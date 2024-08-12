Network TV shows, especially those that have a longer run, often feature a rotating cast of characters. Sometimes, characters are introduced and seem to be set up to be a main part of the series but are never heard from again. There are many reasons why this could happen. Sometimes, there aren't in-universe explanations, and characters simply vanish from their respective series. These character disappearances can sometimes cause baffling continuity errors.

Some characters, like Degrassi: The Next Generation's Terri McGreggor (Christina Schmidt) were main characters and were downgraded after an in-show catastrophe. Others, like Tina Pinciotti (Amanda Fuller) from That 70's Show caused confusion regarding a series' main character's arc. Each of these characters were introduced in their respective series for a reason. Their unresolved arcs were often never forgotten by fans of these series.

10 Ben Geller

'Friends' (1994-2004)

Image via NBC

Friends remains one of the most iconic sitcoms of all time. One of the series' earliest storylines is the birth of Ross's (David Schwimmer) son, Ben. Ben was played by several child actors throughout the series. The last ones to play him were Dylan and Cole Spruce. Ben's birth was a turning point for Ross as a character, and was frequently seen with his dad and the rest of the friends especially in the earlier seasons.

Eventually, Ben just stopped being mentioned all together. It is strange, since his storyline was essential to one of Friends' main characters. It is also disappointing that almost as soon as Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) and Ross welcome their daughter Emma, Ben essentially ceases to exist. While Ben is mentioned several more times throughout the series, there is no confirmation of where he ends up or how he is doing by the end of the story.

9 Mandy Hampton

'The West Wing' (1999-2006)

Moira Kelly in The West Wing. Image Courtesy of Max.

Mandy Hampton (Moira Kelly) was introduced as a main character in the first season of The West Wing. Mandy was a critical member of the White House's team. She served as an advisor to the President's team, including President Barlett (Martin Sheen) himself. She also had a will-they-won't-they relationship with Josh Lyman (Bradley Whitford) and the two had a history. After the first season, this character is never mentioned again.

What makes this character's disappearance even more alarming is that it happens right when Josh is shot and critically wounded following an assassination attempt against Charlie Young (Dulé Hill). While Mandy's role seemingly tapered off through the first season, she remained an important part of the cast which makes the choice to not even mention her again all the more baffling. In the series' seven-season run, not one character even references her or what may have become of her.

8 John Bennett

'Orange is the New Black' (2013-2019)

Matt McGorry in Orange is the New Black. Image Courtesy of Netflix.

John Bennett (Matt McGorry) played a crucial role in the early seasons of Orange is the New Black. This character's romance with Daya Diaz (Dascha Polanco) was a central plot point and one of the most charming aspects of the series in the early seasons. Daya became pregnant with their daughter, which was the catalyst for John's eventual departure. He abandoned his responsibilities as a parent as well as his job as a prison officer.

What makes Bennett's departure so jarring is that it goes against so much of his character development up to that point. The explanation for his departure is presumably that John became intimidated by Daya's family. The door was left open for his return, however. John never did reappear, and he is mentioned less and less as the series continues. By the time Orange is the New Black ended, it is unclear what became of John Bennett.

Orange is The New Black (2013) Release Date July 11, 2013 Creator Jenji Kohan Cast Taylor Schilling , Natasha Lyonne , Danielle Brooks , Selenis Leyva , Taryn Manning , Nick Sandow , Kate Mulgrew , Laura Prepon Seasons 7 Main Genre Comedy Studio Netflix Expand

WATCH ON NETFLIX

7 Detective Daniels

'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' (2013-2021)

Kate Flannery in Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Image Courtesy of Netflix.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is remembered as an exceptionally strong workplace comedy. In the premiere episode, Detective Daniels (Kate Flannery) is introduced as Scully (Joel McKinnon Miller) and Hitchcock's (Dirk Blocker) friend. She introduced as the third member of this duo, who are said to be better at desk work than frontline police work. After the premiere episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Detective Daniels is never mentioned again.

It is interesting that Flannery returned to Brooklyn Nine-Nine as "Mean Marge" although she never reprised her role as Daniels. This character's departure could have been explained by a mention of a transfer or retirement. It would have been interesting to see how the Scully-Hitchcock dynamic would have functioned as a trio. Daniels' could have added to the chaos that Scully and Hitchcock caused throughout the series.

6 Dr. Leah Murphy

'Grey's Anatomy' (2005-)

Tessa Ferrer in Grey's Anatomy. Image Courtesy of Netflix.

Dr. Leah Murphy (Tessa Ferrer) added to the drama of Grey's Anatomy by getting fired from Grey-Sloan Memorial. She returned to the hospital after training elsewhere and proving herself as a doctor. While it was noted that she had improved her skills immensely, she simply stopped being a part of the series. There was no mention of her accepting a new job elsewhere or of her circumstances changing at all. She has also not been mentioned again since her departure.

Although Grey's Anatomy features many doctors on a revolving-door basis, Murphy's departure, reintroduction, and re-departure are notable. It is interesting that her storyline would be made so central to the series, and then she would simply disappear without a farewell. Murphy's absence could have easily been explained, especially considering the fact that she worked so hard to improve herself throughout her tenure.

Grey's Anatomy Release Date March 27, 2005 Cast Ellen Pompeo , James Pickens Jr. , Chandra Wilson , Justin Chambers , Kevin McKidd , Jesse Williams , Patrick Dempsey Seasons 20 Main Genre Drama

WATCH ON NETFLIX

5 Gwen Grandy

'The Mindy Project' (2012-2017)

Anna Camp and Mindy Kaling in The Mindy Project. Image Courtesy of Netflix.

Gwen Grandy (Anna Camp) was introduced at the beginning of The Mindy Project as Mindy's (Mindy Kaling) best friend. While Gwen took a drastically different path than Mindy, the two remained friends throughout the first season. The two would often get together to discuss their lives and to share advice on their respective lives. She stops appearing approximately halfway through the first season and is not mentioned again.

Sitcoms, especially those like The Mindy Project that had a decent network run, often also have characters going through revolving doors, especially in a premiere season. What made Gwen's departure so notable is that she was set up to be an integral part of Mindy's story. Watching the two of them grow in their friendship could have given the show an interesting dynamic. The fact that these two were so well-contrasted would have made their relationship a natural focus in the series.

4 Danny Kessler

Lizzie McGuire (2001-2004)

Byron Fox on Lizzie McGuire. Image Courtesy of Disney+

Danny Kessler (Byron Fox) was a minor character in Lizzie McGuire. He was set up to be the main heartthrob at Hillridge Junior High School. His family owns the local slip-and-slide. He is only featured in a few episodes of the first season. He is later replaced by Ethan Craft (Clayton Snyder) as the main object of Lizzie (Hilary Duff) and Miranda's (Lalaine) affection. He is not referenced throughout the rest of the series.

While it might make sense to change up the pre-teen heartthrob in Lizzie McGuire, it is still strange to set up a character as being important to the protagonist's development only to completely switch gears. It could have been interesting to see how Danny and Ethan interacted and how they would have evolved separately. On a deeper level, these two could have shown how pre-teen crushes evolve and how perhaps they are all the same at the end of the day.

Lizzie McGuire Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date January 12, 2001 Cast Hilary Duff , Lalaine , jake thomas , Hallie Todd , Robert Carradine Seasons 2 Main Genre Comedy

3 Tina Pinciotti

'That '70s Show' (1998-2006)

Amanda Fuller on That 70s Show. Image Courtesy of Peacock.

Donna's (Laura Prepon) sister Tina created a continuity error in the series that is still remembered by fans. This was not the only continuity error in That '70s Show, but it was among the most notable. Tina made a single appearance in the series premiere season and did not return. After her appearance, there were several references to the fact that Donna was an only child, making the lore even more confusing.

This is another example of a character whose name was never mentioned after their appearance. It could have been interesting to see how having a sister would have impacted Donna's character. It is also interesting that the powers-that-be felt the need to shift the canon to have Donna be an only child. Sitcoms naturally lend themselves to fun and poignant stories featuring siblings. It is a shame that this series did not take this opportunity.

2 Terri McGregor

'Degrassi: The Next Generation'

Image via CTV

Terri McGregor (Christina Schmidt) was a member of the core group of Degrassi teens in the revival series Degrassi: The Next Generation. In particular, she was close friends of Paige (Lauren Collins), Hazel (Andrea Lewis), Jimmy (Drake), and Spinner (Shane Kippel). Terri is often bullied for her weight, which is objectively normal for a teenager. She dates Rick (Ephraim Ellis), who eventually physically abuses her.

Terri's story is a tragic and devastating one, as the explanation for her departure is that the injuries that Rick inflicted on her were so severe that she had to change schools. This is so alarming, that it seems too intense, even for Degrassi: The Next Generation, which never shied away from tackling tough issues. What is even sadder about her departure is that Terri isn't mentioned again by those who were supposed to be her closest friends once she transferred schools.

Degrassi: The Next Generation Release Date April 1, 2002 Creator Kit Hood, Yan Moore, Linda Schuyler Cast Demetrius Joyette , Niamh Wilson , Craig Arnold , Drake Seasons 14 Main Genre Drama

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO

1 Ruby Lucas

'Once Upon a Time' (2011-2018)

Meghan Ory in Once Upon a Time. Image Courtesy of ABC.

Ruby Lucas (Meghan Ory) is introduced in Once Upon a Time as Snow White's friend. She is also known as Red and is based on Little Red Riding Hood. The series often combined classic fairytales with modern Disney princesses, and Ruby and Snow White's relationship demonstrated this. Ruby seemed to be featured as a main character and an important confidant and ally for Snow White throughout the series. Ruby only appeared in the first season of the show.

Red Riding Hood is such a well-known fairytale, and this version of her was so well executed that it is notable that she left with hardly a mention by the other characters. Once Upon a Time is another series that featured a large cast. However, because Ruby played such a pivotal role in the premiere season, her absence is felt. It would have been interesting to see how her relationship with Snow White evolved and how she integrated with the larger story.

Once Upon A Time Release Date October 23, 2011 Creator Edward Kitsis, Adam Horowitz Cast Lana Parrilla , Colin O'Donoghue , Robert Carlyle , Gabrielle Anwar , Dania Ramirez , Mekia Cox Seasons 7 Main Genre Drama Studio ABC Expand

WATCH ON DISNEY+

Next: The 10 Most Over-The-Top Sitcom Episodes, Ranked