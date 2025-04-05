Every year, there are thousands of new TV shows released around the world — some on traditional television and a lot more on streaming services. Obviously, only a small number of these are actually good shows, and even fewer deserve to be called “masterpieces." Yet, as rare as they are, these shows are the reason why the small screen has continued to captivate audiences and shape the cultural landscape for nearly a century.

Thanks to streaming services, global audiences now have unprecedented access to some of the best shows produced in every corner of the globe, and it’s led to many of us finding and appreciating great works of television that we would otherwise never have heard of. Netflix has played a significant part in that development, and the service is home to many of the greatest shows of recent times. Read on to discover our selection of the greatest TV masterpieces that you can stream on Netflix right now.

Disclaimer: These titles are available on US Netflix.

‘Baby Reindeer’ (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 99% | IMDb: 7.7/10