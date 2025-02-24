As death is a part of life, character departures are an inevitable part of our favorite TV shows. There are a number of reasons characters are written off shows, from actors moving on to other projects to the writers and showrunners making whatever choice necessary to best serve the story. While tragic deaths tend to be the most common and most obvious way to say goodbye to a character, it's not the only one—some characters go on to live their lives away from their shows, letting the story continue without them.

But sometimes, audiences bid farewell to a beloved character only for them to make a comeback. And while shocking character returns are common on, say, soap operas, that's not the case with the average show, where the rules of life and death are more clearly defined and obeyed. Sometimes, audiences are left guessing as to whether a character really is dead—if there’s no body, funeral, or grave, there's a chance they may be back, and writers use a number of creative techniques to achieve that. But often, a hit show just isn’t the same without one of its best characters. Sometimes, they return just when audiences and other characters alike least expect it. And sometimes, a sudden return is done in a way that makes fans feel cheated and disrespected, leading some to abandon the show altogether.

10 Rupert Giles

Played by Anthony Stewart Head in 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' (1997–2003)

Image via The WB

Giles (Anthony Stewart Head), the former librarian of Sunnydale High School, was an occult expert and Watcher who served as a father figure to Buffy on Buffy the Vampire Slayer. He left the show in Season 6 to encourage Buffy to stand on her own, but it was just when she needed him most. He eventually returned at the end of the season, and his story continued after the show ended in the Buffy comic series.

The absence of a crucial mentor—through death or otherwise—is a common trope, so in that sense, Giles’ absence was no surprise and was an important part of the plot and character development, especially for Buffy. But he was a beloved character, and fans and other characters alike were sad to see him go. They were also frustrated with the way his absence was explained and felt it could’ve been achieved through different means.