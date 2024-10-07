Television is meant to be enjoyed, but sometimes, certain episodes are deemed too controversial to be seen. Whether studios object from the start or backlash from viewers is so severe, episodes are never aired again. Sometimes, episodes which are perfectly acceptable in one country are banned in another due to differences in cultural norms or even laws. And no genre is immune. Shows for children have been banned due to content that's too adult, while sitcoms and dramas for adults have been banned after being deemed offensive.

The nature of a ban can change over the years, from once-controversial topics becoming more acceptable to the opposite, as society moves and recognizes certain things weren't appropriate. In some cases, episodes have been banned not because of their content but because of the involvement of individuals who have since been accused of wrongdoing. No matter the reason for the ban, many banned episodes can be found easily on streaming services or DVDs today.

10 'Pokémon'

"Dennō Senshi Porygon," Season 1, Episode 38

In the Pokémon episode “Dennō Senshi Porygon,” often translated as "Electric Soldier Porygon,” Team Rocket used a prototype of a Porygon, a digital Pokémon capable of copying its enemies' physical traits, to install a virus which could intercept Poké Balls in transit. To stop them, Ash (Rica Matsumoto) went inside a Poké Ball’s transmitting device. When antivirus software was deployed with Ash still inside, he was put in danger, until Pikachu destroyed the antivirus missiles with a Thunderbolt attack.

“Dennō Senshi Porygon” was only broadcast once in Japan, in December 1997, and never aired in any other countries—the flickering red-and-blue animation after Pikachu’s Thunderbolt caused seizures in hundreds of children watching, though it’s suspected mass hysteria may have also been a factor. As a result, changes were made in television standards, and the show went on hiatus for four months. The episode has been parodied in other shows in the years since.

9 'SpongeBob SquarePants'

"Mid-Life Crustacean," Season 3, Episode 15B

In SpongeBob SquarePants episode “Mid-Life Crustacean,” Mr. Krabs (Clancy Brown), upset over getting older, went to SpongeBob (Tom Kenny) and Patrick (Bill Fagerbakke) for help feeling young again and joined them for a night out. After a night of silly, childish activities which Mr. Krabs didn’t enjoy, he became frustrated and intended to leave when Patrick revealed the night’s final activity was a panty raid. The episode was removed from some streaming services but is still included in others.

Not only did the trio go on a panty raid, but they did so at Mr. Krabs’ mother’s home, much to his horror. The scene didn’t get much attention when it originally aired, but in the years since, some have considered it inappropriate, especially for a children’s cartoon. It wasn’t the only episode of the show to be banned, either—“Sailor Mouth,” in which SpongeBob learned a curse word, was also banned.

8 'Dexter’s Laboratory'

"Rude Removal," Season, Episode

Dexter (Christine Cavanaugh) invented a device intended to remove rudeness from a person in Dexter's Laboratory episode “Rude Removal,” but when he and Dee Dee (Kat Cressida) got into a fight and ended up in the machine, it didn’t function quite right and instead split them into two pairs—one was polite and respectful, and the other was aggressive and rude. The episode was screened at animation festivals and was briefly made available online by Adult Swim.

The decision not to air “Rude Removal” was understandable—even though Dexter and Dee Dee’s swearing was censored, it was still a bit much for a kid’s show. That said, it’s a hilarious episode, with just as much entertainment from the prim and proper versions of Dexter and Dee Dee as the crass ones. It’s fitting that Adult Swim was the network to allow it to be seen, however briefly.

7 'The Simpsons'

"Stark Raving Dad," Season 3, Episode 1

In The Simpsons episode “Stark Raving Dad,” after wearing a pink shirt to work, Homer (Dan Castellaneta) was asked to complete a psychiatric evaluation, which he had Bart (Nancy Cartwright) fill out for him. Bart’s unsatisfactory answers led to Homer being committed to a mental institute, where he shared a room with a man who claimed to be Michael Jackson, voiced by Jackson himself. The episode was not included when The Simpsons began streaming on Disney+ but is available to buy on other platforms.

The content of “Star Raving Dad” wasn’t controversial, the episode was actually quite heartwarming, and it’s still beloved by fans who have seen it, but it was banned after Jackson was accused of sexually assaulting children, which he consistently denied, as has his estate since his death. Because Disney’s brand is largely built on content for children, their decision to exclude the episode from the platform is understandable, and it’s the only episode of the series that’s not available.

6 'Married... with Children'

"I’ll See You in Court," Season 3, Episode 10

Al (Ed O'Neill) and Peg (Katey Sagal) decide to stay in a motel to spice up their marriage and visited one recommended by their neighbors Steve (David Garrison) and Marcy (Amanda Bearse) in Married… with Children episode “I’ll See You in Court.” While there, Al and Peg found a sex tape of Steve and Marcy, which had been made without their knowledge, leading them to sue the motel owner. The episode never aired until 2002, when it appeared in syndication on FX.

Married… with Children was already a controversial show at the time, mother and activist Terry Rakolta spearheaded a boycott against the show due to the content of previous episodes. Audiences felt “I’ll See You in Court” took things too far and successfully lobbied to have it taken off the air, but even by the standards at the time, it was actually a fairly tame episode which addressed the important issue of consent.

5 'The Twilight Zone'

"The Encounter," Season 5, Episode 31

Originally broadcast in 1964, The Twilight Zone episode “The Encounter” told the story of a World War II veteran, Fenton (Neville Brand), who found a Japanese Katana in his attic. After receiving a tip from a neighbor, a young Japanese American, Arthur Takamori (George Takei), entered in search of work, and as the two men spent time together, things between them grew increasingly tense. The episode never aired again until 2016.

Because The Twilight Zone often addressed controversial topics, it’s a bit of a surprise that “The Encounter” was the only episode which was actually banned. It was controversial due to its racial overtones, a surprising misstep for the series given its otherwise progressive political themes and deft handling of the topic in other episodes. Still, both actors delivered impressive performances, and the episode came two years before Takei was cast in Star Trek.

4 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'

"America's Next Top Paddy's Billboard Model Contest," Season 4, Episode 3

In It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia episode "America's Next Top Paddy's Billboard Model Contest," Frank (Danny DeVito) and Mac (Rob McElhenney) bought a billboard and set out to find a model for it. The episode featured the first appearance of Dee’s (Kaitlin Olson) Martina Martinez character, who Dee portrayed using blackface makeup. The episode is typically not included on streaming services but can still be found online, and the case expressed their thoughts on its being banned in the Always Sunny Podcast.

"America's Next Top Paddy's Billboard Model Contest" was one of five episodes of It’s Always Sunny to get banned—given that the characters are all terrible people, the only surprise here is that there aren’t more. This episode was controversial due to Dee’s blackface as Martina Martinez, and that wasn’t the only character she used in the episode which was a racist caricature, which she defended and compared to comedy shows like Saturday Night Live.

3 'Seinfeld'

"The Puerto Rican Day," Season 9, Episode 20

On their way home from a Mets game, Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld), Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), George (Jason Alexander) and Kramer (Michael Richards) got stuck in a traffic jam due to the huge Puerto Rican Day parade in Seinfeld episode “The Puerto Rican Day.” Near the end of the episode, Kramer accidentally set a Puerto Rican flag on fire with a sparkler and attempted to put the fire out by throwing the flag on the ground on stomping on it.

“The Puerto Rican Day” was criticized for its portrayal of Puerto Rican people, but the biggest controversy came from Kramer’s burning of the flag, even if it was accidental and in line with his character. As a result of backlash, NBC released an apology and removed the episode from syndication, but the full version has aired and appeared on streaming in the years since. Despite the controversy, some fans still love the episode.

2 'Hannibal'

"Oeuf," Season 1, Episode 4

In Hannibal episode “Oeuf,” after a series of murders in which entire families were killed, Will (Hugh Dancy) realized the killers were the families’ missing children, who had been brainwashed into committing the murders as a way to bond with their new families. The episode was pulled due to the wishes of creator Bryan Fuller, who said at the time, “It was the associations that came with the subject matter that I felt would inhibit the enjoyment of the overall episode.”

While some have speculated Fuller requested the episode not air due to the Boston Marathon bombings 10 days prior, it’s more likely that his decision was related to the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting—and it was understandable, given the nature of the episode’s plot, which was disturbing on its own. The episode was released online but recut into shorter segments and was also included in DVD and Blu-ray releases.