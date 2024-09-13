Ghosts provide an interesting array of options for a storyteller. They can be metaphors for the memory of lost loved ones, a way to add levity to the frightening unknowns of the afterlife, or simply a way to scare the popcorn of someone’s lap.

While there are many famous ghosts in movies, television has also conjured up some famous spirits that audiences still come back to again and again. So, whether they be for the kids or when the kids go to bed, the following ghosts have made their home on television with no sign of leaving.

10 Danny Phantom (David Kaufman)

'Danny Phantom' (2003-2007)

Image via Nickelodeon

This may be a bit of a cheat as Danny Phantom (voiced by David Kaufman) is half a ghost, but the ghost-hunting teen wouldn’t be the superhero he’s known for without his ghost powers. In Danny Phantom, an accident in a ghost portal created by his specter-hunting parents grants Danny the ability to fly, become invisible, possess targets of his choosing, and many more. The teen would adopt the name of Danny Phantom as an alter ego to fight ghosts alongside his friends Sam (voiced by Grey DeLisle) and Tucker (voiced by Rickey D'Shon Collins) throughout the show’s three-season run on Nickelodeon.

Danny Phantom was created by Butch Hartman, who was also responsible for the popular cartoon The FairlyOdd Parents. Danny Phantom continued the trend of many Nickelodeon shows by entertaining children without alienating the parents into another room. The ghost-hunting superhero cartoon had a solid fan base during its initial run but has gained a cult following since leaving the air in 2007, with many still hoping for news of a reboot.

9 Sasappis (Roman Zaragoza)

'Ghosts' (2021-)

Image via CBS

At first glance, Ghosts’ Sasappis (Roman Zaragoza) appears stoic and somber, but once viewers get to know him, they understand he’s just storing juicy gossip for later. A member of the Lenape Tribe, Sasappis is the second-oldest ghost in the house. He speaks as if he only died within the last year, adapting to modern speech more comfortably than some of his peers. When newcomers Samantha (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) arrive at the house, he’s able to bridge the gap of communication quickly after Sam is granted the ability to see him.

Every sitcom has one character that’s given the best lines, the one the writers save their best for, and Sasappis is a strong candidate for the position. Zaragoza plays the part with dead-pan perfection, waiting for the right moment to strike before delivering a line with laser precision. Whether it’s a well-timed quip or a hilariously blank reaction to the ludicrous antics of the other ghosts, Sasappis steals scenes effortlessly. Deeply expressive while also minimal in his performance, Zaragoza makes Sasappis one of the funniest characters in Ghosts.

Ghosts (US) 7 10 Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date October 7, 2021 Cast Rose McIver , Utkarsh Ambudkar , Brandon Scott Jones , Danielle Pinnock Creator Joe Port, Joe Wiseman Main Genre Comedy Seasons 4

8 Hetty Woodstone (Rebecca Wisocky)

'Ghosts' (2021-)

Image via CBS

Prim, proper, and not afraid to give her opinion, Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky) is the original lady of the manor known as Woodstone Country Estate. While she may not be the oldest ghost roaming the halls, she takes pride in being the original owner of the home and wants things to stay as they were when it was first built. Her cold exterior belies a warm, kind nature that surfaces when she sees a friend in need.

Hetty is an invaluable utility character in Ghosts who can universally add value to most scenes. Her uptight sense of decorum contrasts with any other character’s disregard for the rules of high society, immediately punching up the comedy. Viewers have been treated to an evolving character arc as Hetty adopts more feminist viewpoints, leaving behind her former belief of women as secondary figures to men. Wisocky fully inhabits the role and can easily elicit a laugh with a sharp, disapproving look.

Ghosts (US) 7 10 Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date October 7, 2021 Cast Rose McIver , Utkarsh Ambudkar , Brandon Scott Jones , Danielle Pinnock Creator Joe Port, Joe Wiseman Main Genre Comedy Seasons 4

7 Olivia Crain (Carla Gugino)

'The Haunting of Hill House' (2018)

Image via Netflix

One fateful night, the Crain children are hurriedly taken out of bed by their father, Hugh (Henry Thomas), and removed from the house their parents were renovating. The matriarch of the Crain family, Olivia (Carla Gugino), is left behind, and they later learn she was left dead in the house. The mystery of Olvia’s death and Hugh’s involvement will lead to both a metaphorical and literal haunting of the Crain mother in The Haunting of Hill House. Olivia’s ghost comes in many forms, and her power over her family will claim more victims for the evil Hill House.

Creator Mike Flanagan was not new to the horror genre, having previously made films such as Hush and Ouija: Origin of Evil, but The Haunting of Hill House made him a household name among horror fans. The miniseries is packed with great performances, but Flanagan’s treatment of Olivia, how otherworldly the camera captures her, eyes sparkling, radiating old movie-star charm, leaving her as a larger-than-life character in the memories of her husband and children. That, alongside Gugino’s soulful performance, makes her a ghost that refuses to be abandoned.

6 Pete Martino (Richie Moriarty)

'Ghosts' (2021-)

Image via CBS

In Ghosts, Pete Martino (Richie Moriarty) is always ready to cheer up the other residents of Woodstone Estate, whether they want it or not. The unfortunate victim of an archery mishap, Pete is doomed to have an arrow sticking through his neck. Pete maintains his optimism and can-do spirit no matter what the problem may be and is a loyal friend to his eternal roommates. Although he wants the other ghosts like him, no matter the cost, he’s learning to stand up for himself and gain self-respect, all while adjusting to new powers.

Moriarity’s bubbly performance doesn’t lose its charm over multiple seasons, a credit to the comedic actor’s ability to infuse a relatable humanity into the wandering spirit. Pete often serves as the heart of the show, anchoring conflict with a gentle assurance that anything can be solved by working together. Pete serves as a visual representation of Ghosts, a melding of macabre and warmth existing in harmony. Not even a brutal death will stop Pete from having a wonderful afterlife.

Ghosts (US) 7 10 Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date October 7, 2021 Cast Rose McIver , Utkarsh Ambudkar , Brandon Scott Jones , Danielle Pinnock Creator Joe Port, Joe Wiseman Main Genre Comedy Seasons 4

5 Slimer (Frank Welker)

'The Real Ghostbusters' (1986-1991)

Image via DIC Enterprises

When the success of Ghostbusters spawned a Saturday morning cartoon, the ghost-busting team of Peter, Egon, Ray, and Winston gained a mascot for their firehouse, the green food processor, Slimer. The hungry ghost appears for only a few minutes in the original film, but the cartoon, titled The Real Ghostbusters, made Slimer a permanent fixture at the Ghostbuster’s base of operations, often interacting with the team as they worked to catch ghosts. It’s unclear why the professional busters of ghosts chose not to catch Slimer, but it turned out to be a good idea.

The cartoon was a hit with children, and soon Slimer would have his own toys and be featured in a popular flavor of Hi-C. The positive reaction to Slimer in the cartoon led to the character getting more screen time in feature film sequels, to the point it’s now expected he will make an appearance. With each sequel comes a subsequent blitz of merchandising, where Slimer is prominently displayed next to Stay Puft the Marshmallow Man as imagery now synonymous with the beloved franchise.

The Real Ghostbusters Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date September 13, 1986 Cast Maurice LaMarche Dave Coulier , Kath Soucie , Rodger Bumpass , Frank Welker Main Genre Animation Seasons 7

4 Tate Langdon (Evan Peters)

'American Horror Story: Murder House' (2011)

Image via FX

Audiences are introduced to Tate (Evan Peters) as the troubled but somewhat likable new patient of Dr. Ben Harmon (Dylan McDermott) in the first season of American Horror Story. As Tate forges a relationship with Harmon’s daughter, Violet (Taissa Farmiga), viewers see that Tate is not what he seems. Once viewers understand why Tate only appears in the Harmon family’s house, the layers peel back further to reveal an even more horrifying truth about his last day alive and the true evil the trapped spirit is capable of. The plot twist was shocking for its time, and it lost none of the impact tears later.

Peters’ announced his presence with this role, creating a character that was both compelling and repulsive. A complicated piece of character work injected with charisma by Peters to showcase a range of starkly different emotions within the same scene. There would be a variety of memorable villains in American Horror Story, but none hit as close to home as Tate. It was Peters at his best and a sign of how far (or low) the anthology series would go to create provocative storytelling.

3 Hannah Grose (T'Nia Miller)

'The Haunting of Bly Manor' (2020)

Image via Netflix

Hannah (T’Nia Miller) brings a sense of elegance to her position as the housekeeper of Bly Manor. Her time working for the owners of Bly Manor, the Wingrave family, allows Hannah to guide an unsure Dani (Victoria Pedretti) on her first days as the new Au Pair. As viewers watch Hannah's smile grow more distant in each episode, the creeping truth of Hannah’s fate becomes more evident to viewers. Her ending is tragic and heartbreaking but also beautiful because of Miller’s hypnotizing performance.

The Haunting of Bly Manor examines death and coping with grief within each interweaving storyline, all done with a heartbreakingly personal touch. For Hannah, the grief extends beyond the loss of life but also the mourning for the life she never allowed herself to have. But as viewers watch Hannah linger in her favorite moments, her cherished memories, before saying goodbye, they feel her loss. A touching performance from Miller, bolstered by the fantastic story of creator Mike Flanagan, creates a character audiences will think about long after the final episode.

2 Bent-Neck Lady (Victoria Pedretti)

'The Haunting of Hill House' (2018)

Image via Netflix

Nell (Victoria Pedretti) is the youngest daughter of the Crain family in The Haunting of Hill House. From an early age, throughout adulthood, Nell is terrified by visions of a dark and horrifying figure she calls the Bent-Neck Lady. The Crain siblings adore Nell, and when they learn of her death, they quickly reunite to mourn. Flashbacks throughout the season tell the story of Nell’s tragic life, ultimately revealing the unfortunate identity of the Bent-Neck Lady.

Often, the problem with horror is that audiences don’t get the opportunity to care about the victims. They’re faceless, they’re disposable, and they die because they’re supposed to – they exist in a horror story. But Pedretti brings such wide-eyed vulnerability to Nell that even though her death is announced at the start of the series, viewers will hope that Nell finds some way to have a happy ending. Sadly, there is no cheating death, and audiences are helplessly forced to watch as Nell succumbs to a fate she was not only destined for, but staring in the face since she was a little girl.

1 Casper the Friendly Ghost (Norma MacMillan)

'The New Casper Cartoon Show' (1963-1969)

Image via Fox

Casper, a small childlike ghost with a friendly face, has been inadvertently scaring potential best buds since 1945, when he first appeared in The Friendly Ghost. Often lonely and looking for a friend, Casper makes the best of his days while avoiding ridicule from his three cruel uncles. While Casper’s early introduction to audiences was in theatrical cartoon shorts, the wandering spirit needing a pal made a large impact on television, where his adventures were broadcast into living rooms as part of Matty’s Funday Funnies in 1959. By the early sixties, the friendly ghost would be starring in his own show, titled simply, The New Casper Cartoon Show.

A 1995 live-action film, Casper, starring Christina Ricci and Bill Pullman, brought renewed interest to the character and spawned a cartoon series titled The Spooktacular New Adventures of Casper. The cartoon ended in 1998, but the cheerful ghost continues to make appearances, most recently starring in a series called Casper’s Scare School that ran one season in 2009 and a second in 2012. As the oldest television ghost, Casper claims superiority by being around the longest and, of course, being the friendliest.

NEXT: The 10 Best Family Movies About Ghosts, Ranked