A series’ first season is capable of skyrocketing a show’s popularity, guiding viewers to take a look at the rest of what that show has to offer. Of course, that's only if the season has been done right. Shows with an impeccable first season, like The Last of Us and Breaking Bad are prime examples. Unfortunately, with a great Season 1, chances of the second season living up to its first are frequently quite low.

With a mass of popularity for a series’ first season, it can put a lot of pressure on the second. The second season stirs audiences to continue with the rest of the series, giving the show a reason for its existence. Some series have a hard time displaying that, leading to poor viewership and eventually series cancelation. While there are some series that can recover from an awful second season, there are those that never do. In this list there are 10 second seasons that didn't live up to standards and negatively impacted the entire series.

10 'American Gods' (2017–2021)

Created by Bryan Fuller and Michael Green

American Gods had a brilliant start, with fans hopeful, after its first season, for greater things to come. The show centers around Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle), an ex-convict and now bodyguard of Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane), a being fighting to save himself and others like him from being forgotten. Along the way, Shadow learns more about himself and the mythical world around him.

American Gods, initially visually appealing, focused heavily on its characters during its opening season, something that fans quite adored. By Season 2, the show’s many problems reared its head, showcasing a horrendous drop in quality, and behind-the-scenes strife. Although American Gods saw another season after its second, a way to get the series back on track, it was much too late. The show saw its end in 2021 due to its continued inconsistencies in plot, and dramatic declines in viewership.

9 'Luke Cage' (2016–2018)

Created by Cheo Hodari Coker

Luke Cage was a welcome addition to Marvel’s series on the Netflix platform, bringing in a touch of cultural significance and an intriguing story. The show follows a former convict, Carl Lucus (Mike Colter), who has unnatural strength and impenetrable skin. Carl, better known as Luke Cage, soon begins his reluctant fight against evildoers.

The show’s first season offered social and cultural themes, giving audiences the potential of a truly innovative superhero series that housed interesting characters. Unfortunately, Luke Cage faltered after the main villain’s demise, leading the series to open its second season with a lot more generic superhero themes, with weak supervillains. This eventually caused the end of Luke Cage, leading it to be one of the unfortunate shows to make this list.

8 'Westworld' (2016–2022)

Created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy

The intricate worlds of the series Westworld brought intrigue and innovation to its viewers. The story is set in the future where theme parks house high-tech interactive robots, called hosts. Once the main attraction, participating in the park’s narrative themes, the hosts begin to gain awareness and rebel against their creators.

While Season 1 of Westworld gained a mass amount of praise for its unique story, its second season did not stand up well against it. The series saw a loss of focus, losing its depth and becoming unnecessarily complex. Though the series held on long enough to offer two more seasons, Westworld's second season was the start of its inevitable end, giving it a place among some of the worst second seasons that brought ruin to a series.