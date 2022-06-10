Heartstopper, Netflix's most recent series, is sweeping the globe, and for good reasons. The Netflix original follows Charlie Spring (Joe Locke), an openly gay high schooler who badly wants a boyfriend, and is based on Alice Oseman's graphic novels of the same name.

With excellent writing, likable characters, and a strong cast, Heartstopper explores the coming-of-age subjects throughout eight episodes to create a series that will have you swooning. While fans wait for Season 2 to be announced, here are some TV show recommendations that might remind you of Heartstopper.

Dickinson (2019 - 2021)

A real-life aspiring poet, Emily Dickinson, is brought to life with a contemporary sense and sensibility style in a highly fictitious and stylized portrayal in a show created by Alena Smith. Dickinson, humiliated by her own parents and rejected by society, will go to any length to rebel against her rigid upbringing and make her voice heard through the power of poetry.

Emily's best friend, Sue (Ella Hunt), brings in the romantic element that will remind fans of Tara and Carly's relationship in Heartstopper. This anachronistic show is a defiant examination of the limits around gender, sexuality, and family, more than just examining a same-sex romance that may be hidden and forbidden in history.

Atypical (2017 - 2021)

While protagonist Sam Gardner (Keir Gilchrist) deals with his autism, family, school, and love, his younger sister Casey embarks on her own adventure. Casey, played by non-binary actress Brigette Lundy-Paine, is unaware that she is attracted to girls. Later on, Casey's crush on her classmate Izzie (Fivel Stewart) develops into much more throughout the show's four seasons.

Atypicaldeals discreetly with a variety of difficult topics such as autism, hormones, family troubles, and sexual orientation, making viewers interested rather than uncomfortable. Furthermore, viewers who enjoyed the slow-burn moments between Nick and Charlie in Heartstopper will shed happy tears over Casey and Izzie's bond in Atypical.

Sex Education (2019 - )

Laurie Nunn's British comedy Sex Education has exposed us to the clumsy and sexually curious youngsters at Moordale Secondary School for three seasons. While the show is best renowned for its portrayal of adolescent sexuality, the coming-of-age drama has also made fans head over heels in love with a cast of gay characters.

Sex Education's LGBT characters, like those in Heartstopper, also go through coming out to their families, school bullying, and queer love triangles. Furthermore, the series includes non-binary, pansexual, and asexual characters, as well as individuals who are still unsure about their sexuality, making everyone feel accepted.

Young Royals (2021 - )

Young Royals is a Swedish TV series about a troubled young prince, Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding), who is taken to a boarding school for royal and aristocracy children. When he meets Simon (Omar Rudberg), a vocalist in the school choir, he discovers his sexuality. Prince Wilhelm and Simon establish a tight friendship that quickly develops into much more.

The show delves into issues such as family strife, harsh hazing, drug misuse, sex, and the challenges of living up to high expectations. While Young Royals has a darker tone than Heartstopper, the romance at its core is exquisite, and it features characters that aren't often featured on television, such as a girl with autism.

Steven Universe (2013 - 2020)

Steven Universe is a Cartoon Network animated series about a half-gem, half-human youngster with supernatural abilities who is nurtured by crystal gems who defend Earth from dangerous and mystical creatures. Garnet, Amethyst, and Pearl teach Steven how to control his abilities, and they go on adventures together, learning new things and making new friends.

With characters and visuals of non-traditional love, non-binary individuals, asexuality, and more, the show is acclaimed for its light portrayal of the LGBTQ+ community. Fans of Heartstopper may appreciate Steven Universe because, although being a science fiction show for children and young teens, it doesn't shy away from including characters that aren't typically represented in the media.

Love, Victor (2020 - 2022)

Love, Victor is a TV series based on Becky Albertalli's young adult novel Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda, and the TV spin-off of the film Love, Simon. After enrolling at Creekwood High School, the same school that Simon (Nick Robinson) studied in the film, the titular Victor (Michael Cimino) embarks on a voyage of self-discovery.

Like Nick in Heartstopper, who is concerned about coming out after being attracted by Charlie and what it means to him, Victor in Love, Victor is likewise concerned about the same thing after discovering his sexuality. Love, Victor follows the same format as its predecessor and is a lighthearted and endearing LGBT series that will warm the hearts of fans.

Please Like Me (2013 - 2016)

Josh (Josh Thomas) comes to the revelation that he is homosexual after splitting up with his girlfriend. Josh now must help his mother fight her depression, while the rest of his family embraces his newfound sexuality, with the help of his now ex-girlfriend Claire and his best friend and housemate Tom.

Please Like Me follows people that are a little older than those in Heartstopper, yet it's eccentric and heartfelt enough to melt fans’ hearts. The show is also a gentle reminder that you don't have to have everything worked out while you're in your twenties, and it's perfectly fine to be a shambles.

