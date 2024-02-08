Most of the time, video games are adapted into movies rather than television series. There seems to be a general rule that most video game-to-movie adaptations don't always score very well with critics or with fans. Sure, there are a few diamonds in the rough, but for the most part, they can come across as a quick cash grab.

On occasion, though, video games are selected to be made into TV shows rather than movies. So far, of those that have been released, almost all of them have been at least average (except for Netflix's Resident Evil adaptation), with some even being downright amazing. Even if you've never touched a video game controller in your life, some of these shows are great binge-watching material, and a fantastic way to broaden your horizons and have fun doing it.

10 'Sonic X' (2003-2005)

Original Game Release: 1991 (Sega Genesis/GBA/PC/3DS/Switch)

Sonic X is the Japanese anime responsible for the iconic "Gotta Go Fast" theme song that lives rent-free in the heads of many a 00s kid. The show is, obviously, based on the original Sonic the Hedgehog video game that was later adapted into a hit film series. Even though it is an anime, it doesn't always feel like one, which makes it endearing to Western and Eastern audiences alike.

Unlike the movies, which only feature a few select characters, all the lovable characters from the Sonic series can be found in this children's cartoon. But see, this is one of those shows that may be intended for children, but is also a great watch for adults. Especially if you're in the need for some good old-fashioned nostalgia. While this definitely isn't the first Sonic cartoon, it's certainly the best.

9 'Detention' (2020)

Original Game Release: 2017 (PC/PS4/Switch)

Like Resident Evil, Detention also saw a movie adaptation that was released before the show. While the movie is regarded as being significantly better, the show has found a decent reception, too. Taking place in a Taiwanese high school, a group of students become trapped within the building after hours, which is made a lot worse considering the fact that ghosts haunt the halls. Naturally, this series leans more into horror rather than into action, and it works for this series.

Netflix released Detention in 2020, but there was no second season. All the same, if you're a fan of horror, especially East Asian horror, this one and its movie counterpart are definitely worth the watch. Is it the best TV adaptation of a video game out there? No. But it is entertaining. And let's be honest, there aren't a lot of horror games that get turned into TV series.

8 'Halo' (2022-)

Original Game Release: 2001 (XB/XB360/PC)

Halo is an Xbox-exclusive first-person shooter series that revolutionized the genre. Taking place 500 or so years in the future, it centers on humans fighting a war with a vast race of aliens known as the Covenant. At the center of it all is Master Chief (Pablo Schreiber), who belongs to a unit of experimental super soldiers known as the Spartans.

While many die-hard fans of the series have criticized it, the consensus is that it isn't half bad, and has many enjoyable moments. These criticisms come from the showrunners' decisions to deviate quite a bit from the source material, which sadly, is all too common with adaptations. However, that doesn't change the fact that it's always good to see the world of Halo expand a little. Still, if you're a big fan of sci-fi action films or alien invasion stories, this might just be the show for you, especially with a second season on the way.

7 'Gangs of London' (2020-)

Original Game Release: 2006 (PSP)

Crime shows, especially shows about organized crime, are pretty popular with audiences, with successful shows like Breaking Bad, The Sopranos, or Peaky Blinders becoming hits on the small-screen. So Gangs of London was already going to be a hit, even if it was based on a video game. The game came out exclusively for the PlayStation Portable, and is the third installment in a series. Despite this bizarre choice of source material, the show works pretty well.

Many critics deemed the show to be a masterpiece for its gritty action and tense atmosphere; a signature trope of crime shows. If crime shows are your personal cup of tea, this is definitely one worth checking out. In fact, since the game itself is pretty niche, it wouldn't be surprising if some of this show's fans had never even heard of the original game before. It's that entertaining, and worth a watch if you're a fan of the game.

Gangs of London Release Date 2020-09-00

6 'Carmen Sandiego' (2019-2021)

Original Game Release: 1985 (PC/C64/SNES/Sega Genesis)

Carmen Sandiego originally started as an educational series of video games. It seems weird that educational games of all things would be turned into a Netflix TV series. But this one worked pretty well as it saw the release of four seasons in just two years and received stellar reviews. The Netflix series decided to spice things up a little and craft an action-adventure series with some of the classic education thrown in, just to keep things at least a little reminiscent of the originals.

The show features a star-studded cast, with Gina Rodriguez voicing the titular character. The cast also includes Finn Wolfhard and Dawnn Lewis. The show proved to be a brilliant adventure story reminiscent of classic Indiana Jones flicks, with a few fun facts sprinkled in, allowing viewers to have fun and maybe learn a thing or two in the process. Even though it's marketed as a kids' show, it's still enjoyable for adults who remember the games from their childhood.

carmen sandiego Release Date January 18, 2019

5 'Twisted Metal' (2023-)

Original Game Release: 1995 (PS1/PC)

Twisted Metal is one of the wildest, craziest game series ever created. The premise focuses on a group of destructive racers that deck out their vehicles with all kinds of high-tech weaponry. With a memorable cast of characters and loads of high-octane action, the game was bound to be adapted into a show or movie eventually; and, so far, it's delivered.

Fans of the series have been hungry for a new installment for quite some time now, as the most recent game came out in 2012. Luckily, the show seemed to satiate fans' appetites as it delivered all the abrasive comedy and ridiculous explosions that they had come to expect from the franchise. If you're a fan of cheesy action movies, or of the bat-crazy game itself, Twisted Metal is, by far, a must-watch.

Twisted Metal Release Date July 27, 2023 Cast Anthony Mackie , Stephanie Beatriz

4 'The Last of Us' (2023-)

Original Game Release: 2013 (PS3)

The Last of Us received an excellent reception upon its release on HBO. Starring Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie, the series has taken its place as the next big post-apocalyptic zombie series after The Walking Dead ended. The show is based on a series of Playstation-exclusive games developed by Naughty Dog. The series is not just your stereotypical zombie action show, but also a harrowing drama about family, loss, and sacrifice, capturing the true essence of the video game perfectly.

Many critics and fans alike praised the show for sticking very close to its source material. In fact, some of the scenes from the show are identical to moments from the game, which shows just how true the showrunners wanted to stay towards its source material. The show has become so popular that even viewers who have never played the game have tuned in to see it.

3 'Castlevania' (2017-2021)

Original Game Release: 1986 (NES/C64/GBA/PC)

Castlevania is a show released by Netflix that is based on the original Japanese dark fantasy game. While the show is clearly inspired by anime and meant to look like that, technically, it doesn't fit the definition of the term. This is because anime typically refers to Japanese-made animated series, which Castlevania isn't.

Regardless, the reviews for the show were very impressive. Many critics praised it for its visuals and compelling storyline; and the best part about it is it doesn't have the typical Japanese samurai action that many anime or anime-inspired shows have. From the game's original inception, it has taken influences from European Gothic literature, which makes it a great fit for non-anime fans, too. But again, it's technically not an anime.

2 'Arcane' (2021-)

Original Game Release: 2009 (PC)

Arcane was released on Netflix in 2021 to a surprisingly good reception. The show is based on League of Legends, a competitive MOBA-style game exclusive to the PC. While the game is immensely popular, this show defied all expectations and was enjoyed by newcomers and veterans of League of Legends. Heck, it was even enjoyed by people who had never even heard of the game before.

The animated show centers on VI, one of the playable champions in the game, and features many familiar and recognizable characters. Even if you have no idea what League of Legends is or what it's about, it's a pretty darn good show, and is most certainly one of the best game-to-television adaptations audiences have seen thus far. The show is so good that it literally got a critical score of 100% and an audience score of 96% on Rotten Tomatoes. How many shows does one know that have done that?

1 'Pokémon' (1997-)

Original Game Release: 1996 (GB)

Pokémon has built a huge multimedia empire since the original games released in 1996. Since then, there has been a card game, multiple other main entries and spin-off games, and several movies. The show's tales of friendship and coexistence have captivated the hearts of many. Not only is the show one of, if not the longest-running Japanese anime series ever, but it's one of the most successful TV shows, period. Each season brings new adventures and characters, as well as more of the lovable little creatures that give the show its name.

While primarily geared towards kids, the show is also enjoyed by many adults, whether for nostalgia trips or for genuine enjoyment. It has remained a quality program that is consistently enjoyed by avid fans, and is a central part of the childhoods of many, which is what makes the show the best video game-to-television adaptation of all time.

Pokemon Release Date September 8, 1998 Creator Junichi Masuda, Ken Sugimori, Satoshi Tajiri

