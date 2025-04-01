One-shot takes on film and TV are always impressive to see, even if we don't always notice them immediately. Sometimes, a one-shot take is so inconspicuous that we only realize the entire movie, episode, or scene was filmed in a single take at the very end or if someone else mentions it. Some of the best one-take movies out there show just how magnificent the world of film can be when filmed with just one or two cameras.

It's a little harder to achieve one-shot takes in TV episodes, even if they're shorter. Such a form of filming may not always follow the episode or story structure, so many showrunners avoid it. In most of the best one-shot TV episodes and TV episode scenes, an intimate or claustrophobic atmosphere was depicted, expecting real-time reactions or a documentary-like approach to events. These are some of the greatest examples of them.

9 'Looking'

Season 2, Episode 10, "Looking For Home"