Some people fantasize about the moment when they can tell their boss they've had enough, while others look for more subtle ways to take steps to fight the oppression they feel at work. TV shows seem to share this same affinity.

Whether it is the battle against sexism in Mad Men or the rebellion against a faceless corporation in Severance, TV shows are directing viewers on how to hold their standing in the workplace. It's a trend in TV that doesn't seem to be going away anytime soon, especially as shows continue to reflect the harsh realities workers face.

'Severance' (2022-)

Lumon Industries, a biotechnology corporation, uses a medical procedure called "severance" to mindwipe their employees' thoughts between their lives at work and home. The series focuses on Mark (Adam Scott) as he slowly uncovers the schemes hidden within Lumon.

Severance examines the effects of corporate overreach on their employees and how far businesses will go to camouflage control as employee benefits packages. Mark and his coworkers' slow uprising against supervisor Seth Milchick (Tramell Tillman) and acting boss Harmony Cobel (Patricia Arquette) is mesmerizing to watch and triumphantly relieving.

'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' (2017 - )

A dramedy set in Manhattan in the 1950s, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel tells the story of Miriam "Midge" Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan), who tosses aside her mapped-out life for the lure of the stage and being a stand-up comedian.

Even in 2023, female comics still have to battle to close the gap between themselves and their male counterparts; imagine how huge that crevice was in the 1950s. Midge is even advised by a prosperous female comic of the time – Sophie Lennon (Jane Lynch) – that women are simply objects, and the sooner she accepts that, the easier life will be. Midge declines to accept that concept and withstands the sexism her job hurls at her nightly.

'Black-ish' (2020-2022)

Following the lives of the Johnson family, Black-ish features Andre 'Dre' Johnson (Anthony Anderson) as the head of the family. He toils through life to develop a cultural identity in a predominantly white world.

Black-ish uses absurd workplace problems to bring awareness to the difficulties in many workplaces today. Johnson works as an advertising executive at the primarily white Stevens & Lido company, where he must face the challenge of fitting in and staying faithful to himself. Most times, Johnson opts for the personal identification option.

'Grey's Anatomy (2005 - )

Grey's Anatomy centers on the story of Meredith Grey as she goes through work and personal challenges at the Seattle Grace Hospital. The series highlights the lives of surgical interns as they evolve into seasoned doctors.

Grey's Anatomy has always endeavored to bring social issues and sexism in the workplace to the forefront with its episodes. In a medical world monopolized chiefly by men, Grey and her fellow female doctors underscore the need to be respected for their knowledge and professionalism more than their appearance.

'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' (2020 - 2021)

Starring Jane Levy as Zoey Clarke, Clarke realizes she can hear people's innermost ideas as songs in her head. Each episode features numerous song-and-dance numbers performed by the cast.

Clarke is a female coder in a male-dominated IT world. Clarke spends her work days dealing with thinly veiled sexist comments from her fellow male colleagues, all while they are challenging her recent promotion. Zoey's Extraordinary Playlistillustrates a portion of the engineering world where women are finally making moves to crush some acts of intimidation.

'Mad Men' (2007 - 2015)

The employees at advertising agency Sterling Cooper in New York in the 1960s are the center of the TV show Mad Men. The leading character, Don Draper (Jon Hamm), runs the show, but the character of Peggy Olson (Elisabeth Moss) shows the man who is the boss.

Olsen rises from the ranks of secretary to copywriter by beating the men at their own game. She knows how she is viewed and often uses that to her advantage. Her power to overcome resides in the fact that while she knows she cannot overcome sexism, she can manipulate the hell out of it.

'A Million Little Things' (2018 - )

When a group of friends discovers that a member of the group unexpectedly dies by suicide, they admit they need to discover a way to balance living life and coping with loss. In A Million Little Things, Grace Park as Katherine Saville must also lob in motherhood to that balance.

Saville tries to show viewers that having a challenging career and being a mother are not mutually exclusive. But unfortunately, that appears to be the case. The show spotlights the anti-mom discrimination in many workplaces when a man gets the job, not Saville.

'Good Trouble' (2019 - )

Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) set out for Los Angeles in the TV show Good Trouble. Both women pursue jobs in male-dominated fields; Mariana ventures into the tech world while Callie clerks for a federal judge.

Good Trouble does an excellent job of producing episodes that permit the characters to defend themselves against their male peers. Mariana learns she was hired to meet a "diversity" quota and works twice as hard for half the glory of her male colleagues. However, she did leak the men's earnings to reveal the pay disparity in a bold and clever move.

'The Bold Type' (2017 - 2022)

The Bold Type follows a global women's magazine, Scarlet, run by editor-in-chief Jacqueline Carlyle (Melora Hardin) and various other women working for the magazine. The entire show centers around women and their roles in the workplace.

One remarkable juxtaposition in The Bold Type is that the whole board of directors overseeing Scarlet is exclusively comprised of men. This blatant discrepancy allows for the sexism in the company to radiate through. The Bold Type seizes advantage of these circumstances to stress the need to disobey certain authority.

'Younger' (2015 - 2021)

When she is mistaken for somebody younger than she is, Liza Miller (Sutton Foster) chooses to use the situation to her benefit. She joins the world of publishing, becoming the assistant to the head of Empirical Press Marketing Chief.

Younger shines a light on ageism, especially the part it plays with women at work. The show illustrates to viewers the lengths women must go to be in the running for numerous jobs. While hopelessly tragic, Miller's lie about her age is the ultimate stick-it-to-the-man move in the modern corporate world.

