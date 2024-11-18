It is no secret that Thanksgiving is one of those days where families get together, eat way more than their fill, and get into petty arguments about politics, jobs, and the world as a whole. Thankfully, it makes people feel a bit better when they watch their favorite dysfunctional TV families go through the same experiences on Thanksgiving, whether it be kitchen disasters or family drama with that one uncle who drinks too much before the turkey is even carved.

Either way, dysfunctional families throughout Thanksgiving episodes might make people feel a bit better about their own dinner plans. From the Reynolds (and clan) in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia trying to start anew and squash beef with pretty much everyone they’ve ever come across and Archie Bunker getting into a religious dispute with his son-in-law in All in the Family, arguments fly and hatchets may or may not be literally and figuratively buried. Get ready because these dysfunctional families cause some crazy Thanksgiving dinners.

10 The Mitchell Family In ‘Dexter’

Season 4, Episode 9

While there is no shortage of drama in one of the best crime series ever, Dexter, the Thanksgiving episode “Hungry Man” might take the cake, or pie, (if you will). Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) is a blood splatter analyst for the Miami Police Department by day and a serial killer by night. He’s no ordinary killer, though; he only goes after terrible people. In this case, Arthur Mitchell (John Lithgow), aka the Trinity Killer. Under the moniker of Kyle Butler, Dexter gets himself invited to the Mitchell house for Thanksgiving, telling his wife Rita (Julie Benz) that he’s working a case and will be home later that evening to celebrate with the family.

Since Rita doesn’t know his secret, nor does his sister, Debra (Jennifer Carpenter), there is a lot of drama going on there, including Rita kissing Elliot (Rick Peters). But nothing compares to that of the Mitchell house. Dexter soon realizes that Arthur is nothing like him; Arthur is an abusive father and husband who needs everything to be perfect and beautiful and his way, or else people get hurt. Nothing says Thanksgiving dinner quite like a knife fight in the kitchen and getting kicked out of the house, either! Oh, the drama. Viewers soon learn that Christine Hill (Courtney Ford) isn’t who she appears to be either; she’s actually Arthur’s daughter. When it comes to dysfunctional families, this one needs to reconsider staying together.

9 The Mafia Family In ‘The Sopranos’

Season 3, Episode 8

The Sopranos isn’t exactly known for its family fun or drama-free encounters. That’s what makes the episode “He Is Risen” exactly what viewers expect, in a weird sort of way. It is Thanksgiving, and while the episode doesn’t really revolve around the typical family hijinx that tends to accompany the holiday, there is a fair share of drama and weird circumstances that happen during the family dinner. First off, Tony (James Gandolfini) isn’t too thrilled with Ralphie (Joe Pantoliano). The two are butting heads solely because Tony believes Ralphie greeted him in a disrespectful manner. The fact that he committed an unsanctioned murder didn’t help matters, and, therefore, he wasn’t invited to the family dinner.

Of course, not inviting a member of “The Family” is going to cause drama, regardless of the reason. Then there is the introduction of Aaron Arkaway (Turk Pipkin), Janice’s (Aida Turturro) boyfriend and Christian songwriting partner. Inviting new folks to Thanksgiving isn’t unheard of, but when the new guy who shows up happens to be a narcoleptic who continuously falls asleep during dinner, a room full of mobsters will comment. It’s ironic, though. The mob considers itself a family, and yet they have nothing but issues and snide comments to say about one another while protecting each other in any way they can. It is a weird dichotomy that works for them in a weird sort of way.

8 The Upper East Side Families In ‘Gossip Girl’

Season 1, Episode 9

There is no shortage of dysfunctional families in Manhattan’s Upper East Side, especially when it comes to the Humphreys, Waldorfs, and van der Woodsens in Gossip Girl. “Blair Waldorf Must Pie!” is an episode filled with psychological turmoil, flashbacks, and, of course, gossip in its highest form. It starts with Dan (Penn Badgley) thinking it would be a good idea to invite Serena (Blake Lively) and her mom, Lily (Kelly Rutherford), over to his family’s house for Thanksgiving. He’d soon find out it was the worst idea ever because his life and that of his sister, Jenny’s (Taylor Momsen), is about to be thrown for a loop – their father and Serena’s mother used to be in a romantic relationship. So, are the Humphrey kids related to the van der Woodsen kids? If so, their dating history is quite the scandal.

Then there is Blaire (Leighton Meester), who viewers see break out of her perfectionism facade as she relapses into her eating disorder, something that is revealed during one of the flashbacks, due to her father being a no-show for the holidays. Again, there is nothing as dramatic and dysfunctional as those living on the Upper East Side, especially when they have more secrets than one person ever needs in one lifetime.

7 The Gang In ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’

Season 9, Episode 10

The gang in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is no stranger to making enemies. But it’s Thanksgiving, and since Liam (Jimmi Simpson) and Ryan McPoyle (Nate Mooney) won’t let them rent Thunder Gun Express, Charlie's (Charlie Day) and Frank’s (Danny DeVito) landlord won’t turn on their heat, and Gail “The Snail” (Mary Lynn Rajskub) works at their favorite WaWa, they decide it is time to bury the proverbial hatchet and make amends with everyone. Oh, Cricket (David Hornsby) and Bruce Matthis (Stephen Collins) are invited, too. So, they invite everyone over to Mac's (Robert McElhenney) and Dennis’ (Glenn Howerton) apartment for a good old-fashioned Thanksgiving meal. Well, easier said than done.

For some reason, everyone shows up to dinner, with Dennis presenting a Peace Treaty for everyone to sign to squash each beef once and for all. Needless to say, things turn ugly as everyone starts arguing, a food fight ensues, Frank sets money on fire, and no one but Cricket signs the treaty. As the fire spreads, the gang makes a swift exit from the apartment, trapping everyone else inside. They decide they like their beef and will just buy the movie, use blankets in the apartment, and go to a different WaWa. While Thanksgiving is typically a time for friends and family to come together, the gang took that concept and ran with it until their personalities took the spotlight and said, “Nah, we’re born to argue.”

6 The Cohen Family In ‘The O.C.’

Season 1, Episode 11

There is nothing like relationship drama to spice up a dysfunctional family dynamic during the holidays. In The O.C.’s episode “Homecoming,” it all comes down to Ryan (Ben McKenzie) visiting his brother in prison, The Cohen’s setting up Jimmy (Tate Donovan), Seth (Adam Brody) two-timing Summer (Rachel Bilson) and Anna (Samaire Armstrong), and Julie (Melinda Clarke) showing up with Caleb (Alan Dale). Needless to say, there is a lot of drama and not enough time in one evening to sort through everything.

While the Cohens aren’t necessarily the most dysfunctional family in Orange County, they certainly have their moments during this Thanksgiving episode. First, Seth is off making out with Summer in the pool house while Anna is inside helping with dinner. Obviously, the two run into one another and leave. Then there is Kirsten (Kelly Rowan), who is dealing with her father dating a woman her age while her husband, Sandy (Peter Gallagher), is arguing with him over a land development he is pursuing. Ryan, on the other hand, is in Chino, listening to his brother, who is in jail and has about six grand-worth of debt he needs help with. To say there is a lot of yelling would be an understatement. This is one of those dysfunctional families that ditched the idea of tradition and wound up getting takeout, thanks to the turkey burning in the oven.

5 The Simpson Family In ‘The Simpsons’

Season 2, Episode 7

When people think of Thanksgiving Day arguments, it tends to revolve around the adults of the family, and not necessairly the young kids. That all changes in The Simpsons episode “Bart vs. Thanksgiving.” Yes, The Simpsons "Treehouse Horror" Halloween episodes are notorious, but this Thanksgiving one shouldn't be overlooked. To decorate the dinner table, Lisa (Yeardley Smith) constructs a centerpiece to honor women such as Susan B. Anthony, Georgia O'Keeffe, and Marjory Stoneman Douglas. The issue is the centerpiece is massive and, in Bart’s (Nancy Cartwright) words, takes up valuable real estate. He can’t fit the turkey on the table because of it.

In older brother fashion, he decides to toss Lisa’s project into the fireplace. And then what’s Thanksgiving with a little physical fight between siblings? They’re both sent to their room, but Bart is sent with the promise that he’ll not be getting dinner. The reasonable thing to do, of course, is to run away. Bart winds up at a homeless shelter for the holiday, speaking to a reporter and winding up on television where his family sees him. Before they can make it to the shelter, Bart decides to return home but doesn’t feel he did anything wrong and still won’t apologize to Lisa. In typical Lisa fashion, she tells her brother to search deeper to see why she was so upset. He does and eventually apologizes. The complete mayhem that the Simpsons go through during Thanksgiving is something to behold, and an event that hopefully won’t continue to go to the extreme it did during this episode.