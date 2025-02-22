There's never a bad time to sit down and watch some TV. From an exhilarating action show to a dramatic true story miniseries or a police procedural that's been around for decades, there's something for everyone to enjoy, no matter the genre. With all the platforms and streaming services available nowadays, it's all the more easy to sit back and binge an old favorite or a brand-new obsession.

Television has evolved throughout the decades, but it's always been easy to get invested in the world and characters portrayed. Some shows last for a few episodes, others don't get a chance to shine, and some have been releasing new episodes for generations. These have become franchises with multiple shows making up one TV world, known and loved by their audiences. From a procedural like One Chicago to sci-fi adventures like Star Trek, these ten TV franchises are some of the most memorable thus far.

10 'Scooby-Doo' (1969-Present)

14 TV Shows

Image via CBS

Scooby-Doo, Where Are You! is an iconic part of many childhoods. It may have been released in the late 1960s-early 1970s, but this character and his Scooby-snack-loving antics with those meddling kids are timeless for anyone who's ever seen an episode of this or its subsequent multimedia franchise.

Over two hundred variations of the Great Dane Scooby-Doo exist, spanning video games, feature films, short films, specials, animated series, and much more. He's even appeared in a crossover or two with other shows (the Supernatural fans will remember the chaotic adventure that was Scoobynatural!). Scooby-Doo is one of the most quotable animated characters of all time, and his numerous TV shows and then some will forever be an iconic early cartoon classic.