Monsters have been a concept that has appeared in movies and TV since their inception, with many shows producing some of their very own creations for audiences. Sometimes, these beings are sort of inspired by other works or just aren't that cool, but every so often, showrunners totally nail it.

In this new age of streaming apps and on-demand TV services, there is certainly no shortage of monsters that have made their way to the small screens, but as with anything, there are some that are going to stand out a lot more than others. These are the best monsters on television, ranked according to their creativity, fear factor, and recognizability.

10 Tuunbaq

'The Terror' (2018-2019)

Image via AMC

The Tuunbaq appears in the first season of The Terror, which follows a group of stranded explorers in the Arctic. The Tuunbaq appears as a slightly different polar bear, albeit one that is much more monstrous, and is apparently three times the size of any regular polar bear. It is responsible for many of the woes that the explorers experience while trying to get home, and is a real force to be reckoned with.

Tuunbaq is so creative because it's based in Inuit folklore, and it's also not very common to see a polar bear monster in any form of media. Beyond that, it can put up one heck of a fight, surviving multiple wounds, yet still coming back for more. Ordinary polar bears are a scary enough sight to see in the Arctic, and usually spell death for whoever is unlucky enough to see them close up, so a monster that is, in concept, bigger and more vicious than a normal bear is definitely one that is not going to go down without putting up a fight.

The Terror Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date March 26, 2018 Creator David Kajganich, Max Borenstein, Alexander Woo Cast George Takei , Naoko Mori , Miki Ishikawa , Kiki Sukezane Seasons 3 Main Genre Horror

9 Myrddraal

'The Wheel of Time' (2021-)

Image via Amazon Prime

The Myrddraal, also known as Fades, are a breed of Shadowspawn in The Wheel of Time. They act as the Dark One's lieutenants and assassins, and as such, are nearly impossible to kill. They're lightning-fast in combat, and can use shadows to vanish or reappear at will, as if their eyeless gaze and mouth of razor-sharp teeth weren't enough.

Their speed and ability to pop up seemingly anywhere isn't the only creep factor though--in the original novels by Robert Jordan, the Fades' cloaks never blow in the wind, and neither does their hair. Also, they are so paper-thin that if one were facing you, it would become completely invisible just by turning to the side. It definitely comes as one of the more eerie and uncanny aspects of the show, one that was absolutely nailed during the transition from page to screen.

The Wheel of Time Release Date November 19, 2021 Creator Rafe Judkins Cast Barney Harris , Rosamund Pike , Daniel Henney , Michael McElhatton , Sophie Okonedo , Peter Franzen Seasons 3 Main Genre Fantasy Streaming Service(s) Prime Video Expand

WATCH ON AMAZON PRIME

8 Kikimora

'The Witcher' (2019-)

Image via Netflix

The Kikimora is the first monster that Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) ever fights in the first episode of The Witcher. Geralt is a professional monster hunter, and is well-versed in dealing with threats of this kind, but even the Kikimora proves to be a challenging beast for him to tackle, though he does eventually bring it down.

This creature appears to be part crab, part frog, and part human, and dwells in swamps, where its immense size allows it to rule over the other creatures that call the marshes home. Right off the bat, The Witcher lets its viewers know what they're in for with this terrifying monster straight out of a sleep paralysis nightmare. Its screen time might be short, but the Kikimora is one of the more creative creatures that has been featured in The Witcher thus far.

7 Clickers

'The Last of Us' (2023-)

Image via HBO

Based upon the video game of the same name, The Last of Us is a series about the cordyceps fungus, which is a real organism, that, in this show, spreads to humans, turning them into zombies as the fungus slowly takes hold of their brains. As the fungus spreads and grows throughout the body, it begins to take away the host's sight, which forces them to use a series of clicks to communicate, and for echolocation. They hunt by sound rather than sight, but the signature clicking that earns them their name is a sound sure to strike fear in anyone.

Clickers are harder to kill than normal, and one must be extremely quiet if they wish to escape an encounter with them alive. The noise is petrifying, because it's an indication that the situation is about to become very tense, and that the characters are in a terrible spot. They're a staple of the series, and one of the more unique forms of zombie seen in any similar show, which is what makes them so iconic and memorable.

6 Pennywise the Clown

'It' (1990)

Image via ABC

Before Bill Skarsgård's stellar portrayal of Pennywise the Dancing Clown in the It films, there was Tim Curry's version from the hit 1990 horror miniseries. Based on a Stephen King book of the same vague name, It follows a group of kids as they face off against Pennywise, who is so much more than meets the eye. He looks like just a creepy clown, but it is quickly revealed that he is some sort of shapeshifting monster, and he uses this ability to his advantage, devouring the children of the town.

Some of the shapes Pennywise takes are truly terrifying, revealing rows of razor-sharp teeth and a gaping maw to gobble up any poor, unfortunate soul naïve enough to trust him. On top of that, he's hard to kill, and there's very little the kids can do to stop him. Though Tim Curry's version of the creep in the sewers may have been forgotten about, that doesn't change the fact that this is a monster that gave loads of people coulrophobia.

It (1990) Release Date November 18, 1990 Cast Tim Curry , Harry Anderson , Dennis Christopher , Richard Masur , Annette O'Toole Seasons 1 Creator(s) Stephen King

WATCH ON APPLE TV

5 Smoke Monster

'Lost' (2004-2010)

Image via ABC

Lost is a game-changing show that kind of fell off in the latter seasons, but even with all the major bumps in the road, the Smoke Monster came as the most memorable part. The show follows a group of plane crash survivors that wind up on an uncharted island full of fantasy and things beyond human understanding. One of these things is the Smoke Monster, a formless entity appearing as nothing more than a cloud of smoke, which lashes out and attacks the remaining castaways.

It's kind of neat for a monster to have no real limitations, because there's very few places a creature made of smoke would actually be able to get into. But also, its formless nature makes it feel so much more malevolent, and is really unique, even for a show as different as Lost. The Smoke Monster is easily one of the best things about the show, and is remembered fondly years later.

4 The Crypt Keeper

'Tales from the Crypt' (1989-1996)

Image via HBO

The Crypt Keeper (John Kassir) is the charming, yet sinister host of Tales from the Crypt, an anthology horror series. The Crypt Keeper appears as a cross between a zombie and a vampire or something, with a gaunt look, decaying flesh, withering grey hair and a nearly-toothless grin. Luckily, he's not really the antagonist of any of the stories he tells, but serves only as the narrator for the audience.

His charismatic disposition and love of telling stories make him one of the most beloved monsters ever seen on TV.

Still, he is a horror icon and one of the most legendary narrators in the medium, establishing his position way back in the late 1980s, yet he's no less recognizable now as he was then. It's never really explained exactly what he is or how he came to be, but his charismatic disposition and love of telling stories make him one of the most beloved monsters ever seen on TV.

WATCH ON AMAZON

3 White Walkers

'Game of Thrones' (2011-2019)

Image via HBO

The White Walkers in Game of Thrones reside beyond the Wall, far to the North, in the Lands of Always Winter. The icy-cold phantoms take winter with them wherever they go, freezing water and drastically lowering temperatures just be being nearby. They were created thousands of years ago by the Children of the Forest, who made them to cull the human invaders on the shores of Westeros. However, the Children soon found that they could not control that which they had created. Now, the White Walkers only exist for one sole purpose: to kill. They must kill as humans must breathe.

With each person they kill, they can reanimate the corpse and add to their growing army of the dead, and they're only able to be killed themselves by using one of two extremely rare minerals. Game of Thrones may not be a horror show, but these chilling creatures are very imaginative, and one of the most recognizable villains in the series.

2 Weeping Angels

'Doctor Who' (1963-)

Image via BBC

The Weeping Angels are by far the most frightening beings in the sci-fi thriller series Doctor Who. Appearing as statues of angels, they possess what is described as the perfect defence mechanism: they cannot move while someone is looking at them. But as soon as that person blinks or turns their head, the angels move fast, closing in on their target before their victim even realizes it.

They can also manipulate electrical objects with their mind, meaning just keeping your eyes open isn't enough, as they might turn the lights out and attack in the darkness. There have been some brilliant villains across Doctor Who, but the weeping angels are by far the most memorable due to just how terrifying they actually are.

1 Demogorgon

'Stranger Things' (2016-)

Image via Netflix/Rodeo FX

The Demogorgon is an extra-terrest