There's nothing like a good plot twist you don't see coming. That goes for movies, of course, as a genuinely surprising plot twist can reshape how you view an entire movie, leading to a mind-bending and memorable two hours spent watching said twisty movie. However, when it comes to long-running TV shows, an excellent and unexpected twist can land even harder, thanks to how emotionally invested you can become in a show after having spent countless hours watching it.

The fact that a great plot twist in a TV show can be so impactful does ensure that the more predictable plot twists do stand out, however. A predictable plot twist isn't automatically a bad thing for a given show in question: it's even the case that some of the following twists were all mostly well-received, even if they were easier to see coming than most twists.

The following list contains spoilers for the TV shows discussed.

Mr. Robot's true identity in 'Mr. Robot' (2015 - 2019)

A paranoid, twist-filled, genre-blending TV show, Mr. Robot was no stranger to plot twists. While it was never a huge hit for ratings, it gained a passionately-devoted fanbase for its four-season run, many of whom were hooked because of the series' creative storylines and unpredictability.

That makes it a shame, then that one of its first big twists was fairly easy to see coming. Towards the end of season 1, it was revealed that Mr. Robot (Christian Slater) only existed as a figment of protagonist Elliot's (Rami Malek) imagination and that he'd been dead since long before the series began. We'd never seen him interact with anyone but Elliot before then, but given Elliot asks the audience, “You knew all along, didn’t you?” after it's revealed that perhaps this lessens the impact of its predictability.

Spike's resurrection in 'Angel' (1999-2004)

Spike was one of the most memorable characters from Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which led to his heroic "death" in that show's series finale being particularly impactful. Come season 5 of Buffy's spin-off show, Angel, however (which takes place after Buffy's finale), Spike is resurrected and becomes a main character in the said spin-off.

It's revealed at the very end of the first episode of Angel's fifth season. It would serve as a great surprise for fans of the character, but unfortunately, the character is shown in the opening credits, and the character's actor, James Marsters, is also credited.

Jon Snow's parentage in 'Game of Thrones' (2011-2019)

Image via HBO

It took Game of Thrones a long time to reveal who Jon Snow's parents were. Notably, however, it was an instance of the show revealing a plot twist for the series that hadn't yet been featured in the Song of Ice and Fire book series and therefore served as one of the most memorable scenes in season 6's finale.

However, Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) being part-Targaryen was a widely held fan theory long before 2016, when season 6 aired, meaning few were truly surprised by the revelation. Still, confirming it was enough for most fans—even the savvy ones—and it helped ensure Jon Snow was an interesting enough character to get a planned spin-off, too.

Eren Yeager didn't really die in 'Attack on Titan' (2013-)

Attack on Titan created a real stir when it started airing in 2013. It had a level of brutality and horror to it that was rare to see in many shows at the time, especially given its somewhat optimistic opening episodes, which featured a team of teenagers being trained in the art of fighting the titular titans, who pose a threat to the human population of the show's world.

The optimism is crushed when the characters enter their first big battle, including a shocking scene where the show's protagonist, Eren Yeager, appears to die. However, given that the death scene occurred in only the fifth episode, most viewers weren't too surprised when it was revealed that he'd survived several episodes later.

Brian wasn't going to stay dead in 'Family Guy' (1999-)

It's funny to think the Family Guy writers thought they were fooling anyone back when they seemingly "killed off" the Griffin's family dog, Brian, in late 2013. But the death (and its immediate aftermath) was treated in an oddly serious way for the usually silly show, and he stays dead for longer than the episode's duration, too.

That being said, it wasn't a shock when time travel was used to bring him back well before the end of 2013, returning Family Guy to its status quo. It's hard to see Brian's temporary death as anything more than a stunt to drum up ratings, and even if most knew it wouldn't stick, that still didn't stop the stunt from working, as it also drummed up the most discussion the long-running show had seen in years.

David Palmer's fate in '24' (2001-2010)

Given that 24's protagonist, Jack Bauer (Kiefer Sutherland), faked his death and went into hiding at the end of the show's fourth season, it was always going to take a great deal to bring him back. Season 5's opening episode gives him just that, though, as the four people who knew about him faking his death are targeted by assassins, with two being successfully taken out.

It's a hugely shocking moment, given the start of the season sees two main characters being suddenly killed...or it would be shocking if the opening credits didn't hint at it happening. When Dennis Haysbert, who played series mainstay David Palmer, is listed as a "special guest star," many viewers were tipped that his role in season 5 would be short-lived.

Professor Gellar was dead all along in 'Dexter' (2006-2013)

It's generally agreed that Dexter had a strong run for its first four seasons but became a far less consistent show in its last four seasons. Indeed, while season 8 is generally the weakest season, most show fans would probably list season 6 as the second-weakest.

Part of this is due to the season featuring a fairly boring pair of villains and it being evident that one was a vision—seen by the other—of someone who was really dead. That character was Professor Gellar (Edward James Olmos), and the "dramatic" reveal of his ghostly nature late in the season was met with many eye-rolls from viewers.

Angel's actually a vampire in 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' (1997-2003)

Image Via The WB

Buffy the Vampire Slayer was a show that was sometimes very funny, sometimes very sad, and usually quite unpredictable. However, not all the twists of this supernatural-themed show could reliably catch viewers off guard, as is (arguably) the case with the reveal of Angel's true nature in season 1.

In fairness, time made the "Angel is a vampire" twist less impactful. Nowadays, it would probably be more of a twist for such a brooding, mysterious character to be a regular human (plus knowing he has a spin-off doesn't help). However, predictable or not, it's still something that thrillingly shakes up the show's early status quo.

Agnes is a villain in 'WandaVision' (2021)

Image via Disney+

Even without knowing about the character's comic book history or planned spin-off, Agnes (Kathryn Hahn) being an evil witch "all along" probably didn't surprise most WandaVision viewers.

Still, if it means fleshing out a fun character and ensuring they remain in the MCU, maybe it's not all bad. Plus, given that WandaVision was a playful homage to old-fashioned TV shows, you could argue that having a somewhat predictable twist is just another way to reference and poke fun at TV shows of old gently.

Hopper didn't really die at the end of season 3 in 'Stranger Things' (2016-)

We get it. Hopper's too pivotal a character, too likable, and too funny to kill off for good, at least before the final season of Stranger Things. Most viewers are probably okay with this knowledge that he's going to have some fairly strong plot armor until then (as do most main characters in the show).

What's a little harder to forgive is the idea that anyone was supposed to believe he might have genuinely died in the show's season 3 finale. It's treated like a big moment...but then the final scene of the season hints too strongly that he's still alive in Russia. It was oddly executed, but either way, it was still fun to see him return in a strong season 4.

