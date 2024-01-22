It's no secret that television has seen its fair share of brainwashing drivel aired on its waves over the years, but following the rise of high budget, high quality dramas in the early 2000s, like HBO's The Sopranos and AMC's Lost, the ambitions of filmmakers working in television have only continued to climb.

Rewinding now, ten years to 2014, a massive year for television and film, Peter Jackson's Hobbit Trilogy was coming to an end, The Guardians of the Galaxy arrived before a skeptical audience, and TV viewers were introduced to these ten incredible series. With Hollywoodesque budgets fueling larger crews and bringing in the very best talent the industry had to offer, these ten series have stood the test of time, proving to be as relevant now as the day they first aired.

10 'The Flash' (2014 - 2023)

Created by Gregory Berlanti, Andrew Kreisberg, and Geoff Johns

Following the release of Arrow in 2012, a multiverse made up of a plethora of spin-off projects was quickly formed to capitalize on the series' critical success. Following the Marvel formula, each significant character would be given their own show that would work as a springboard for future cross over events.

Enter The Flash, the longest running series in the Arrowverse, in which Grant Gustin delivers the definitive portrayal of Barry Allen. With an IMDb Rating of 7.5/10, it's a far better fleshed out character than the Flash delivered in the DCEU films. The Flash's hero in red has the best costumes, faces more compelling villains, and in spite of a few admittedly cheesy episodes, was the ideal candidate to wrap up the extensive Arrowverse in 2023.

9 'The 100' (2014 - 2020)

Created by Jason Rothenberger

Following a brutal post-nuclear apocalypse, a group of 100 juveniles who were raised off-world, are sent to Earth from a failing space haven known as 'The Ark', to determine whether the planet is safe for humanity's return. Making contact almost immediately with hostile locals, the 100 must earn the trust of their new captors, or risk certain death.

Featuring a cast of mostly unknown faces, savvy TV viewers will recognize the likes of Bob Morley from the Australian soap drama Home and Away, and Henry Ian Cusick, who played the time-travelling, button-pushing castaway, Desmond in Lost. Despite its lack of A-list actors, The 100 showcases many memorable performances, and if audiences can push through the first couple episodes, which are admittedly rough, there's a brilliant science fiction world to discover here.

8 'Gotham' (2014 - 2019)

Created by Bruno Heller

What began as a gritty detective drama, set in the years before the appearance of The Dark Knight, Gotham quickly turned into a hyper-colourful, easter-egg filled, camp-fest by its final season. Featuring an ensemble cast including Ben McKenzie (The O.C.) as Jim Gordon, Donal Logue (Blade) as Harvey Bullock, and David Mazouz as Bruce Wayne, the series' contains all the staple characters' audiences have come to expect in any Gotham story, while introducing non-comic readers to a gigantic gallery of Batman villains.

Gotham would become responsible for the rise of multiple spin-off projects following its success. The most notable being Pennyworth, a prequel that tells the origin story of Bruce Wayne's butler, Alfred Pennyworth, that was released in 2019 and saw similar critical success.

7 'How to Get Away With Murder' (2014 - 2020)

Created by Peter Nowalk

Starring Viola Davis as the cutthroat criminal defense attorney and law professor, Analise Ketting, How to Get Away With Murder follows a dramatic series of events after Ketting pits her students against one another for an internship position within her private practice.

Running from 2014-2020 and with an IMDb rating of 8.1/10, it blends the youthful drama of shows like Euphoria and the violent happenings of night-time criminal detective shows like CSI perfectly, making for a bloody and addictive watch. Recognized for her incredible performance in the series, Davis became the first African-American woman to receive an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, cementing the show in entertainment history.

6 'Penny Dreadful' (2014 - 2016)

Created by John Logan

A beloved fantasy/horror drama set in Victorian London, Penny Dreadful follows explorer Sir Malcolm Murray (Timothy Dalton), American sharpshooter Ethan Chandler (Josh Hartnett), mad scientist Victor Frankenstein (Harry Treadaway) and medium Vanessa Ives (Eva Green) as they battle against the supernatural threats facing the city.

Brought to an abrupt end in 2016, Penny Dreadful's creator, John Logan and Showtime President, David Nevins, claimed the decision to end the series after its third season was an easy one, explaining - "That’s where television is now, we don’t have to make seven seasons for the sake of making seven seasons. Some shows are built for that, and some shows aren’t".

5 'Outlander' (2014 - Present)

Created by Ronald D. Moore

Starring performances of a lifetime by Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan as the soulmates brought together by ancient magic and time-travelling stone, Claire Randall and Jamie Fraser, Outlander is a one of a kind adventure epic set in the highlands of 1740s Scotland.

Premiering in August 2014 on Starz and reaching an 8.4/10 on IMDb, Outlander is an adaptation of Diana Gabaldon's novel series of the same name. Recently hinted by series star and producer Sam Heughan that work on the eighth and final season will begin production in early 2024, Outlander fans can likely expect the epic conclusion sometime in 2025.

Outlander

4 'Silicon Valley' (2014 - 2019)

Created by Mike Judge, John Altschuler, and Dave Krinsky

Following the struggles of Richard Hendricks (Thomas Middleditch), a Silicon Valley engineer trying to build his own company, Silicon Valley is a hi-tech comedy, jam packed with tech references and starring a brilliant ensemble of hilarious comedic actors, including T.J. Miller, Kumail Nanjiani, Martin Starr and Zach Woods.

Released toward the tail end of The Big Bang Theory's popularity, Silicon Valley had to prove itself fairly quickly if it were to stay in production, which, thankfully, reached an IMDb rating of 8.5/10. The brainchild of Mike Judge (Beavis and Butthead), who worked in a Silicon Valley startup early in his career. Judge disliked the experience and the people he worked with so much, that he was able to channel it into five brilliant seasons of the funniest TV ever made.

3 'BoJack Horseman' (2014 - 2020)

Created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg

An unforgettable animation, BoJack Horseman, ran for six award-winning seasons over seven years​.​ Gathering a fiercely loyal fan base, the writers' deadly sharp dark sense of humor often leads into surprisingly thoughtful introspective meditations on the entire human experience, all of which is viewed and then filtered through the nihilistic lens of a depressed, drug-addicted anthropomorphic human with the head of a horse named BoJack.

Created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg, the vibrant world of BoJack is populated with eclectic and relatable characters, all of whom make the series so unique: an ensemble of damaged people that, while navigating the mixing pot of personal tragedies that is life, all growing to value the friendships and loves in their lives. ​​​​​​

2 'Fargo' (2014 - 2024)

Created by Noah Hawley

News that a television remake of the Coen Brothers' crime classic Fargo would be coming to FX was met by an apprehensive fan base in 2012, who likely failed to see how a modern television adaptation could hold up to what they regard as one of the greatest films of its decade. Proving the naysayers wrong, Fargo was released to high critical acclaim, garnering dozens of award nominations throughout its five-season run.

Presented as a collection of crime-based anthologies, each of Fargo's five seasons presents a unique story and original cast. Starring an ensemble of Hollywood heavyweights, the likes of Ewan Mcgregor (Star Wars), Martin Freeman (The Hobbit), Kirsten Dunst (Spider-Man) and even Chris Rock (Madagascar) show up in their very own chaotic tales of violence and crime, all of which share connections to Fargo, North Dakota.

1 'True Detective' (2014 - Present)

Created by Nic Pizzolatto and Issa López

Following the discovery of a sacrificial murder scene, Louisiana State Police detectives, Rust Cohle (Matthew McConaughey) and Marty Hart (Woody Harrelson), begin a game of cat and mouse with a serial killer that will consume over a decade of their lives.

Visceral, haunting and unforgettable, True Detective truly is a lightning in a bottle series, achieving tremendous success and making a lasting impact on the television landscape, reinvigorating the crime drama genre. It reached an incredible 8.9/10 on IMDb. The first season's compelling narrative and performances, when matched with its dream-like atmospheric direction, result in something wholly unique. Refusing to go away, True Detective is now an anthology, celebrating its fourth season in 2024.

