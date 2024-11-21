Books have a way of transporting the reader into a world completely unlike their own. Whether it be a setting in the past, a horror realm, or even a romance that they can’t help but root for, books are keys to the imagination, and it is a lot of fun when the words on the page are adapted for the small screen, bringing everything and everyone to life. Even a limited miniseries book adaptation can snare people into binge-watching, since it isn’t multiple seasons long!

From the struggles of chess prodigy Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy) in The Queen’s Gambit to the political fighting in 1600 Japan in Shōgun, miniseries prove that stories found between the pages of a book can be boiled down into entertaining visuals on the screen. John Green, Stephen King, and even James Clavell have all been authors lucky enough to see their work come to life. And these miniseries, based on not only their books but other authors’ are worth watching.

10 ‘John Adams’ (2008)

Directed by Tom Hooper

Based on David McCullough’s 2001 biography of the same name, John Adams is a historical drama depicting the life and legacy of U.S. president and Founding Father John Adams (Paul Giamatti). The miniseries chronicles Adams’ life, going from a 30-year-old lawyer in 1700 to a leader in the Revolutionary War to the politically ambitious man who first served as the first Vice President of the United States under George Washington and later the country’s second president. The biopic goes through the first 50 years of the United States, detailing the trials and tribulations the new nation went through and the acts and laws that were passed during the infancy of American democracy.

While the biopic does take some creative liberties, deviating from McCullough’s biography throughout the seven-part miniseries, it is still grounded in the rich history of the Founding Fathers, namely Adams. Entertaining as well as educational, John Adams brings viewers into the hardships and isolation of the time, depicting a country that is figuring things out as it goes along and is cast into a war that could be the end of something that has just begun.

9 ‘11.22.63’ (2016)

Developed by Bridget Carpenter

When it comes to Stephen King's books, people can always expect a bit of thrill mixed with some aspect of the supernatural. In the case of his 2011 novel 11/22/63 and the adapted limited series of the same name, stylized 11.22.63, it’s all about science fiction and how one man time travels to save President John F. Kennedy. Jake Epping (James Franco), a divorced English teacher, is given a chance to travel back in time to the 1960s, all in an attempt to stop the assassination of Kennedy. Of course, time travel is finicky, and while Epping eventually stops Lee Harvey Oswald’s (Daniel Webber) assassination attempt, he changes the present day, returning home to an epic wasteland.

While King’s work is multi-faceted, with many mysteries and moving parts, 11.22.63 is able to compress his story and make it an engaging limited series. A show about a lonely man wanting to make a difference in the world and perhaps get a little excitement in his life, it explores what happens to the future when the past is messed with beyond repair. Even though, in this case, Epping was able to go back and fix his mistakes. The miniseries isn’t wholly faithful to the original text, but the small changes don’t take away from the story’s overall concept and plot.

8 ‘A Gentleman in Moscow’ (2024)

Created by Ben Vanstone

Based on the 2016 Amor Towles novel of the same name, A Gentleman in Moscow follows the story of Count Alexander Ilyich Rostov (Ewan McGregor) as he is stiped of his title, material wealth, and is placed under house arrest in the attic of the Metropol Hotell. Set in the backdrop of post-revolutionary Russia, Rostov makes unlikely friends, has fleeting romances, and learns about the underworld of the majestic hotel while also realizing the importance of human connections. The story is all about finding the importance of non-material items and living a life you are proud of while fostering relationships with those around you.

The limited series is very faithful to the original text, while minor changes are made here and there to make it a bit more entertaining for an on-screen adaptation. One of the biggest changes is that of Anna Urbanova (Mary Elizabeth Winstead). The character isn’t given a huge role in the book, but the limited series expands on her story, giving her more depth and a larger role in the overall narrative. A Gentleman in Moscow was praised not only for its extraordinary performances but also for the whimsical feel of people thriving under unusual and constrained circumstances.

7 ‘Behind Her Eyes’ (2021)

One of the best psychological thriller miniseries, Behind Her Eyes, is an adaptation of Sarah Pinborough’s 2017 novel of the same name. With twists, turns, and crazy characters, the limited series follows the story of Louise (Simona Brown), a single mother who finds herself in a romantic relationship with David (Tom Bateman) and Adele (Eve Hewson), a husband and wife. But everything isn’t as it seems, and between the three, especially Adele, there are a lot of mind-games and secrets at play. The biggest secret: Adele has taught herself how to astral project, a skill she uses to spy on people and collect collateral. This skill is important, as it has everything to do with the shocking twist ending where viewers learn that Adele wasn’t actually Adele but a friend, Rob (Robert Aramayo).

Between the characters and the twists, not to mention all the secrets strewn throughout the plot, the adaptation is very faithful to Pinborough’s 2017 book. It showcases a complex love triangle while also diving into the supernatural, something that makes the psychological thriller portray the characters in a different light. Caught in a dangerous web of lies and deceit, viewers are taken on a whirlwind tale that’s told in six episodes where nothing is as it seems and where trust is a foreign concept.

6 ‘Looking for Alaska’ (2019)

Created by Josh Schwartz

Seeking “the Great Perhaps” and embarking on a journey that will change his life forever, Looking for Alaska is a teen drama unlike any other. Based on John Green’s 2005 novel of the same name, the limited series follows the story of Miles “Pudge” Halter (Charlie Plummer) as he enrolls in Culver Creek Academy and befriends Alaska Young (Kristine Froseth), Chip "The Colonel" Martin (Denny Love), and Takumi Hikohito (Jay Lee). Together, the gang drinks, pranks, and gets into all sorts of trouble around campus, all in the name of living life to the fullest. But there are secrets and vague notions running rampant throughout the group, all of which end up coming to a sad conclusion as Alaska gets into an accident and dies. For those who are familiar with Green’s stories, tears at the end are typically the name of the game.

The adaptation is very faithful to the original source material, only making minor changes that, in most cases, only made the limited series stronger. Looking for Alaska might be a teen drama, but the relationships that characters foster and the sense of teenagers wanting nothing more than to live their lives and feel something makes this adaptation one of the better ones out there. Of course, for those who are familiar with Green’s stories, tears at the end are typically the name of the game, along with an ending that might not answer every question. Even so, the miniseries looks into teen life, mental health, and relationships and has a way of resonating with people, even adults.

5 ‘One Day’ (2024)

Directed by Molly Manners

A romantic drama based on David Nicholls’ novel of the same name, One Day follows the tale of Emma (Ambika Mod) and Dexter (Leo Woodall) over a 14-year period, starting with their initial meeting on the day of their graduation ceremony from the University of Edinburgh. Their story begins in 1988 when the two leads meet at their school’s graduation ball, hitting it off and exchanging numbers at the end of the night. Like all good romantic dramas, the years pass with Emma and Dexter meeting occasionally, talking about their lives and future plans, while also embarking on relationships with other people. There are trials, a no-strings-attached situation, and, eventually, when they can’t deny their feelings for one another any longer, a wedding.

The passing of time and the somber yet romantically inclined narrative was a perfect adaptation of Nicholls’ best-selling novel. With two leads who have intense on-screen chemistry, both as platonic friends and also partners, the 14 episodes over the course of 14 years almost don’t seem like enough. Sadly, all good things have to come to an end, something that is very prevalent in the final episodes of the show, as Emma’s life is cut short by an accident, and Dexter goes into a downward spiral. It is a very realistic representation of grief and heartache as viewers watch Dexter try to wrangle his life back together, remembering the good times while distancing himself from his vices.

4 ‘The Haunting Of Bly Manor’ (2020)

Created by Mike Flanagan

The second installment of The Haunting anthology series, The Haunting of Bly Manor, is based on Henry James’ 1898 novella The Turn of the Screw. Following the story of the American au pair Dani (Victoria Pedretti), the limited series brings viewers on her journey to Bly Manor in England, where she is tasked with taking care of Lord Wingrave’s (Henry Thomas) niece and nephew. It doesn’t take long for Dani to start seeing apparitions popping up around the sprawling country estate.

No, the second installment in Mike Flanagan’s horror anthology isn’t nearly as scary as The Haunting of Hill House, but it still has enough spooky tricks, twists, and turns to keep people keenly entertained and interested in the characters. But, like Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor is loosely based on the original novella, taking key concepts and themes while modernizing the setting, adding characters (including Dani), and giving supporting characters backstories. Since the novella is less than 100 pages, it makes sense that the writers added plot points in order to fill out a nine-episode limited series with enough information to keep viewers interested.

3 ‘The Haunting Of Hill House’ (2018)

Created by Mike Flanagan

Loosely based on the 1959 Shirley Jackson novel of the same name, The Haunting of Hill House follows the story of five siblings who experience paranormal horrors after their parents decide to move to, fix, and sell an abandoned mansion. Skipping between two timelines, one in the past during the paranormal occurrences and the present day, twenty-six years later, after the family fled the mansion, the limited series explores how the hauntings affected each of the characters and how they moved on with their lives.

While the limited series is technically based on the book, even utilizing the same title, it is not what one would call the most faithful adaptation. Even though The Haunting of Hill House garnered a lot of praise, the plot, scenes, and even characters are portrayed in a different light. The one thing the series draws from, though, is the book’s sense of psychological horror and the feeling of someone watching. One of the best horror miniseries, The Haunting of Hill House, is essential viewing for not only Jackson fans but also those who enjoy horror imagery and all things that go bump in the night.

2 ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ (2020)

Created by Scott Frank and Allan Scott