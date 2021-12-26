While watching your favorite characters on screen at their local hangout, have you ever gotten a sudden, overwhelming need to go visit? Sometimes, even though we know these restaurants don’t actually exist, they feel so real and vibrant you just can’t help but hope and wish that someday, somehow, these places will magically appear. Maybe it's to try that iconic burger or taste a damn good cup of coffee, or just to sit in the place, soak up the ambience and cross your fingers that your favorite characters come barging in while you're there.

No matter what it is, take a second and imagine yourself in one of those booths, or on a stool at the bar. Is it a comfy seat? Is your drink cool and refreshing? How does the food smell from there? Now just imagine your favorite characters come waltzing in from whatever plotline is going on. Would there be any place you’d rather be? We’re betting not.

Here are five of our favorite completely fictional restaurants that we desperately wish we could go visit. And who knows, maybe someday, that wish could come true.

The Claw from Nancy Drew

If you’ve watched even one episode of Nancy Drew (which is now in its third season), you know how vital The Claw is to the characters and to the show. It isn’t exactly a rousing success as a restaurant, even when it does have customers, but it’s become a second home for the Drew Crew, providing a place to solve the latest puzzles and mysteries that Horseshoe Bay has concocted for them. But Ace, George, Nancy, Nick, and Bess don’t just work there. No, no, no. It’s also a detective’s office, a safe haven, a magic practice space, as well as a place to hide a body… or, well, a body’s worth of bones. Who wouldn’t want to spend a day entrenched in one of the booths, catching snippets of conversation, hearing whispers of ghosts and spirits and whatever other supernatural entities may be lurking about? In order to stay just out of suspicion, you’d have to either appear completely entranced by a book or laptop, with a good cover story, but all of the Drew Crew know what its like to get completely engulfed by a project, so they probably won’t bother you too much. They’ll just make sure you’ve got plenty of sustenance. Can I suggest trying some of George Fan’s award-winning clam chowder?

The Max from Saved By The Bell

First reason to go to The Max: to meet Max himself. Every time he made an appearance on Saved by the Bell, he always had something kooky up his sleeve, so that would be numero uno on the list. Next, I’d want to sit in a booth, sipping a milkshake, watching the door, because The Max provided some of the show’s most hysterical and silly entrances. Whether it was Screech stumbling in after being accosted by one thing or another, or some sort of crazy costume, there are so many good ones. Third, we all know how easy it is to eavesdrop on all the good high school gossip from one of those booths, so just grab your trench coat and fedora and no one will notice you. The biggest reason to visit The Max, though, is to sit in all the neon, upbeat, enthusiastic surroundings, listening to a soundtrack so early 90s, you won’t be able to stop yourself from rocking that side pony and those acid wash jeans.

Oh, and for those that had a chance to visit The Max’s real pop up restaurant in Los Angeles a couple years ago, consider us jealous.

Luke’s Diner from Gilmore Girls

Who wouldn’t want to spend a meal watching Luke berate Kirk for paying all in change, or sit munching french fries while Taylor and Luke embark on another epic shouting match over whatever pain in the ass thing the Stars Hollow authority has planned next? Being a fly on the wall in Luke’s Diner could possibly be better than watching some episodes of GIlmore Girls. Think about it for a second. Luke is never not yelling at someone, grumping in and out the door, trading witticisms with Lorelai, or one of about a hundred other thoroughly entertaining things. You could watch as the town decorates for whatever fundraiser or town function is next, enjoying a cup of Luke’s yummy coffee in the winter or a cool, sweet lemonade in the summer. There is never a dull moment in Stars Hollow, that’s for sure, and there’s plenty to see from the window at Luke’s.

Chubbie’s Famous from Boy Meets World

It might take a minute to master, but ordering at Chubbie’s is an art form, and one that would be tons of fun to try and get right, as long as you’re not too hungry. But don’t worry, one of the regulars will probably help you out, especially if you can spot Corey, Shawn, or Topanga. Corey and Shawn had many a fight and discussion at the tables of Chubbie’s. There’s not a lot of places to go for private-esque conversations when you still live with your parents/guardians. And after you’re done with your meal, make sure to get a spot at the pool table. It’s the perfect place to unwind after a big final or to think long and hard about why your girlfriend dumped you. If you pick the right table at Chubbie’s, you can watch as everyone comes and goes from the iconic staircase, and if you’re lucky, maybe you’ll get a glimpse of Mr. Turner. If you ask really nicely he may even give you a ride home on his motorcycle.

The Emerald City Bar (AKA Joe’s Bar) from Grey’s Anatomy

Okay, so it would be nice to hang out at Joe’s Bar for a normal night. It’s seen its share of trouble, being right next door to Seattle Grace Mercy Death Hospital (or whatever we’re calling it these days, Grey Sloan, right?), but it’s had a pretty good track record for good memorable nights. We watched as Bailey got herself drunk, Christina became a bartender and entertained a bachelor party, Meredith met Derek, Alex went trolling for many a date. In fact, just about everyone on the cast has a moment in Joe’s, at least in the first ten or so seasons. So, grab a drink, find a seat at the bar and wait for the next shift of doctors to come strolling in for a post-shift drink. They’ll be the ones that look completely wiped, but desperately in search of some sort of a life outside the hospital. If they get just tipsy enough, you may hear the latest stories about crazy surgeries, workplace sexcapades, or whatever drama is sweeping through the place. It’ll definitely be a night to remember, that’s for sure. Just, keep an ear out for incoming emergencies. You never know what drama is lurking just outside.

