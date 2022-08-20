As Halloween approaches, the options for potential costumes start to float through the minds of movie and television fanatics. With major franchises, there are always multiple options for those creative and resourceful enough for cosplay or wandering into Spirit Halloween stores. Star Wars, Harry Potter, Marvel, DC, and more, have hundreds of combined options that are recognizable and used every year. There are also your standard character costumes from Napoleon Dynamite, The Addams Family, and anyone from The Office, Mean Girls, and more.

For those that love movies and television but are looking for more budget-friendly or reusable costumes, dressing up as "everyday" characters is a viable option. Dressing up as a cinematic character elevates what may be a regular doctor to Dr. Meredith Grey. Whether you're attending a themed party, hosting a party, or just dressing up for fun, these characters are entertaining and sustainable options for this year's Halloween costume.

Moira & Johnny Rose — 'Schitt's Creek'

The heads of the Rose household (hotel-hold?), Johnny (Eugene Levy), and Moira (Catherine O'Hara) have their unique styles that make them excellent characters to dress up as individuals or as part of a couple. For Moira, anything that seems over-the-top couture fashion will do the trick, especially if it's black. Have a wig that doesn't go with any other costume? It'll work for Moira paired with gaudy accent jewelry and accessories. Johnny is much simpler with a basic suit combination or, if you're a super-fan of Schitt's Creek, the nightgown.

Johnny and Moira are perfect characters for TV lovers to dress up as, whether you're flying solo or with a partner. If you're going in a group or heading to a TV-themed costume party, the entire Rose family and supporting characters from Schitt's Creek make for an entertaining Halloween entourage. For inspiration, Schitt's Creek is available on Netflix.

Dani — 'Midsommar' (2019)

Forget the Ghostface mask or the Freddy Krueger blades; this decade's horrifying costume comes from Midsommar. A movie that forced viewers to ask, "What did I just watch?" this modern horror film produced a unique yet straightforward costume idea that is truly terrifying to those that have seen the film. Head to your nearest craft store for some fake (or real if you're that committed) flowers and greenery for the crown. A simple white cotton dress will do the trick to pull off the film's protagonist, Dani (Florence Pugh).

Dani's demeanor and emotional journey throughout the film changes the second the flower crown is placed upon her head. As the film's second act transitions to the third, the disturbing and shock factor are upped. Dressing up as Dani for your horror movie costume party will resonate with fellow movie lovers. Midsommar is available to watch with subscriptions to several platforms like Amazon Prime, Showtime, Hulu, and The Roku Channel, to name a few.

Lana Kane — 'Archer'

With only three components to her everyday outfit, Archer's Lana Kane is the perfect example of a character costume where you can reuse the items. Voiced by Aisha Tyler, Lana is (arguably) the best agent, depending on which coworker you ask. Her patience is tested hourly by Archer (H. Jon Benjamin) and the rest of the gang; Lana is an irreplaceable character.

A simple sweater dress, thick belt, and black boots make this costume easy to throw together. The dress's color varies throughout some episodes, and she is sometimes accessorized with sunglasses. The costume wouldn't be complete without a few of her famous "Yup!" Seasons of Archer are available to stream with Hulu, Sling TV, and YouTube subscriptions. The series is available to watch on FXNOW with a cable subscription.

Johnny Lawrence - 'Cobra Kai'

Whether it's a regular for a costume party on Halloween or an '80s-themed party, Johnny Lawrence will fit the bill. From The Karate Kid films and Netflix's Cobra Kai, Johnny has been played by William Zabka for many years. With his rough-around-the-edges persona and inability to seamlessly adapt to the times, Johnny is a character for which audiences are now rooting.

From Cobra Kai, a Johnny Lawrence costume could be all grey sweats with a headband and Walkman tape player, complete with cord headphones. If you're creative or resourceful enough, finding an Eagle Fang Karate shirt from an Etsy or customer shirt shop would be epic. Throw in some '80s references as you mingle during the Halloween party or an abrupt "QUIET!" and you're good to go.

Vivian Ward — 'Pretty Woman' (1980)

As styles from the '80s and '90s come back into popularity, Vivian's introductory outfit would make for an identifiable movie character costume. With the role earning Julia Roberts her second Oscar nomination, Pretty Woman is still one of the most idolized romance movies. Thrifting or using make-shift items from the closet at home will achieve the Vivian Ward look from the movie's opening scenes.

Whether you go with the bob wig or not, the costume requires an oversized red blazer, a white crop top (or bodysuit), a blue skirt (the length and height you choose), and black boots. Carrying a pack of dental floss as an accessory is a nod to the character that movie lovers will recognize. Pretty Woman is available to stream with subscriptions to Hulu, Amazon Prime, and Sling TV.

Doc Brown and Marty McFly — 'Back to the Future' (1985)

Iconic but easy to throw together with some items from home or a thrift shop, Doc and Marty are an easy couples, solo, or best friend costume idea. For Doc (Christopher Lloyd), all you need is a pair of white coveralls, or you can find a checkered polo, black pants, and a brown trench coat. Sticking with the coveralls requires some electrified hairstyling, but the trench coat option allows for a fedora hat.

Marty's (Michael J. Fox) is best known for his red vest and white sneakers. The key is to layer a checkered button-up (short-sleeved or long) with a denim long-sleeved shirt before completing with the red puffer vest. Jeans, white sneakers, and a make-shift hoverboard will complete the luck. To figure out which look works best for you, the Back to the Future films are available for rental on Amazon Prime.

Jackie Peyton — 'Nurse Jackie'

In a pinch? Grab a pair of scrubs, a stethoscope, and a pack of Sour Patch Kids candy for a simple Jackie Peyton. From Showtime's Nurse Jackie, Jackie Peyton (Edie Falco) is the best nurse at New York's All Saints Hospital, except for one issue, she's addicted to painkillers from an old injury. Throughout several of the seven seasons, Jackie attempts to get clean and downs Sour Patch Kids candy to help with her withdrawal.

This costume is simple and easy to throw together when your friends host a character-themed costume party. Whether you have long or short hair, Jackie wore it both ways, so no wig is necessary. This costume goes best with a no-nonsense, protective attitude. Nurse Jackie is available for streaming rental on Amazon Prime, YouTube, and Apple TV.

Salvatore Brothers — 'The Vampire Diaries'

Have a best friend, sibling, or relative you need a matching costume with? The Salvatore brothers from The Vampire Diaries make for an easy last-minute costume. These vampire brothers had several looks throughout the eight seasons, including various decade costumes. One look remains the same and is easy to replicate when the last-minute Halloween party pops up.

Dark jeans, dark shoes, and a leather jacket are the key essentials, with a gaudy ring and fangs optional. For Damon (Ian Somerhalder), a dark button-up shirt or plain white T-shirt will do. If you need an accessory, grab a shatterproof bourbon glass. For Stefan (Paul Wesley), a dark henley shirt or hooded long-sleeved shirt goes best under the leather jacket. A Stefan-specific accessory would be a weathered journal. For inspiration, The Vampire Diaries is available to stream on Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Cassie Thomas — 'Promising Young Woman' (2020)

Taking a standard Halloween nurse costume and turning it into a strong movie character. Revenge has no expiration date, and Cassie (Carey Mulligan) is the grim reaper for sexual predators in Promising Young Woman. It's time to reuse the nurse's costume from last year and start split dying a wig into cotton candy colors.

Cassie's costume is more complicated; however, given the film's success, it's well worth the effort to attend a movie-themed party. If the final costume for Cassie's character is too much, any brightly colored outfit complete with a lollipop and braided hair will do for the everyday Cassie look. Promising Young Woman is available to watch with subscriptions to HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and The Roku Channel.

