The hospital drama has been one of the most reliable draws for television audiences since the days of black and white, and it makes perfect sense. The genre brings with it high stakes that require split-second decisions to determine whether a patient lives or dives. Long hours and no time for a social life lead impossibly attractive doctors to engage in ill-conceived romances that implode at the worst times. And while all of those elements create binge-able drama, the medical world can also create timeless comedies.

While there haven’t been as many notable medical comedies over the years, the ones that have flourished are remembered as some of the most influential shows of their era. Whether it be grim, unflinching gallows humor or absurd anarchic satire, the following comedies prove there’s room for humor in the genre of medical television.

10 'Dr. Ken' (2015-2017)

Created by John Fox, Ken Jeong & Jared Stern

Fans of The Hangover or Community will want to check out the Ken Jeong sitcom, Dr. Ken. Drawing from Jeong’s history as a licensed physician, Dr. Ken follows Dr. Ken Park (Jeong), an animated, larger-than-life doctor practicing medicine in the San Fernando Valley. When he’s not treating patients, Dr. Ken is home raising his two children with his therapist wife, Allison (Suzy Nakamura). A typical episode will show Ken’s exaggerated approach to his personal and private life can both be a blessing and a curse.

The sitcom wasn’t the most well-received comedy, but those familiar with Jeong’s work will know what to expect from a show centered around the actor.

Jeong's boundless energy is on full display in every scene, and he has good chemistry with his cast mates. There's also sitcom royalty present with Martin's Tisha Campbell-Martin and Newsradio's Dave Foley rounding out the cast of the ABC-produced medical comedy. Big names or not, viewers weren't coming back for a second visit, and Dr. Ken was canceled after two seasons.

9 'Green Wing' (2004-2007)

Created by Victoria Pile

Image via Talkback

If the patients knew how the doctors of the show Green Wing behaved, they would direct the ambulance to a different hospital. Green Wing begins with Caroline Todd’s (Tamsin Greig) first day at East Hampton Hospital Trust, and she, alongside the viewers, is introduced to the less-than-professional staff that show up for work. Illicit affairs and a vicious social food chain are tested daily, especially with narcissistic doctor Guy Secretan (Stephen Mangan) prowling the halls. Broad, irreverent and frenetic, Green Wing takes the viewer on a fast-paced tour of medical comedy.

British television enthusiasts will see a who’s who of across-the-pond comedic talent. Sarah Alexander from Coupling fame and Academy Award-winning actress Olivia Colman are just a few of the faces that make an appearance on Green Wing. The narrative of the sexually charged, ego-driven, healthcare professionals is told in a series of loose, sketch-structured scenes. An episode feels like a finely-tuned improv show, where scenes fade in and out while recurring jokes or nonverbal moments of play keep the energy fresh. Green Wing might be too silly for viewers wanting a grounded comedy, but the fast-paced nature of the show makes it easy to test-drive a few episodes.

8 'Doogie Howser MD' (1989-1993)

Created by Steven Bochco & David E. Kelley

Image via ABC

Child genius Doogie Howser (Neil Patrick Harris) attempts to balance the demanding career of a physician and the hormones of puberty on Doogie Howser, M.D. The high-concept dramedy begins with Doogie turning 16, a source of excitement and frustration for the young doctor. Doogie Howser, M.D. is a gentle examination of the difference between emotional and academic intelligence in a unique coming-of-age story.

The concept of a child doctor sounds more like a Saturday Night Live sketch than the plot of a network television show, but co-creator Steven Bochco was behind monster hits like Hill Street Blues and L.A. Law, so ABC had no reason to doubt his judgment. (That would be a year later when Bochco co-created the notorious Cop Rock.) Harris grounds the story as the titular doctor, and his subdued performance allows viewers to find the character accessible instead of a farce. Doogie Howser, M.D. isn’t a punchline type of comedy, but it is a family-friendly option for the category.

7 'Getting On' (2013-2015)

Created by Jo Brand & Mark V. Olsen

Image via HBO

An extended care unit is the unlikely setting for a comedy in HBO’s Getting On. A remake of the UK sitcom of the same name, Getting On follows Dr. Jenna James (Laurie Metcalf), her head nurse, Dawn Forchette (Alex Borstein), and nurse Didi Ortley (Niecy Nash). Conditions are poor, the staff are overworked, and hospital politics make providing care for their elderly patients a struggle. The entire cast delivers outstanding performances, but Nash specifically does some of the best work of her career.

Getting On’s tone feels at first glance cynical to the point of bleak, so when moments of unprompted tenderness between caregiver and patient sneak up, they’re incredibly disarming. Whether they’re staff or patients, everyone on the hospital floor is in desperate need of love or acceptance, and the humor is mined excellently from the different ways these needs manifest. Anyone with an aversion to cringe comedy might find Getting On hard to sit through, but patience in the more awkward scenes is usually rewarded by really beautiful character work.

6 'House' (2004-2012)

Created by David Shore

Image via FOX

Brilliant but troubled Dr. Gregory House (Hugh Laurie) takes the cases no other doctor can solve on the Fox show, House. Based in the fictional Princeton-Plainsboro Teaching Hospital, Dr. House leads a team of diagnosticians as they treat patients who defy conventional medical solutions. Cynical, bitter, and anti-social, House struggles to hide an addiction to pain medication while maintaining his position of professional independence. Throughout 8 seasons, Dr. House will struggle with his reliance on pills and his inability to rely on people.

While House isn’t a traditional comedy, the humor from House’s snarky lines is a large selling point of the show. There’s of course the mystery centerpiece of each episode, along with the melodrama caused by House’s unorthodox methods, but the humor is consistent throughout. It can be argued Laurie’s charm and comedic timing are what allowed House to remain enjoyable when the occasional plotline veered into the realm of the ridiculous. Although a drama by design, House was funnier than many other comedies could hope to be.

5 'Becker' (1998-2004)

Created by Dave Hackel

Image via CBS

Ted Danson trades in his liquor license from Cheers for a medical license in the CBS sitcom Becker. Grumpy and in short supply of interpersonal skills, John Becker (Danson) is a physician working in a small private practice in the Bronx. Becker can navigate any number of diseases and medical maladies, but the most basic social interaction will set the doctor off on a trademark rant. Easily frustrated and unfiltered, Becker hands out as many biting comments as he does prescriptions.

The character of John Becker fits in nicely with a long line of television doctors who are rough around the edges but care so much.

