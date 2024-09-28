Often, TV series depict families or individuals who live in lavish homes, sometimes unbelievably so. At the very least, most shows from decades past depicted at least middle-class families living in modest homes with decent incomes. It wasn’t until Roseanne premiered in 1988 that the idea of presenting a lower-to-middle-class family on TV became more common. It wasn’t just about depicting a family with financial strife, but also a more relatable American family dealing with the real-life issues that stem from having difficulty making ends meet.

The idea of showing poorer families on TV is no longer shied away from on television. But each family and its circumstances are different. In one of the most popular recent shows about a poor family, for example, they didn’t necessarily start out being poor. In another, they fell on hard times due to addiction. For many others, it’s just a matter of working-class people barely scraping by.

10 The Roses

‘Schitt’s Creek’ (2015-2020)

Technically, the Rose family in Schitt’s Creek was wealthy at one point in time. However, the entire premise of the show hinges on the family losing everything following embezzlement from their business manager. The only thing they have left to their name is a small rural town called Schitt’s Creek they bought ages ago and forgot about. So, they move there and live in the town’s seedy motel until they can get back on their feet.

The Roses aren’t destitute. The fact that they still own the town is the one saving grace that helps them survive. They also survive thanks to the goodwill of the people who live there. Schitt’s Creek is a wonderful story that aims to teach about the importance of family over money and material things. Arguably, it's when the Roses lose “everything” when they finally gain what matters most, and even show surprising maturity in the wake of tremendous financial loss.

9 The Whites

‘Breaking Bad’ (2008-2013)

The driving force in Breaking Bad is Walter White’s (Bryan Cranston) terminal cancer diagnosis and his desperation to find a way to leave money behind for his family to ensure they are taken care of. The reason Walter focuses on this is because he has been living paycheck to paycheck. He and his wife Skyler (Anna Gunn) are raising a teenage son and have a new baby. She left work to focus on the baby and he’s supporting them on his measly high school teacher’s salary. He knows once he passes away, it will be a struggle for Skyler to try and return to work while caring for a baby.

What’s most interesting about the situation is that White technically deserved to earn millions from a scientific discovery that slipped through his fingers in college. This loss of power and status fueled by the knowledge that he won’t be around much longer is what drives White to do unspeakable things to set up a nest egg for his family.

8 The Rocks (Name Not Confirmed)

‘Everybody Hates Chris’ (2005-2009)

Inspired by the real childhood of comedian Chris Rock, this sitcom tells the story of a middle-class family with two parents and three kids. Dad Julius (Terry Crews) pinches his pennies because he knows how much it takes to support a family with three growing children. In fact, he works two jobs to make ends meet. Later, mom Rochelle (Tichina Arnold) takes a job at a beauty salon to help out with the finances as well.

The family starts out living in low-income housing projects, but eventually moved into a two-story apartment. The community in Brooklyn, New York is rife with drugs and gangs, but it’s all the family can afford. To ensure Chris (Tyler James Williams) gets a good education, he is sent to a mostly white school that’s two bus rides away. It’s a struggle hard-working middle-class families know all too well.

7 The Coopers

‘Young Sheldon’ (2017-2024)

The Coopers on Young Sheldon survived on patriarch George’s (Lance Barber) salary as a high school football coach and the meager income Mary (Zoe Perry) brought home from working at her church. Mary’s staunch religious beliefs mean she isn’t interested in material things and is happy to live on the small income they have.

This means they have a small but cozy home in which to raise their three children. When eldest son Georgie (Montana Jordan) got his girlfriend pregnant, it became a challenge to house them all. In one episode, when there’s a plumbing issue, George sets up a portable toilet in the backyard because of how expensive it would be to fix. Thankfully, the Coopers seemingly get help from Mary’s mother, Connie (Annie Potts), and later, Georgie, contributes once he gets a job. But by and large, the family is barely scraping by.

6 The Evans

‘Good Times’ (1974-1979)

One of the best sitcoms from the 1970s, Good Times centers around Florida (Esther Rolle) and James Evans (John Amos), who reside in a small apartment in a public housing project with their three children. Located in a poor area in inner city Chicago, what the family lacks in finances they make up for in personality and spirit.

Developed as a spin-off of Maude, Good Times showed a more realistic side of the life of a family just trying to get by without a padded bank account to rely on. What’s more, the reason for their low-class lifestyle is that James was only ever able to get a sixth-grade education. So, he does various manual labor jobs, from dishwashing to construction, to pay the rent and putting food on the table. When he can’t find work, James is still too proud to accept charity. When he’s in a bind, James hustles others at pool to make a few quick bucks.

5 The Alvarezs

‘One Day at a Time’ (2017-2020)

As the name of the show implies, Penelope (Justina Machado) is just taking things one day at a time. A Cuban American veteran, she’s also a single mother raising her two kids on a nurse’s salary. She also suffers from PTSD due to her time in the war and is struggling on her own because of her ex-husband’s substance abuse. Helping Penelope is her feisty mother Lydia (Rita Moreno), who lives in the same apartment, her “room” simply part of the main living area separated by a curtain.

One Day at a Time focuses on many different pressing issues that middle-class American families deal with, from mental illness to sexism, gender identity, and racism. But notably, the subject of money often comes up. Whether it’s the kids who want expensive running shoes or the family smuggling fast food into the movie theater to save a few bucks, Penelope has budgeting down to a science. What’s interesting is that the show depicts the challenges she faces in balancing her responsibilities with the education required to be in a better financial position. She decides to take courses to become a nurse practitioner, but between doing her regular job, tending house, and raising her kids, she overextends herself to do what’s necessary to make more money. It’s a cyclical issue many Americans know all too well.

4 The Hecks

‘The Middle’ (2009-2018)

Considered to be a lower-to-middle-class family, the Hecks in The Middle are doing their best to put food on the table for their three kids while residing in a small town in Indiana. Dad Mike (Neil Flynn) manages a quarry while Frankie (Patricia Heaton) is a salesperson at a used car dealership. Since she isn’t very good at the job, she doesn’t bring home a lot. She later starts a job as a dental assistant for further income to support the family.

Adding to their challenges is that their youngest son Brick (Atticus Shaffer) exhibits different behaviors, strongly implying that he might be on the autism spectrum. Then there’s the popular yet lazy eldest son Axl (Charlie McDermott) and the socially awkward daughter Sue (Eden Sher). The Hecks are a relatable, everyday American family that don’t have a lot, but just enough.

3 The Conners

‘Roseanne,’ (1988-1997) ‘The Conners’ (2018- )

One of the first, if not the first, sitcoms to depict a lower-middle-class family in a raw and relatable way, at the center of Roseanne followed by the sequel series, The Conners is the family of the same surname. Mom Roseanne (Roseanne Barr) has a factory job, and later opens her own restaurant with her sister Jackie (Laurie Metcalf). Patriarch Dan (John Goodman) works construction, getting jobs when he can. Both work through physical pain yet can’t afford the medication required to help manage it. Interestingly, the character of Roseanne is said to have died from an accidental drug overdose in The Conners.

The kids aren’t any better off, with Darlene (Sara Gilbert) struggling to raise two kids on her own now that her husband David (Johnny Galecki) has left, and Becky (Lecy Goranson) dealing with the death of her husband, the birth of her later-in-life child, and recovery from alcohol addiction. While she’s fiercely smart, Becky struggles to find the time and the money to pursue further education. Meanwhile, every time Dan seems to move a few steps forward, something happens that sets him back, whether it’s a basement leak, mortgage rate increase, or even COVID. The family members are often seen going through bills at the kitchen table, jokingly deciding which ones to throw out and which to actually pay because there’s never enough to pay them all. All the best episodes of The Conners deal with their financial strife in one way or another.

2 The Bundys

‘Married…With Children’ (1987-1997)

Married…With Children popularized the hilarious Tang sandwich, as kids Kelly (Christina Applegate) and Bud (David Faustino) would slather the powdered orange drink mix on slices of white bread because it was all there was in the house. Often, this was just to suggest that lazy housewife Peggy (Katey Sagal) simply didn’t bother grocery shopping nor cooking. But it’s also clear that the family is lower-middle class and doesn’t make enough to fully stock a kitchen.

They survive on patriarch Al’s (Ed O’Neil) salary as a shoe salesman. Based on how he treats the women who come into his shop, one of many running gags on the show, he doesn’t make much on commissions. Supporting a wife and two teenagers isn’t easy on such a meagre salary, which is why the family has very little, just scraping by.

1 The Gallaghers

‘Shameless’ (2011-2021)