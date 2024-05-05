X-Men '97 has taken the world and pop-culture space by storm over the last few weeks with its absolutely astounding reviews both critically and from the Marvel fan base. From the moment the series was announced on Disney+ Day 2021, and it was revealed the series would continue the plot of the iconic X-Men: The Animated Series, fans were both anxious and over the moon about what could come of this series.

Thankfully, when episode one aired on March 20, 2024, it was confirmed that Marvel had struck gold, and as episodes continued to air, some have even claimed this is the best piece of content Marvel has put out in years. With the series soon coming to a close, fans are most likely clamoring for more content like this iconic series. Thankfully, the television medium has a slew of shows that fans of X-Men '97 would adore and can get their fix while they wait for whatever comes next for the newborn Marvel series.

X-Men '97 Release Date March 20, 2024 Cast Jennifer Hale , Cal Dodd , Chris Potter , Catherine Disher , Adrian Hough , Ray Chase , Lenore Zann Main Genre Animation Seasons 2 Number of Episodes 10

10 'Fantastic Four' (1994)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is not the first onscreen connected superhero universe. Marvel had an animated television universe and one of the eight shows within the universe featured a Marvel team that fans have been clamoring for in the MCU for quite some time; Marvel's first family, the Fantastic Four. Fans got to watch two whole seasons of some great Sci-Fi superhero stories that can only be found with this astounding family of heroes.

One of the best parts of the Marvel Animated Universe is just how interconnected they are, with characters guest starring in each other's shows all the time. Fantastic Four was one of a kind in the fact that the series got to put the cosmic side of the Marvel universe on display, featuring appearances from characters like the Silver Surfer, Ego the Living Planet, Thor, the Inhumans, Super-Skrull and even Nova. The series showed off a side of the Marvel universe that fans couldn't find anywhere but the comics at the time and did a great job making the world of the Marvel Animated Universe feel much larger. It's a great addition to the universe and provides some wonderful stories, such as Doctor Doom stealing the Power Cosmic from the Silver Surfer and facing off with the planet eater Galactus himself.

9 Iron Man (1994)

Before Iron Man became a household name with the MCU's Iron Man, the armored hero blew viewers away on television in his very own animated series, which was part of the Marvel Animated Universe. While the series can be praised for featuring the likes of fan-favorite characters like War Machine or M.O.D.O.K., the series is truly special because it takes the risk of featuring an Iron Man that audiences today are not familiar with.

While the character's personality was the same, the series decided to give Tony Stark a "body battery", in which he would consistently have to change a battery in his right peck to keep himself alive. This was a similar concept to an idea in the comics that added a lot of thrilling conflict to the stories presented. It gives fans of Marvel and Iron Man a fresh take on the character that is not only different from what can be found in modern media, but it enhanced the stories presented and made the episodes very exciting.

8 The Umbrella Academy (2019)

The teams over at Netflix made 2019 a great year with the debut of one of their most popular shows to date: The Umbrella Academy. The series got a lot of positive comparisons to the X-Men, being a series about a team of superhumans living in a mansion together and learning to be a family. Some even called the show the "best live-action adaption of the X-Men" in a joking way.

The Umbrella Academy is quirky and fun in all the best ways, which many people appreciate the characters of X-Men for. They're fun while also being avatars for incredibly deep themes and plots that truly mean something, just like the X-Men stories are most famous for, especially X-Men '97. Viewers who enjoy the way X-Men '97 balances fun and emotional themes will find The Umbrella Academy to be a joyous watch that can also make them sob.

7 'Justice League' (2001)

While they may not share many similarities with the X-Men characters, the members of DC's main superhero team also happen to have a highly rated and exceptionally written animated series. What's made X-Men '97 so groundbreaking is its insane quality and Justice League is one of the original animated superhero series to be received as such. It's a legendary series that has helped define animated superhero stories to this day.

Not only does Justice League show off spectacular animated action like X-Men '97, but it also tells deep and meaningful stories. Both shows don't just put on action that's entertaining for 30 minutes like others, they take the time to put effort into telling compelling stories that are significant.

Justice League Release Date November 17, 2001 Cast Kevin Conroy , George Newbern , Susan Eisenberg , Phil LaMarr , Carl Lumbly , Michael Rosenbaum , Maria Canals-Barrera Seasons 2

6 'Young Justice' (2010)

Writing a story surrounding a large cast of characters and making sure all the protagonists get equal attention and development is not a simple task. Before X-Men '97 became a pinnacle of good multiple-protagonist writing, Young Justice was one of the top dogs. Bringing together the young sidekicks of DC's prime heroes to form a team to do some good was a premise that drew in viewers from across the world and led them to fall in love with the expertly written-team.

The charming cast of young heroes that make up the Young Justice cast, especially as the show continues, and the team grows, are the best part of the show and keeps the show engaging. Just as fans have fallen in love or had their love rekindled for the X-Men as of late, the love people have for Robin, Kid Flash, Artemis, Miss Martian, Kaldur and Superboy has yet to die.

Young Justice Release Date November 26, 2010 Cast Danica McKellar , Jesse McCartney , Nolan North , Khary Payton , Crispin Freeman Seasons 3

5 'Teen Titans' (2003)

One of the most popular animated superhero shows is none other than Teen Titans, another series about a team of heroes trying every day to change the world for the better. But what made Teen Titans unique compared to other superhero series was the inspiration it took from anime. This gifted it with beautiful animation and made it another series that masterfully balanced its tone between campiness and serious storytelling.

In almost every episode, the Titans went from making fun expressions full of goof to dealing with serious issues, like the time Cyborg related to Starfire about being judged based on how they looked. The characters in X-Men are allegories of societal ostracism, so they're no stranger to telling stories with some serious themes. Also, one of the biggest factors that make the X-Men so lovable is the fact that they're a family and there's no DC Comics family like the Titans. For those looking for a team as close and loving as the X-Men, they'll find the Titans just as enjoyable.

Teen Titans Release Date July 19, 2003 Cast Greg Cipes , Scott Menville , Khary Payton Tara Strong , Hynden Walch Seasons 5

4 'Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes' (2010)

The X-Men aren't the only Marvel team with an astounding animated series that (still) deserves a return. The most popular superhero team from the Marvel universe, the Avengers, graced the world with one of the best Marvel animated shows of all time in 2010. Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes, like X-Men '97, does a great job at telling expertly written stories and incorporating the greater Marvel universe without it feeling unnecessary or forced.

The Captain America and Spider-Man cameos found in X-Men '97 were praised for making the plot more interesting rather than feeling forced or inessential. Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes does the exact same thing throughout its 2 season runtime. Incorporating dozens of heroes and villains from across the Marvel landscape, like Spider-Man, Wolverine, The Fantastic Four, Winter Soldier, the various people of Asgard and so many more. But each and every appearance makes sense for the story and amplifies them to a better angle. Fans continue to hope Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes will get a return like the X-Men have.

The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes Release Date October 20, 2010 Cast Brian Bloom , Rick D. Wasserman , Fred Tatasciore , Wally Wingert , Alex Désert , Gabriel Mann , Phil LaMarr , Jennifer Hale Main Genre Animation Seasons 2

3 'Wolverine and the X-Men' (2009)

