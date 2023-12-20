The Big Picture Reboots are never as good and don't work, especially in television. Everybody Loves Raymond's Ray Romano believes in leaving a legacy as it is.

Shows like Murphy Brown and Mad About You couldn't recapture the magic with their original casts in their reboots.

Sitcom reboots without all the original cast members, like Night Court and Frasier, fail to capture the essence and nostalgia of the original series.

In a recent segment on Real Time With Bill Maher, Ray Romano was being interviewed when the subject of his old CBS sitcom Everbody Loves Raymond came up. No matter how much success Romano will ever have, he'll always be remembered most for this series, which ran from 1996-2005. He and the crazy cast of characters that made up his TV family were must-see TV — and still are to this day, nearly two decades after its end. During the interview, Maher brought up reboots, asking Romano if he would ever bring back Everybody Loves Raymond. The guy who once played Ray Barone had an interesting and honest answer, saying of reboots: "They're never as good. We want to leave with our legacy with what it is.”

Whether it be television or movies, everyone seems sick of reboots. Romano is right. They're never good, and they don't work, especially with television. Sadly, whether it be with sitcoms or action series, we have enough evidence over the past few years to show that the reboot trend needs to stop.

The Heartbreaking Reason Why 'Everybody Loves Raymond' Can't Be Rebooted

For nine seasons, Everybody Loves Raymond ruled TV as one of the most-watched series. It was your typical sitcom, with a lazy doofus of a dad and husband (Romano), a put-upon housewife in Debra (Patricia Heaton), and a house full of cute kids. What made the show so popular, however, was its supporting cast. There was poor Robert Barone (Brad Garrett), Ray's giant sadsack brother, and best of all, the highlight of Everybody Loves Raymond, Robert and Ray's overbearing parents, Frank (Peter Boyle) and Marie (Doris Roberts). Their clashes with, well, everyone, made for the biggest conflicts and the loudest laughs.

Sadly, neither Peter Boyle nor Doris Roberts are with us anymore. Boyle passed away in 2006, just one year after Everybody Loves Raymond's series finale, and Doris Roberts passed on in 2016. There was also the heartbreaking tragedy of Sawyer Sweeten, who played Geoffrey, twin brother of Michael (Sullivan Sweeten), and the younger brother of sister Ally (played by his real-life sister Madyln Sweeten). In 2015, at just the age of 19, Sawyer Sweeten died by suicide.

Ray Romano addressed this during his Real Time With Bill Maher interview, saying, “As far as a reboot, well, it’s now out of the question because, unfortunately, the parents are gone: Peter Boyle and Doris Roberts.” Romano realized that, though the show may have had his name in the title, it wasn't about him. It was an ensemble and couldn't work without those characters we love. Without the antics of Ray's parents, who form the drama in nearly every episode, what would be the point of taking another peek into his life? It's a lesson other classic shows should have learned as well.

'Frasier' and 'Night Court' Show How Reboots Without Important Cast Members Fail

There have been '90s sitcom reboots left and right over the last several years. Murphy Brown and Mad About You were two of the biggest comedy series of the 90s, but when both came back as reboots a few years ago, no one watched them. Did you even know they existed? These series even came back with their original casts, with the likes of Candice Bergen, Helen Hunt, and Paul Reiser all being involved, but despite this, fans of the past didn't come back for the present. That magic existed in a space in time. It's not something that can be recaptured through nostalgia. It's not something that can happen in film either. (Here's looking at you, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.)

So, when other sitcoms try to return without even their original casts, it makes it impossible. Night Court was one of the better ensemble sitcoms of decades past. Sadly, many of its big stars have passed away, such as Harry Anderson and Markie Post. Richard Moll just passed away as well back in October. Still, NBC brought Night Court back this year as a reboot. Only John Larroquette returned. To get around this, NBC decided, well, if you loved Harry Anderson as Judge Harry Stone, how about a reboot where his daughter is now a judge? Even better, she'll be played by Melissa Rauch. You know her from The Big Bang Theory, and you haven't forgotten Harry Anderson, so it's a win-win of double nostalgia, right? Nope. The new Night Court is a shell of the former series, a show so thick in nostalgia that it can't stand on its own.

No 1990s sitcom was more successful than Frasier. For several years in a row, it won the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series. After eleven seasons, Frasier signed off in 2004. Then came the news that even it was being rebooted. Though John Mahoney, who played Frasier's father, Martin Crane, died in 2018, the rest of the cast was so deep and talented that perhaps a reboot could have been interesting, except the Frasier reboot brought back no one besides Kelsey Grammer. When David Hyde Pierce, whose Nile Crane was the best character in Frasier, decided not to return, it meant we weren't going to see Jane Leeves as his wife Daphne either. What the heck is Frasier without Niles and Daphne? The answer is that it's a bore. The Frasier reboot is constant callbacks to the past. While the tributes to John Mahoney are lovely, the new series seems as lost as its star. The magic is gone, and even a cameo from Peri Gilpin as Roz Doyle in the first season finale couldn't bring it back.

TV Reboots of Action Series Like 'MacGyver' and 'Magnum P.I.' Try to Recast Their Leads

It's not just sitcoms that commit the reboot sin either. Action shows from the '80s have made a comeback too, but they take their mistakes a step further, not only rebooting a show, but the lead character! Two recent examples are the CBS reboots of Magnum P.I. and MacGyver. Both of these series were huge back in the 80s. TV execs think it's only because of the premise, as if we tuned into Magnum P.I. just to see crimes solved in Hawaii, or watched MacGyver simply for the homemade devices. No, it's the titular characters that drew us in. Tom Selleck was the epitome of charismatic cool as Thomas Magnum. With his mustache and good looks, men wanted to be him, and women wanted to be with him. Richard Dean Anderson as Angus MacGyver might not have been quite as cool as Magnum, but it was his mind that got us to turn on the TV. How was this quirky guy going to get out of trouble this time? We knew he'd survive every time, but we got invested because of how much we cared about MacGyver.

CBS didn't understand this. It was only the IP they cared about. Jay Hernandez is a fine enough actor, but to call him Thomas Magnum is television sacrilege. Lucas Till is a good actor too, but to tell us he's a young MacGyver doesn't work. Just who are these series for? Older audiences aren't going to care because these aren't the actors they know, and younger audiences aren't familiar with the shows themselves. Both the Magnum P.I. and MacGyver reboots managed to last a few seasons by hiding out on dying network television, but neither of them was memorable. They existed as emotionless clones and nothing more.

With the failure of sequels and nostalgic retakes in film this year, Hollywood is starting to notice that what used to work no longer does. Cinemagoers want something new and fresh, hence the success of Barbie and Oppenheimer. TV needs to realize this as well. Just look at the reaction a few months ago when Jerry Seinfeld teased a Seinfeld reboot. There was no excitement, even from hardcore fans, but instead a reluctance, as anything new could tarnish the legacy of what came before. TV reboots don't work. Ray Romano knows it, TV viewers know it. If we're not watching, why are they still being made?

