a riveting family-centered drama series, and no episode hones in on that side of the show more effectively than “Whitecaps.”

This season 4 finale bucks the trend established by earlier seasons, which tended to be defined by criminal violence amping up, and side/main characters getting bumped off. Instead of such things, “Whitecaps” is about the death of a marriage… ultimately temporary, sure, but throughout the episode, the drama is undeniably explosive and perhaps even more shocking than many of the show’s more violent scenes. It was a particular hit at the Emmys, too, with wins for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series (Robin Green, Mitchell Burgess, and David Chase), Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (James Gandolfini), and Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series (Edie Falco).

1 'Breaking Bad' - "Ozymandias" (2013)

Season 5, Episode 14

Breaking Bad aired five impressive seasons and finished on a high, with season 5 representing the show at its arguable peak (the fact it was split into two halves likely helped, as that helped it end up longer than all the other seasons). Like The Americans, Breaking Bad was also a show where it wasn’t so much a matter of if things would spiral out of control, but when, and the third-last episode of the show, “Ozymandias,” ended up answering that question in an emotionally shocking way.

“Ozymandias” is well-known for being the most explosive and eventful episode of the show, and it went over well when it came to awards shows, too. There were a total of three particularly significant Emmys awarded to this hour of Breaking Bad alone: Outstanding Lead Actor and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Bryan Cranston and Anna Gunn respectively), and Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series (Moira Walley-Beckett).

