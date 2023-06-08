Back in the good old days of analog television rating numbers, things were pretty simple. The Nielsen ratings would come in sometime throughout the morning following the previous evening's live airing. Each network would leave a recorded message that anyone with the Nielsen phone number could access. The Nielsen numbers represented the homes of 40,000 homes and 100,000 viewers that made up the various demographics sorted primarily by age groups. The system remained in place all the way until the early 2000s, when the advent of these magical instruments known as DVRs and TiVos started to become available to the viewing masses which allowed us to record our favorite shows and watch them at our own leisure. It was absolute bliss for TV fans who didn't want to miss out on The Sopranos or needed to check in with the crew on The Wire hustling the streets of Baltimore — but along with it came a different way of measuring how many people were actually watching these shows, given that viewing options had expanded beyond the original airdate.

What Is Delayed Viewing?

According to the Hollywood Reporter, delayed viewing is the process by which viewers can reschedule when they want to watch a program. If you're going to enjoy a whole Sunday night of original HBO programming but have to work nights or get up early for work on Monday, you can set your DVR to record those shows and watch them when you have more free time later in the week.

Since the advent of these devices, the ever-expanding world of ratings has evolved into various new metrics that account for this delay in watching a show. The most common recalibration tools that account for this delay are called the "Live Plus 3" metric and the "Live Plus 7" metric. These are relatively straightforward new ways to get a more accurate number of how many people are watching a show. The overnight ratings are still used but are just a portion of what the final tally will be for the week.

What Are All the "Live Plus 3" and "Live Plus 7" Metrics Being Used?

Before the advent of the DVR and other recording devices, if you didn't catch the original airing of Cheers, Seinfeld, or ER, you either had to rely on the clunky VHS tape and would have to have an additional person at the ready to hit the record button if you didn't want to miss the episode. Thankfully, the technology revolution of the late '90s and into the 2000s gave us a much more user-friendly and convenient way to stay up to date with Walter White's epic downfall in Breaking Bad or Don Draper's three scotch lunch meetings in Mad Men.

The "Live Plus 3" metric accounts for the number of viewers that tune in for the actual airing of the show plus anyone who watches the episode during the next 3 days via DVR and on-demand viewing. And the "Live Plus 7" rating accounts for similar viewings for an entire week after the original airdate. Most of the relevant data is taken from the Live Plus 3 data metric as it represents the overwhelming percentage of viewership and provides the most accurate number regarding a particular show's popularity or lack thereof.

There Are a Number of "Plus" Metrics

In theory, a network can spin and cherry-pick the numbers however they want to in order to reflect the most desirable figures. On top of Live Plus 3 and Live Plus 7, networks also use measurements that are as short as "Live Plus 1," which is the airdate plus an additional day all the way to what is called the "Live Plus 35" number which tracks the number of viewers extending a full five weeks after the original airdate. So sometimes the numbers can be a little misleading.

For instance, 44 million people tuned in for the final season of Game of Thrones, while the series finale in 2019, titled "The Iron Throne," actually raked in a record-setting 19.3 million viewers, but HBO still would direct your attention to the 44 million number from the entirety of the season that actually takes into account all manner of viewing options — including the Live Plus 35 metric and other streaming multiplatform numbers that we'll discuss below.

Don't Forget About the C3 and C7 Ratings

Two of the most important but lesser-known rating metrics include what are known as the C3 and C7 rating numbers. These include all the people who watched the shows with all the commercials throughout. This data is obviously very important to the advertisers who are debating whether to drop an ad for their product during a network television show.

C3 and C7 numbers are pivotal in setting the rates that these companies are charged for typically a thirty-second or 60-second commercial spot, which is enormous if you're a company interested in dropping a Super Bowl ad or a World Series ad. If you are one of these viewers, then we salute your patience, and you are a much more informed consumer than those who will do just about anything in their power to avoid commercials.

The Murkiness of Multi-Platform Numbers

When you begin to wade into the multi-platform numbers that are accrued, things start to get much murkier as far as accuracy goes. This metric includes a bevy of devices including phones, tablets, and computers plus various outlets that are tougher to get an exact number on. Trying to get a handle on streaming numbers and digital viewing via a network’s app (like Peacock for NBC programming or Paramount+ for CBS sporting events) and a third-party service like Hulu or Roku along with on-air replays can get tricky simply because of the frayed nature of which platform is being accounted for and which is not and any cross-platform viewing going on. It can also deliver some bloated numbers (like 44 million for Game of Thrones).

While all of these numbers and data are enough to give you a migraine headache, they also represent the future of an ever-evolving method of tracking entertainment consumption as we continue to make viewing more accessible to a growing population that is on the go.