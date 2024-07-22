There is nothing more important for a great television show than making the audience feel like they are in a real place. While many modern television shows like Game of Thrones and The Mandalorian utilize an inordinate amount of visual effects in order to bring to life fantasy locations, many classic series had to use the limited sets available on any given studio lot. As a result, there are some surprising crossover locations between different iconic shows.

Due to shared studio locations, similar production windows, and easily accessible lots, there are some instances when iconic television sets are reused for completely different purposes. It’s up to the individual showrunners and artists on a given show to make sure that the transition is seamless, and that audiences aren’t able to notice the difference. Here are ten television show sets that were used on other shows.

10 ‘The Andy Griffith Show’ (1960-1968)

Used on ‘Star Trek’ (1966-1969)

The Andy Griffith Show was a classic long running sitcom that surprisingly ended up sharing its set with a few key episodes of the original Star Trek series. The Andy Griffith Show took place in the fictional town of Mayberry, North Carolina, which was designed to look like a standard small American community. However, Star Trek featured a few episodes in which Captain James T. Kirk (William Shatner) and Commander Spock (Leonard Nimoy) visit a historical version of Earth in the 1930s that required them to use the same location.

The relatively low production value of the original three seasons of Star Trek is one of the main reasons that it is so beloved. Although the series was canceled after being moved to the dreaded “Friday Night Death Slot” position, Star Trek was kept alive by a hardcore audience of fans, leading to the development of one of the great science fiction franchises of all-time.

9 ‘Scrubs’ (2001-2010)

Used on ‘The Office’ (2005-2013)

Scrubs managed to capture what it was like to work in a realistic hospital by filming on location in the North Hollywood Medical Center, a location that was also utilized for such beloved shows as Freaks and Geeks, The Sopranos, Six Feet Under, and Chuck. Notably, the location was also used in the final season of the American reboot of The Office, in which Pam (Jenna Fischer) and Jim (John Krasinski) discover that they are about to have a baby.

The use of the Scrubs set was beneficial to The Office, as the series had been struggling ever since the exit of Steve Carrell’s Michael Scott. Forcing two of the fan-favorite characters to confront the realities of becoming parents to a newborn allowed the series to go in a heartfelt direction ahead of its critically acclaimed final stretch of episodes.

8 ‘The West Wing’ (1999-2006)

Used on ‘Smallville’ (2001-2017)

The West Wing became one of the most acclaimed political dramas in history because it managed to replicate what the White House and other critical locations in Washington, D.C. actually looked like during the administration of President Jed Bartlett (Martin Sheen). The set was so realistic that it sparked the interest of the producers of Smallville, who utilized it in the episode “Hourglass” when Lex Luthor (Michael Rosenbaum) has a dream about becoming the Commander-In-Chief and living in the Oval Office.

“Hourglass” is one of the show’s most underrated episodes, as Smallville was able to explore how terrifying it would be if Luthor was ever in a position of authority. Although Smallville and The West Wing weren’t necessarily geared towards the same audience, they both succeeded in taking a mature look at the importance that the Presidency has in the nation.

7 ‘Mad Men’ (2007-2015)

Used on ‘New Girl’ (2011-2018)

Mad Men utilized many practical locations in order to bring to life what the United States looked like in the 1960s, including the Prince Bar in Los Angeles, California. Although it serves as a favorite drinking destination for Don Draper (Jon Hamm) and Roger Sterling (John Slattery), the Prince Bar also served as a primary location where Jessica (Zoey Deschanel), Nick (Jake Johnson), Winston (Max Greenfield), and Coach (Damon Wayans Jr.) hang out in the popular sitcom New Girl.

Jokes about the social aspects of drinking are common in both shows; Don gets into a load of embarrassing situations because of alcohol, and there are several hilarious drunk moments in some of the funniest episodes of New Girl. Ironically, the set was also used for much more serious purposes when it was used in Ryan Murphy’s Emmy Award winning miniseries The People vs. O.J. Simpson.

6 ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ (1987-1994)

Used on ‘Alias’ (2001-2006)

Star Trek: The Next Generation used the Los Angeles Japanese Garden at the Tillman Water Plant to stand in for Starfleet Academy, where the young Wesley Crusher (Wil Wheaton) conducts his studies in between joining the crew of Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) on the Enterprise. The location was later repurposed in an episode of Alias in which Jennifer Garner’s character is on a mission in Germany.

The use of practical locations was important for Star Trek: The Next Generation, as fans had to believe that Earth could feasibly develop into a more advanced society over the course of several centuries. Alias was similarly praised for the incorporation of somewhat realistic espionage techniques within an otherwise superficial adventure series; both shows were highly popular during the time of their initial release, earning several key nominations at the Primetime Emmy Awards.

5 ‘Arrested Development’ (2003-2019)

Used on ‘My So-Called Life’ (1994-1995)

Arrested Development had many scenes that were set at the real Balboa High School in Los Angeles, where George Michael (Michael Cera) attends classes with his cousin Maeby (Ali Shawkat). However, the producers of My So-Called Life used the same location to serve as the fictional Liberty High School in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania that serves as it primary source of drama.

Ironically, both Arrested Development and My So-Called Life were canceled far too soon due to poor ratings and the appeal to a more niche subset of viewers.. My So-Called Life only ran for a single season, whereas Arrested Development aired three installments before being taken off the air. Although Arrested Development was eventually revived for two controversial seasons on Netflix that aired over a decade later, My So-Called Life did not continue on in any other capacity. Nonetheless, both shows have benefited from a very strong cult following.

4 ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ (1999-2000)

Used on ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ (1997-2003)

Beverly Hills, 90210 was able to show what life in a Los Angeles high school was actually like by using the real Torrance High School campus in suburban California. The campus was also utilized as the setting of the fictional Sunnydale High School in the first three seasons of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Although the setting was essentially abandoned in Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s underrated fourth seasons after Buffy (Sarah Michelle Gellar), Willow (Alyson Hannigan), and Xander (Nicholas Brendon) head off to college, it was eventually used once more in the series finale when the “Scooby Gang” return to their old stomping grounds to face off with “The First Evil” (Nathan Fillion).

Buffy the Vampire Slayer was unique among high school shows because of its genre elements, even if shooting on a practical location did end up making it feel slightly more realistic.

3 ‘Quantum Leap’ (1989-1993)

Used on ‘Pushing Daisies’ (2007-2009)

Quantum Leap utilized the Bradbury Building in the historic downtown area of Los Angeles to serve as the base of its time travel and alternate reality adventures. The same location would end up being repurposed over a decade later for the cult classic mystery fantasy series Pushing Daisies, where it stood in for Ned’s (Lee Pace) apartment complex.

Both Quantum Leap and Pushing Daisies needed to use a few practical locations in order to get viewers to buy into their admittedly absurd depictions of science fiction; there was enough semblance of realism that it was easy to forget how much suspension of disbelief was required. While Quantum Leap was eventually revived into a moderately successful reboot series, fans of Pushing Daisies have been hoping for some sort of continuation after the show was tragically canceled at the end of its second season.

2 ‘Dawson’s Creek’ (1998-2003)

Used on ‘One Tree Hill’ (2003-2012)

Dawson’s Creek and One Tree Hill have more in common than the fact that they were popular teen shows; both shows were filmed in the town of Wilmington, North Carolina. Wilmington served as both Tree Hill and Dawson’s Creek’s fictional town of Capeside, so any savvy fan of both shows may have been able to spot some of the similar locations.

One Tree Hill was initially conceived due to the demand for another popular teen show, and began airing its first season the same year that Dawson’s Creek wrapped up its finale. Both shows have had a significant influence on their stars; Dawson’s Creek launched the career of such acclaimed actors as James Van Der Beek, Joshua Jackson, Katie Holmes, and Michelle Williams, and One Tree Hill served as a jumping off point for James Lafferty, Hilarie Burton, and Sophia Bush among others.