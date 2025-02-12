Sometimes, good TV shows get cancelled. It’s just the reality of networks and, now, streaming television. It can come down to many reasons, from budget to timing to lack of viewership. In some cases, fans look back in hindsight and realize how great the show is and wish they had watched when it was on. In fact, many TV show flops are finding second lives via streaming.

Some TV show flops should be buried in the dark underworld of dead television. But others deserve a second chance, a comeback to show what they have to offer with good stories, a compelling cast, and better timing or distribution.

10 'The Get Down' (2016-2017)

Created by Baz Luhrmann, Stephen Adly Guirgis

Image via Netflix

The Get Down was popular when it streamed on Netflix, yet it only lasted a single season. The reason purportedly relates to the high production costs. Set in the 1970s in the Bronx, it tells the story of the rise of hip-hop and disco music, told through the eyes of teenagers. At the time, it was the most expensive series ever for Netflix. This made it financially impossible to continue, a mistake that could have been easily corrected.

Sure, a lower budget version of The Get Down might not be as exciting or visually appealing. But the story itself was one that fans enjoyed seeing play out on screen. It was praised for its authenticity, the cast of up-and-comers, and the musicality. If the budget could he shaved, The Get Down deserves a comeback and remains on the list of streaming shows cancelled so soon.

9 'Profit' (1996)

Created by David Greenwalt, John McNamara

Image via Fox

Profit was a victim of being released at the wrong time and on the wrong network. The show was far too risqué for Fox and should have aired on a premium network like Showtime or HBO instead. The central figure, Jim Profit (Adrian Pasdar), is an amoral, unethical businessman who did things viewers thought toed the line of acceptability for primetime TV, so much so that the show received letters of outcry.

Profit may have been ahead of its time, but a version of Profit would fit right in with today’s landscape.

Yet shows of the same ilk that are even edgier than Profit, like The Sopranos, Breaking Bad, and Mad Men, came out not long after. So, Profit may have been ahead of its time, but a version of Profit would fit right in with today’s landscape.

8 'neXt' (2020)

Manny Coto

Image via Fox

neXt barely lasted a single season, despite its premise being timely and relevant. John Slattery is Paul LeBlanc, former CEO of a tech giant who created an incredible AI machine. But he is now vocal about his distaste for how much society relies on technology and AI, and he believes that the machine he built is rapidly evolving to dangerous levels. But he is also suffering from a degenerative brain disease, so time is running out for him to get people to listen and do something to stop it.

It's easy to see how neXt is art imitating life, mirroring the present day’s reliance on technology and AI. Might neXt have done better if it was released a few years later once AI became a huge buzzword? Perhaps. But cutting the show, which ranks among the best shows about AI, after only two episodes aired (the remainder of the season still aired after cancellation) was premature.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Next Release Date 2020 - 2019 Network FOX Cast See All Cam Clarke Dr. Caldwell

Dann Fink neXt (voice)

David Zayas Nacio Ramos

John Slattery Paul LeBlanc Seasons 1

7 'Fastlane' (2002-2003)

Created by McG, John McNamara