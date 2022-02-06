What is it that draws us to medical dramas? Is it the sense of urgency whenever we’re hooked to watching doctors frantically try and save someone’s life? Are the smokey romances that spark up between co-workers? The trend of medical dramas continues to be strong among viewers. These shows offer a captivating blend of drama, suspense, and human emotion, making them a perennial favorite.

Moreover, shows like Grey's Anatomy, New Amsterdam, and Transplant not only provide an exciting look into the world of healthcare but also explore personal and societal issues, adding depth to the genre. Whatever the case is, medical dramas have been a reliable staple on television for decades, and if you need to have your fix on hospital drama, here are some of the best medical dramas that will surely keep you talking for days to come.

20 'Royal Pains' (2009-2016)

Created by Andrew Lenchewski and John P. Rogers

Hank Lawson (Mark Feuerstein), well-known and successful ER doctor, is suddenly fired from his job at a New York hospital when he is blamed for a benefactor's death. However, while he is in the Hamptons, he is hired as a concierge doctor who cares for the rich and famous but also those who cannot afford medical care.

An absolutely underrated drama, Royal Pains is a binge-worthy series that viewers will be unable to stop themselves from watching. The cast of characters is lovable, and their chemistry with one another is entertaining and realistic, providing a laidback experience that viewers will enjoy watching. A charming show with an endearing lead, Royal Pains should be on every medical drama fan’s watchlist.

19 'Call the Midwife' (2012-2024)

Created by Jessica Raine

It’s the 1950s in the poor East End of London. Jenny Lee (Jessica Raine), a midwife, finds herself working at the Nonnatus House, where she works alongside other midwives and nuns who work in nursing. Call the Midwife features different stories of different characters at different periods of time, never remaining stagnant and always entertaining. Charming, beautifully-told, and vibrant all at once, Call the Midlife examines and follows the lives of various midwives, old and new, as they help out with certain medical cases.

A wonderfully-made and realistic medical drama, Call the Midwife explores various health factors back in the 1950s and onwards, with each season serving as a focus on a particular crisis, running from the Baby Boom of 1957 to polio to neonatal withdrawal and many other topics. For any viewer who is a fan of traditional medical care and a realistic depiction of early medicine, Call the Midwife is the best ongoing show for you.

18 'Code Black' (2015-2018)

Created by Michael Seitzman

In the fictional Angels Memorial Hospital, there is an emergency room where the residents lack sufficient resources. Despite this, the first-year residents and their colleagues have to deal with a busy emergency room that is also inadequately staffed.

Code Black is a medical drama based on an award-winning documentary of the same name. Though short, Code Black focuses more on medicine than on the drama (though drama still exists), and its cast of actors put on gritting realistic performances. A suspenseful emergency room drama, Code Black is the watch for those who don’t mind shedding a tear or two.

17 'Critical' (2015)

Created by Jed Mercurio

In the fictionalized City General Hospital, a group of medical professionals work to save the lives of critically ill patients. Where life-changing decisions could lead to life or death, these healthcare professionals must work together in order to save lives.

Critical examines the choices made to save a victim’s life, all while providing extremely suspenseful and realistic scenarios where mistakes do happen and the risks that follow.

Another criminally underrated drama, Critical, is not for the weak-stomached. One of the more graphic medical shows to exist, Critical examines the choices made to save a victim’s life, all while providing extremely suspenseful and realistic scenarios where mistakes do happen and the risks that follow. An adrenaline boost of a show, Critical is a good, short watch that viewers can binge quite easily.

16 'St. Elsewhere' (1982 - 1988)

Created by Joshua Brand and John Falsey

There are many contenders for the title “Best Sitcom of the 80s,” and St. Elsewhere should be included in the chat. This medical drama, set in a rundown Boston hospital featuring a team of teaching doctors working miracles, was a tear-jerker every single week.

St. Elsewhere is one of the first shows to explore the personal and professional lives of healthcare workers in a realistic and nuanced way, especially since it usually incorporates surreal elements and dream sequences that take the narrative to the next level. The show is also unafraid to address controversial topics and explore issues of race, gender, and sexuality, making St. Elsewhere a groundbreaking medical series that paved the way for many of the medical dramas that followed.

15 'Doogie Howser, M.D.' (1989 - 1993)

Created by Steven Bochco and David E. Kelley

Imagine walking into a hospital, and the doctor treating you also has to study for a math test at his high school the next morning. That was the universe in which Doogie Howser, M.D. operated, which made a star out of Neil Patrick Harris as a gifted 14-year-old who became the youngest licensed doctor in America.

As unrealistic as that is, folks didn’t tune into Doogie Howser, M.D. week after week to experience the relatable; they wanted to see a kid who was far away from legally buying beer, prescribing drugs to patients. Moreover, the show's use of a teenage doctor added a fresh perspective to the medical drama genre, and its blend of humor and drama made it a fan favorite. The show undeniably remains a classic.

14 'Chicago Hope' (1994 - 2000)

Created by David E. Kelley and John Tinker

The grumblings can be heard from the masses; “Why isn’t Chicago Med listed here?” Well, because, as good as that medical drama is, once you’ve seen Chicago Hope, its exclusion will be better understood. As one of the best and most rewatchable 90s dramas, Chicago Hope's popularity was also propelled by its ensemble cast that includes esteemed actors like Adam Arkin, Mark Harmon, and Mandy Patinkin.

This medical drama focused on doctors in a private hospital, who worked daily miracles to save and protect the patients that were in their care. Overshadowed by the NBC juggernaut that was ER, Chicago Hope, nevertheless, carved out its audience, and its spot in medical drama lore.

13 'Saving Hope' (2012 - 2019)

Created by Erica Meredith and Lesley Grant