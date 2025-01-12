Content Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the shows mentioned.Even the best TV shows can end badly: think Dexter, which has since tried to correct its awful series finale with a limited series revival and now numerous spin-offs. But there are also fantastic shows that end on the same high they started on, satisfying viewers as the stories wrap up beautifully, every loose end tied.

This isn’t an easy feat to accomplish, but many shows over the decades have managed to do it. From comedies to dramas, the writing, acting, and stories of these shows left fans devastated that they came to an end but happy to see them go out the way they did.

10 'The Office' (2005–2013)

"Finale" Season 9, Episode 23 (2013)

Image via NBC/Peacock

The Office admittedly floundered following the departure of Steve Carell after the seventh season, with James Spader taking over the lead role. Despite the awkwardness of the story without its lead character, however, The Office still managed to wrap up its loose ends nicely in the final episode and remains one of the best comedy shows of all time.

Delivered in two parts, the mockumentary-style sitcom stayed true to its format but dove more into the personal lives of the characters. It begins when all past and present employees reunite for Dwight’s (Rainn Wilson) and Angela’s (Angela Kinsey) wedding. Jim (John Krasinski) finally decides to pursue his dream of working in sports marketing with the support of his wife Pam (Jenna Fischer). And everyone says their final goodbyes. The big moment came when Carell returned to reprise his role. It was bittersweet but perfectly captured, especially since the series’ producers managed to keep Carell’s return a secret until airing. It’s no surprise this episode received three Emmy Award nominations and won for editing.

9 'Friends' (1994–2004)

"The Last One" Season 10, Episode 17 (2004)

Image via NBC

For a decade, viewers gathered in the living room once a week to watch the antics of Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), Monica (Courteney Cox), Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), Joey (Matt LeBlanc), Chandler (Matthew Perry), and Ross (David Schwimmer) in Friends, six singles navigating life in New York City. Viewers felt as though they knew these characters and were part of their lives, so it was crucial for the finale to wrap the show up perfectly, and it did.

The show was all about these individuals finding their footing in life, and they all did by the end. Chandler and Monica finally get their adopted baby, Phoebe realizes her love for Mike (Paul Rudd) and they get married. Most importantly, the moment fans had waited 10 years to see came to fruition: Ross and Rachel came to terms with being made for one another in one of the sweetest, most memorable scenes of the show, and any other for that matter. The series ends with the entire cast standing in the empty apartment, saying goodbye as they prepare to move on with their lives. Chandler’s final line is perfect: the group asks if they should go for a coffee, and he jokingly asks “Sure. Where?”

8 'The Big Bang Theory' (2007–2019)

"The Stockholm Syndrome" Season 12, Episode 24 (2019)

Image via CBS

The Big Bang Theory was, at one point, the most popular sitcom on television. The main cast were the highest-paid TV actors as well. The chemistry among them, the witty dialogue, and the hilarious storylines made The Big Bang Theory a favorite among fans. Even without understanding all the scientific jargon, fans were captivated by the misfit group of self-professed nerds and their friendship with the pretty young woman who moved in next door.

With Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons), one of the most iconic TV geniuses, working on String Theory for so long, it made sense for the end to culminate in a perfect moment for him. Not only does he and his long-time girlfriend Amy (Mayim Bialik) finally get married, but together, they conduct research that earns them a Nobel Prize. Seeing Sheldon happily share a spotlight and accomplish everything he worked for demonstrated growth in so many ways. Penny (Kaley Cuoco) is pregnant, marking a new chapter for she and Leonard (Johnny Galecki). Even the lonely Stuart (Kevin Sussman) has a happy ending with a solid relationship with Denise (Lauren Lapkus). The last scene brings the entire story full circle: the group is eating takeout together in the apartment as they had done so many times before. Even the forever-broken elevator was finally fixed, wrapping up every loose end possible.