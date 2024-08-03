From adaptations of the great works of Jane Austen and Louisa May Alcott to new stories set among famous historical events, period television has always found its audience with a fascination for the past. However, the popular television of recent years has seen a more mainstream resurgence in the hunger for TV series that explore the potentially unknown worlds of a time before ours.

The likes of Mad Men and Stranger Things have led younger audiences to romanticize the style and aesthetics of the mid- to late-1900s, while the success of Bridgerton and Queen Charlotte has seen fans latch on to the costuming, styling, and ways of life for the characters in the regency period. Overall, the expansion and reach of period dramas are developing mainstream ideas of what the genre can be, the diverse range of characters they can explore, and the stories they can tell.

10 'Dickinson' (2019-2021)

Created by Alena Smith

Having been chosen as one of the series to launch AppleTV+ in 2019, the comedy-drama Dickinson may have flown under the radar when it comes to general TV audiences. However, during its three-season run, the series garnered a committed, passionate fanbase and was consistently praised for its writing and performances, earning critics and audience scores of 92% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Dickinson follows the life of poet Emily Dickinson (Hailee Steinfeld) as she finds her place in the world as a woman in the mid-1800s. The series depicts her developing her craft as a writer, the ever-changing dynamics of her family, and the turbulent relationship with her best friend, Sue Gilbert (Ella Hunt). With a perfect blend of anachronistic comedy and drama, performances from legends such as Jane Krakowski, and intelligent writing from the likes of Ayo Edebiri, Dickinson is an underrated series that is sure to find new viewers for many years to come.

Dickinson Release Date 2019-00-00 Cast Hailee Steinfeld , Toby Huss , Jane Krakowski Main Genre Drama Seasons 3

9 'Anne with an E' (2017-2019)

Created by Moira Walley-Beckett

The period drama genre isn't often one that is geared toward a young audience, but the beloved children's series Anne with an E proves that it should be. The series, which is based on the Anne of Green Gables novels by L.M. Montgomery, depicts the coming of age of a young orphan who is adopted by middle-aged siblings and goes to live on their farm.

Despite being aimed at children, Anne with an E tackles some harsh and important themes, is written with care towards the source material, and explores a diverse array of characters and their experiences. This led the show to garner a huge audience during its run, with fans campaigning passionately to save the show when it was announced that season three would be its last.

Anne With an E Release Date May 12, 2017 Cast Geraldine James , R.H. Thomson , Dalila Bela , AmyBeth McNulty Main Genre Drama Seasons 3

8 'The Queen's Gambit' (2020)

Created by Scott Frank & Allan Scott

Upon its release in 2020, Netflix miniseries The Queen's Gambit took the world by storm. Based on the novel by Walter Trevis, the series follows Beth Harmon, an orphan and child chess prodigy, as she becomes a master of the game whilst also dealing with her dependence on alcohol and drugs.

With stunning cinematography, lavish 60s costuming, and accurate depictions of competitive chess, The Queen's Gambit quickly became one of Netflix's most watched dramas and found audiences bringing home their own chess boards to play. The show took home numerous accolades during awards season, including eleven Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe for lead actress Anya Taylor-Joy, in what is still considered one of the best performances of her career so far.

7 'Black Sails' (2014-2017)

Created by Jonathan E. Steinberg and Robert Levine

Depictions of the golden age of piracy in mainstream media were arguably popularized in the 21st century by Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Whilst these movies are highly fictionalized and aimed at families, Starz's series Black Sails was able to depict the grittier, more horrifying side of the lives of pirates and their companions.

While Black Sails serves as a prequel to the famous novel Treasure Island by Robert Louis Stevenson, the story also incorporates the lives of real-world historical figures, such as pirates Anne Bonny and Blackbeard. Although the first series was met with mixed reviews, the following series received acclaim from critics and audiences, who praised the costuming, writing, and visual effects for fully immersing audiences in the world of the show. Black Sails earned multiple Creative Arts Emmys for editing and visual effects.

6 'Pride and Prejudice' (1995)

Directed by Simon Langton

Many Jane Austen fans will argue about which version of Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy's romance is the best, with Joe Wright's 2005 film coming out on top for some. However, the 1995 television mini-series Pride and Prejudice firmly holds its own for others. The series stars Colin Firth and Jennifer Ehle as one of the most beloved couples in all of literature and has become a classic, with audiences old and new falling in love with the story all over again.

The television format allowed for a greater depth of storytelling, with series producer Sue Birtwistle hoping to create a more poetic version of the story than previous screen adaptations. Pride and Prejudice propelled relative unknown Colin Firth into stardom, earned Jennifer Ehle a BAFTA, and took home numerous other accolades, including an Emmy for Outstanding Costume Design.

5 'Outlander' (2014-Present)

Developed by Ronald D. Moore

Based on the novel series by Diana Gabaldon, Outlander is a historical drama that tells the story of a World War II military nurse who finds herself transported back in time to the mid-1700s, where she falls in love with a Highland warrior. Whilst Outlander has been praised for its costuming, anachronistic ideals towards portrayals of women, and the lead performances by Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan, it is arguably the show's huge and passionate fanbase that has allowed the show to thrive over its long run.

Despite some controversy surrounding the show's depictions of sexual violence, Outlander remains well-received in terms of its depictions of harsh, gritty, and period-accurate subject matter. Set to conclude with the upcoming eight seasons, with a prequel series currently in development, Outlander has delighted book fans, casual viewers, and period drama lovers for over a decade.

Outlander Release Date August 9, 2014 Cast Caitriona Balfe , Sam Heughan , Sophie Skelton , Richard Rankin Main Genre Drama Seasons 8 Studio Starz

4 'Bridgerton' (2020-Present)

Created by Chris Van Dusen

Based on the novels by Julia Quinn, Bridgerton and its prequel series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story have firmly reignited a mainstream love for 19th-century period television. The show follows the drama, romance, and scandal of the English nobility during the social season and marriage markets of a fictionalized Regency Period.

By focusing on one main couple per season and also delving into the lives of the supporting characters, Bridgerton lets fans get invested in the gripping drama while still understanding that a happy ending will be reached by the final episode. The most recent third season, which depicted the romance between beloved couple Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), broke Netflix viewing records, resulted in waves of online discourse, and released some of the best episodes of the Bridgerton so far.

Bridgerton Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date December 25, 2020 Creator Chris Van Dusen Cast Rege-Jean Page , Julie Andrews , Jonathan Bailey , Ruth Gemmell , Polly Walker , Golda Rosheuvel , Phoebe Dynevor , Simone Ashley , Luke Newton , Nicola Coughlan Main Genre Drama Seasons 3 Studio Netflix Expand

3 'Mad Men' (2007-2015)

Created by Matthew Weiner

When thinking of period dramas and their settings, your first thought probably isn't of a New York advertising agency in the 1960s, and yet AMC's Mad Men has become one of the most iconic period dramas of all time. Airing between 2007 and 2015, Mad Men follows agency creative director and infamous antihero, Don Draper (Jon Hamm) of Sterling Cooper, and the trials and tribulations he encounters in his professional and personal lives.

Boasting critical acclaim, passionate audiences to this day, and an impressive 8.7/10 on IMDb, Mad Men has made a name for itself amongst critics and audiences as one of the greatest television dramas of all time. The series broke accolade records, winning sixteen Emmys during its run, including Outstanding Drama Series for four consecutive years.

2 'Peaky Blinders' (2013-2022)

Created by Steven Knight

Starring Academy Award winner Cillian Murphy, Peaky Blinders follows the Shelbys, a family of gangsters who received their name due to the razor blades sewn within the peaks of their caps. Loosely based on an infamous street gang from Birmingham in the late 1800s, the show depicts the gang after they return from serving in the First World War and attempt to put their plans of building a countrywide empire into action.

Peaky Blinders remained consistently gripping and received widespread acclaim during its six-season run. The cast's stunning performances, including those by the likes of Helen McCrory and Tom Hardy, the immersive costuming and production design, and the brilliant writing earned the series numerous accolades and fan loyalty, with many waiting eagerly for the upcoming movie.