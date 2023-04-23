In this day and age, with all the numerous streaming services coming out with a steady stream of series to binge, television is where it's at. From superheroes to political thrillers, many creators are choosing to use TV over the big screen in theaters. When it comes to telling stories, television can allow for a format to truly expand upon those stories and let them be told in detail.

But do all stories really require the same amount of detail? According to many fans, there are some TV series that had no business being as long they were and would have been better off made as movies, and Reddit users chimed in to share which ones they felt belonged on that list.

10 'Jessica Jones' (2015-2019)

Part of Netflix's Marvel collection, Jessica Jones premiered in 2015 on the streaming service and ran for three seasons. The series starred Krysten Ritter as an ex-superhero with PTSD, now running her own detective agency. While she may be rough around the edges, Jones tries to use her investigative skills to help victims in need.

While Jessica Jones had a decent fan base, and the audience loved Ritter's portrayal of the character, some argue that the series lack strong individual episodes with detective work, and she would have been better off being in a solo movie instead. As Redditor Turqoise-Planet said, "Jessica Jones. If they didn't want to do actual cases, then just make it a movie/series of movies instead."

9 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' (2022)

When it was announced that the legendary Obi-Wan Kenobi would be its own series, Star Wars fans could not wait to see the story they had been waiting for. Starring Ewan McGregor, the series picks up 10 years after Kenobi's battle with his former friend, Anakin Skywalker, and follows some of the consequences he must confront.

The creators have acknowledged that the series was originally written as a movie but later reworked to be a limited series on Disney+. Many fans on Reddit felt it showed and that the format backfired, affecting the overall experience. Reddit user Tarcion shares, "It was obvious this was written as a movie and overstretched into 6 episodes. It would have worked a lot better in a more condensed format like that."

8 'Inventing Anna' (2022)

Based on a true story, Netflix's Inventing Anna dives into the story of how a woman who called herself Anna Delvey managed to trick the elite of New York society. The fake heiress, played by Julia Garner, managed to con her way into hundreds of thousands of dollars before it all came crashing down.

While the series had plenty of people tuning in, it received a mixed reception, with some people finding the tone and the pace inconsistent, which of course, had some wondering if it should have even been a series, to begin with. Redditor mancatdoe wrote, "Inventing Anna. A lot of going in circles and not showing the interesting parts until late on."

7 'Halo' (2022)

Based on the popular video game Halo is a sci-fi military series based in the future 26th century. In this time, soldiers must fight against the alien alliance that threatens them, called The Covenant. As one of the most successful video game franchises, the series had a lot to live up to.

Despite its big budget and a wealth of source materials, some critics felt that the series just didn't live up to its potential. While there were many positives to be found, fans weren't left satisfied. According to Reddit user beefcat_, "I actually found a lot to like in the show, but it would have worked way better condensed down to 2-2 1/2 hours. The changes they made from the games would have felt a lot more justifiable as well."

6 'The Defenders' (2017)

Another Marvel series from Netflix, The Defenders, was the team-up that fans had been waiting for. The show was a superhero ensemble featuring Jessica Jones, Daredevil, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist, all working together to take on one of the biggest villains in New York, The Hand.

While fans were initially excited to see the big team up, the series fell under the same criticism as the individual shows. Many felt that the pacing was too slow and drawn out and that characters like Daredevil never truly got to shine. The solution to this, according to a now-deleted Reddit account, "They should have done Defenders as a 2-hour Netflix movie instead of a mini-series."

5 'Outer Range' (2022)

From Amazon Prime Video comes Outer Range, a unique neo-Western sci-fi series. Josh Brolin stars as Royal Abbot, a Wyoming rancher and family man, struggling to deal with his daughter-in-law's disappearance, rival neighbors threatening to take his land, as well as a mysterious supernatural void on his property.

Outer Range received an overall positive reception and has many fans excited for the upcoming second season. However, some felt while the story premise and acting were great, the television format just wasn't well suited. As Redditor tehherb simply put it, "Second Outer Range, that really should have been a movie."

4 'Book of Boba Fett' (2021)

Star Wars fans fondly remembered this character from the original trilogy and were thrilled when he finally got his own series with the Book of Boba Fett. The Disney+ series follows the bounty hunter through his adventures on the planet Tatooine as he works to take over the territory left behind by Jabba the Hut.

Many loved Boba Fett, but it has also received a fair bit of critique. Some feel that it could have been included in The Mandalorian, while others have criticized the slow pacing and confusing plot. Reddit user skywater101 says, "I think a 2 or 2.5 hour, intense, action-packed Boba Fett adventure would have fit for what I can tell is the story so far. Trim the fat, and just focus in on the most important aspects of the story."

3 'Designated Survivor' (2016-2019)

Starring Keifer Sutherland, Designated Survivor was a political thriller series that lasted for three seasons. Sutherland played Thomas Kirkman, who starts off as the Secretary of Housing and quickly finds himself promoted to President of the United States after an explosion destroys the Capital Building.

While the first season got rave reviews and fans immediately got hooked on the political drama, the second and third seasons struggled, leading some to feel that perhaps a movie would have been a better choice. Redditor matito29 said, "Designated Survivor...once it became clear that Kirkman was going to keep the presidency...it became a far less interesting."

2 'The Outsider' (2020)

Fans of Stephen King's book were thrilled with the series that many felt stayed true to the source material. However, others found the series very slow, drawn out, and confusing at times. Reddit user 3WarmAndWildEyes wrote, "This whole show could have been better paced in as little as 2-4 hours without all the empty scenes as filler (and this is coming from someone that usually enjoys slow cinema)."

1 'Andor' (2022)

This series, based in the Star Wars universe, serves as a prequel to the movie Rouge One. In Andor, Diego Luna reprises his role as Cassian Andor, and audiences get to witness his formative years and learn more about how he came to be the hero fans fell in love with.

Overall, Andor was warmly received by fans, some of whom felt it was the best Star Wars series to date. However, it ran into the same criticisms that the other series have gotten, mainly with the slow pacing and the belief that had it been a regular-length movie, those issues could have been solved. Redditor adamwest124 said, "Good story…but that took an hour and a half-ish."

