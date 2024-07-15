Great television shows have character arcs and plot points that evolve over the course of the series. These will show characters growing and changing, and big twists occurring within the story, that change things permanently. Sometimes a show stays relatively the same throughout its run, like with most sitcoms, to a lot of success.

Other times, though, a character will make a choice, or something will happen to them, that changes throughout the TV show forever. Things might happen in shows that the characters can never come back from, and that have permanently altered the plot and story, that will have ripple effects for the rest of the series. These range in what actually happens, but they all changed their shows for the rest of the series.

10 "A House is Not a Home"

'Gilmore Girls' Season 5, Episode 22

Image via The WB

Lorelai and Rory Gilmore's mother-daughter relationship was the core of Gilmore Girls, holding the whole show together, around which everything else was centered. They had certainly had fights before, particularly at the end of Season 4. However, things really got shaken up in the Season 5 finale, after Rory decided to drop out of Yale.

Season 5, Episode 22, "A House is Not a Home" shook up the entire show. It had Rory leaving school, which changed her forever as a character, as she had always prioritized academics. This episode also saw Lorelai propose to Luke. In particular, this was the start of Rory and Lorelai's huge fight. Rory leaving Lorelai and rallying Richard and Emily altered their relationship and the show forever, even after they eventually made up.

9 "Josh is Irrelevant."

'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' Season 3, Episode 6

Rebecca Bunch and Dr. Dan in Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

One of the best things about Crazy Ex-Girlfriend was how each season was starkly different in the themes (and theme songs), showing the different aspects of Rebecca Bunch's character arc. After getting left at the altar by Josh at the end of Season 2, Rebecca started on a path of revenge that led her to her lowest point yet.

Going to the hospital in Season 3, Episode 6, "Josh is Irrelevant." was exactly what Rebecca and the show needed. Rebecca got her diagnosis and started the next aspect of her character arc, where she was able to prioritize her mental health and start working on herself. This was a huge mark for the series, and it changed the rest of the show going forward, with every choice that Rebecca made.

8 "Kill Me, Kill Me, Kill Me"

'How to Get Away With Murder' Season 1, Episode 9

Image via ABC

In the pilot episode of How to Get Away With Murder, it was revealed that four of the Keating Five would kill Annalise's husband, Sam Keating. The first half of Season 1 then worked up to the moment that they would all kill Sam, and it came to a head in Season 1, Episode 9, "Kill Me, Kill Me, Kill Me." Annalise had an intense confrontation with Sam, Sam tried to kill Rebecca, and Wes killed Sam.

This was the episode that changed the entire tone of the series. It was already a dark academic thriller, but there was no turning back after all they got involved in Sam's murder and the subsequent cover-up. This led to many following murders and cover-ups, all spiraling out from that first murder. This episode changed everything, and after that, there would inevitably be eventual consequences.

7 "Epidemiology"

'Community' Season 2, Episode 6

Image via NBC

Community was a truly inventive sitcom, but it started with a pretty simple concept of just a former lawyer attending a goofy community college. However, eventually Community started to experiment with sci-fi elements, from the darkest timeline, to the dreamatorium, to the machine that ran on feelings.

However, the show did not actually experiment much with sci-fi until Season 2, Episode 6, "Epidemiology. When the Dean serves suspicious taco meat at the Halloween dance, everyone at Greendale got infected with a zombie epidemic, until Troy saves them all. This was the first real time that Community pushed the limits of reality and veered into sci-fi, and it changed the show, making it more inventive from here on out.

6 "Chapter 7: Loud, Fast, Keep Going"

'Barry' Season 1, Episode 7

Image via HBO

Barry was a brilliant and fast-past show that followed hitman turned actor, Barry Berkman. By the end of the show, Barry had gone from antihero to total villain, and was absolutely irredeemable. Barry started off the series as still relatable, so that audiences were able to root for him in spite of his flaws.

However, that all changed with a major shift in Season 1, Episode 7, "Chapter 7: Loud, Fast, Keep Going." When Barry got involved with some dangerous men, he brought Chris into his plan, and it all backfired. In order to keep Chris from confessing everything and getting him in trouble with the law, Barry murders him suddenly. This was the moment that Barry became truly irredeemable.

5 "Faith"

'Suits' Season 5, Episode 10

Image via USA Network

The premise of Suits was amazing: in the show's pilot, Mike Ross got a job working at a law firm while pretending to have a law license and college degree. This premise left the inevitable possibility of Mike getting caught, where viewers knew that day would come, but hoped it never would. For four and a half seasons, Mike hid his secret and dealt with the ramifications of certain people finding out.

In Season 5, Episode 10, "Faith," the show changed forever when Mike finally got arrested. The entire show had been built on Mike's secret, with many of the serious plot points being dedicated to keeping his secret, and the risks to everyone involved. Mike getting arrested marked a permanent change in the show, with his secret out there, and the stakes became higher than ever.

4 "The Reins of Castamere"

'Game of Thrones' Season 3, Episode 9