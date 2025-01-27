Content Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the shows mentioned.Concluding any form of story is a daunting prospect for a writer. Tying in every plot point and narrative thread while delivering a cathartic resolution that satisfies an entire fanbase is no small feat. It is an ordeal that is particularly challenging for television series, many of which contain several seasons of sprawling, ongoing story threads that need to be delicately interwoven into the series’ climax. Needless to say, throwing in one final big shock at such a point in the narrative takes some serious cojones.

These series, however, for better or worse, did dare to do just that, embracing their grand finales as a chance to throw one last curveball at audiences after years and years of storytelling. From glorious highlights of the small screen that still stand at the pinnacle of television entertainment, to overly ambitious misfires that live on in infamy as much-maligned milestones of the medium, these 10 series certainly weren’t afraid to go out a bang.

10 'Game of Thrones' (2011–2019)

"The Iron Throne" (Season 8, Episode 6)

"Shocking" is a word imbued with two meanings. It can be used to refer to something stunning or gobsmacking, but it can also be used to describe something being deplorably bad. Sadly, both instances of the word are appropriate in relation to the finale of Game of Thrones. A series that dominated the 2010s, the fantasy epic enraptured millions with its incredible and volatile tale of great houses vying for power in the magical yet treacherous realm of Westeros. The eighth and final season brings all the conflicts and feuds to a head in a sporadic, hurried, and unrewarding fashion.

By the time the finale, "The Iron Throne," rolled around, fans everywhere were clinging onto a small shred of hope that it could somehow salvage what had been a disastrous final season. Unfortunately, it didn’t deliver. Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) is slain by Jon (Kit Harrington), who is banished for his supposed treason, Westeros adopts a bizarre form of democracy that sees Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) crowned king, and Arya (Maisie Williams) sets out to explore the unknown expanses west of Westeros. Game of Thrones' finale left many in a stunned, stupefied silence as they grappled with how such a masterful and outstanding series could have come to such a flat and listless conclusion.

9 'Dexter' (2006–2013)

"Remember the Monsters?" (Season 8, Episode 12)

It may not have ignited quite the widespread brouhaha as Game of Thrones’ cataclysmic conclusion, but "Remember the Monsters?" was received with no less ire by long-standing fans of Dexter. While the series started with the alluring and oddly cathartic premise of a serial killer forensic technician dispelling a twisted poetic justice to other serial killers, the latter half became overburdened by too many character subplots and an increasing lack of focus on the titular Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall).

The series finale sees Dexter facing insurmountable odds as his efforts to flee America are thwarted by the relentless P.I. Jacob Elway (Sean Patrick Flannery) and a gathering storm halting all passage out of Miami. With Debra (Jennifer Carpenter) battling a life-threatening wound as well, the episode should have been a high-stakes finale to savor. Sadly, it all plays out as an abysmally realized conclusion that employs senseless plot twists for shock value alone. While Dexter getting his sister killed and being revealed to be hiding in Oregon may have been surprising, it didn’t go down well with the fan base, who still hold a fierce resentment towards the ill-conceived series finale.

8 'How I Met Your Mother' (2005–2014)

"Last Forever – Part 2" (Season 9, Episode 24)

Running with a cute premise of an aging father’s recollections to his two teenage children about how he and their mother met—and telling plenty of stories about his eccentric friends in the process—How I Met Your Mother always had a relatively specific endpoint in focus. While everyone was expecting some minor twists and turns along the way, few were prepared for the curveball thrown in the series finale, "Last Forever – Part 2."

While the episode jumps around to several pivotal points in Ted’s (Josh Radnor) relationship with the Mother (Cristin Milioti), it ultimately ends with Ted’s children realizing the whole story was really all about Ted’s enduring love for Robin (Cobie Smulders) and giving their blessing for him to go after her. The twist certainly left fans bewildered, but it was more because of how out of place it felt given Ted’s acceptance of Robin and Barney’s (Neil Patrick Harris) romance and how it undermined the series’ central focus on establishing who the Mother was.

7 'Gossip Girl' (2007–2012)

"New York, I Love You XOXO" (Season 6, Episode 10)

Running for six seasons, Gossip Girl enchanted millions with its story of intrigue and scandal as it follows a group of over-privileged teenagers as they find sensitive details of their personal lives being commented on by an unknown blogger using the pseudonym "Gossip Girl". Even as they leave high school and go on to college or embark on their career trajectories, the anonymous messenger continues to divulge private details, leading the group to question who is behind it all.

The series finale, "New York, I Love You XOXO," sees the identity of the mysterious blogger finally unveiled, with none other than Dan Humphrey (Penn Badgley) being the culprit. Couple the nonsensical discovery with two wedding scenes and a litany of dialogue-laden, exposition-heavy resolutions to overarching questions, and Gossip Girl produced a finale that was appropriately polarizing. Some viewed it as an accessible and exciting television drama that offered closure and chaos in equal measure, while others simply couldn’t get past its ridiculous nature and its underwhelming delivery. However, everyone was shocked to learn Dan was Gossip Girl.