The term "graphic novel" refers to, in simplistic terms, a book in comic format. In a more technical sense, graphic novels differ from comic books because graphic novels are typically longer and more mature, and most importantly, they tell one story with a definitive ending. On the other hand, comic books are short and are issued over and over again, telling several smaller stories within a larger arc. Comic books are also meant to go on for years or even decades.

Iconic shows like Daredevil, The Flash, and Loki are based on Marvel or DC superhero comics that have been coming out for years with no signs of stopping anytime soon. Whereas other shows have been based on graphic novels. Whether they were initially released as comics or not, they eventually became compiled into full-length graphic novels, which, as per the definition, came to a definitive end.

10 'Kingdom' (2019-2021)

Based on: 'The Kingdom of the Gods' (2014-2020)

Kingdom is a South Korean Netflix series that is currently in limbo. It was received well, but no new seasons have been announced. The series is based on a webcomic by Youn In-wan that was later compiled into a graphic novel. The story takes place in Joseon, a country that encompassed the Korean peninsula. When the King mysteriously goes missing, his son, Prince Lee Chang (Ju Jihoon) is determined to find out why.

He eventually uncovers a conspiracy involving his stepmother's family, the Haewon Cho clan, and their attempts to seize the throne by keeping the King alive. They accomplish this by using a resurrection plant to turn him into a zombie. Their lapse in judgment leads to a zombie plague being unleashed across Joseon. With an army of the dead, a lovable cast of characters, a fantasy setting, and political intrigue, it is a great show for Game of Thrones fans.

9 'Essex County' (2022)

Based on: 'Essex County' (2008-2011)

Essex County is a Canadian TV series based on a three-volume collection of graphic novels by Jeff LeMire. Taking place in Essex County near Windsor, Ontario, the story follows Lester (Finlay Wojtak-Hissong), a young boy who has been sent to live with his uncle Kenny (Brian J. Smith) after his mother tragically dies of cancer. He is a lonely boy, preferring to spend most of his time pretending to be a superhero. He eventually comes into contact with a former hockey player named Jimmy (Kevin Durand), his estranged father.

The six-episode series was quietly released on CBC Gem in 2022, 10 years after the company acquired the rights to the franchise. While it wasn't widely viewed by many, it was praised for its quality. It is a harrowing drama series about family, loss, and the Canadian identity. Author Jeff LeMire based the graphic novel on his own experience growing up in the area, and even co-wrote the show himself.

8 'The Walking Dead' (2010-2022)

Based on: 'The Walking Dead' (2003-2019)

Perhaps the most famous series based on a graphic novel, The Walking Dead is a post-apocalyptic action-horror series about zombies. With a huge cast of characters and several seasons, it wouldn't be wrong to call it one of the most famous shows of all time. The show is based on a series of comic books by Robert Kirkman, which can also be found in compiled graphic novels. There are a whopping 32 volumes in this graphic novel series, which can be further divided into 193 individual issues.

Not only are there several seasons, but there are also multiple video games based on the series. It has become the signature zombie series out there, and it even has a few spin-off shows to keep this status cemented in television history.

7 'Scott Pilgrim Takes Off' (2023-)

Based on: 'Scott Pilgrim' (2004-2010)

Scott Pilgrim has not only been adapted into a recent Netflix series, but it was also released on the silver screens as a stand-alone movie in 2010 titled Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. While the movie is live-action, the animated series maintains the exact artstyle of the original graphic novels by Bryan Lee O'Malley.

The series centres on Scott Pilgrim (Michael Cera), a young musician from Toronto who develops a crush on a girl called Ramona Flowers. Unfortunately, in order to win her heart, he must battle seven of her evil exes. The series is by far one of the wildest, most ridiculous things ever created. It plays out like a video game, and has loads of comedic moments mixed in, naturally. While it lacks the traditional maturity of graphic novels, that doesn't make it any less entertaining, and its adaptations reflect that. What's cool is that they even got the original cast of the movie to reprise their roles in the show.

6 'The End of the F***ing World' (2017-2019)

Based on: 'The End of the F***ing World' (2011-2013)

The End of the F***ing World is a British dark dramedy series originally penned by Charles Forsman. It revolves around two teenagers: James (Alex Lawther) and Alyssa (Jessica Barden), two angsty rebels who hate everyone and everything around them. James deems himself to be a psychopath as he enjoys seeing other living creatures in pain. He wants to try his hand at killing a human, so he decides to kill Alyssa.

However, Alyssa decides that she and James should run away together, and through a series of misadventures and changes of heart, James and Alyssa begin to fall in love. Aside from having some hysterically funny moments, it also takes a good look at the inner machinations of the mind of a rebellious and deeply troubled teenager, as well as what compels them to commit such acts of violence.

5 'Raising Dion' (2019-2022)

Based on: 'Raising Dion' (2015)

There are dozens and dozens of superhero shows out on streaming services. Sometimes this can become tiresome, as a lot of them don't always bring anything new to the table. Enter Raising Dion, which tells a young superhero's story from the perspective of his exhausted mother. In this show, superfans get to see just what it's like to be a parent to a boy who is destined to save the world.

Based on the original stand-alone graphic novel by Denis Liu, the show dives deep into familial relationships and accepting your children for who they are, no matter what. The cast does a stunning job, and the visuals are pretty impressive, too.'

4 'Watchmen' (2019)

Based on: 'Watchmen' (1986-1987)

Watchmen is another show that was first released as a live-action movie. This film came out back in 2009, and was directed by Zack Snyder, who had previously directed 300 (2007), which was also based on a graphic novel. The original comic series-turned-graphic novel is one of the earliest examples of graphic novels, coming out in the mid-1980s.

The story was written by Alan Moore and dotes out heavy social criticisms, especially concerning topics that were hot-button issues in the 80s. In the universe of the series, the US government uses superheroes as a sort of spy unit, which makes them highly unpopular with the Joe and Jane Average. This is because the only true superhero on the team, Dr. Manhattan (Darrell Snedeger), gives the US an edge over the Soviet Union, causing tensions to rise. Fearful for the future, the US bans the superheroes, while simultaneously using them to enforce this ban.

3 'The Boys' (2019-)

Based on: 'The Boys' (2006-2012)

The Boys is essentially an anti-superhero comic book series that was later compiled into graphic novels. The author, Garth Ennis, began writing the series due to his hatred of superheroes and how often they appear in comics. As such, the "heroes" actually in the series are the furthest thing from the word as possible. Most of them are murderous narcissists that hold no regard for any human life apart from their own.

The Amazon series has been a smash hit with viewers, as it boasts not only great action and dramatic storylines, but also plenty of dark comedy and abrasive humour. And let's not forget the legendary insulting powers of Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott). All in all, if you're a superhero fan, heck, even if you hate superheroes, it is a must-watch.

2 'Locke & Key' (2020-2022)

Based on: 'Locke & Key' (2008-2013)

Locke & Key is a low fantasy-drama series that was initially written by Joe Hill, the son of the legendary horror writer Stephen King. It features many fantastical creatures, and even alternate dimensions, making it a great watch if you're into HBO's His Dark Materials. The story centres on a door to an alternate dimension that is locked behind a door, which can only be opened with a series of magical keys.

While the series was well-received, it managed to be pretty underrated, as viewership wasn't as high as other Netflix series. However, it is worth a watch if you're in for a bingeable low fantasy series.

1 'The Umbrella Academy' (2019-2024)

Based on: 'The Umbrella Academy' (2007-2019)

The Umbrella Academy has been a real success since its premiere on Netflix. Sadly, it has been announced that it is coming to an end in 2024. Once again, this is a story that takes a look at superheroes, but not in the way that you'd typically expect. Created by Gerard Way, the series centers on a set of unrelated individuals who are unexpectedly and simultaneously born as superheroes to mothers who showed no signs of pregnancy. One of these individuals gathers a few of them and creates the titular Umbrella Academy, which is a small, albeit dysfunctional family of superpowered individuals.

Like many graphic novels, it began as a limited comic book series that was eventually compiled into larger volumes. A bizarre, yet unique premise, memorable characters, and a killer soundtrack, this is a show that will be remembered for generations to come.

Watch on Netflix