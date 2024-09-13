The Star Wars franchise has inspired parodies and tributes throughout popular culture, which includes TV shows. Many series have taken inspiration from the stories in the Star Wars universe and have put new spins on them. These episodes offer a new perspective on Star Wars by putting these stories into other universes. This allows the Star Wars franchise to expand in a way by adding in new characters who would otherwise never have interacted with this world.

Some series adapted Star Wars directly, whereas others looked at the overall themes of the franchise and fit them into their respective fictional universes. Some series, like Futurama, used their own backdrop to adapt space-centered stories, battles, and outfits that had the aesthetic of the Star Wars universe. Other series, like Community, leaned into the comedy and camp that remains so emblematic of the series. Each of the episodes that feature Star Wars in any way taps into the best parts of the franchise.

10 'Scrubs' (2001-2010)

"My Two Dads" (Season 1, Episode 5)

Image via ABC

"My Two Dads" is an early episode of Scrubs that establishes J.D.'s (Zach Braff) relationship with Dr. Kelso (Ken Jenkins) and Dr. Cox (John C. McGinley). The central conflict in the episode revolves around the fact that a patient in the hospital needs a surgical procedure covered by insurance, but the company will not do so. Dr. Kelso and Dr. Cox come at the problem from different perspectives, giving J.D. a "Light Side" and "Dark Side" view of the force that is the American healthcare system.

This episode captures the essence of the conflict and duality of the light and dark sides of the Force. Like Star Wars, "My Two Dads" emphasizes the choices that individuals have in pursuing their best or worst impulses, even in professional contexts. Additionally, this episode highlights a theme of Star Wars, which is that a young, impressionable mind can be easily influenced by those with more power and experience. Evidently, J.D. sees Star Wars as a way to process his reality and to consider his choices moving forward.

9 'Pinky and The Brain' (1995-1998)

"Star Warners" (Season 4, Episode 7)

Pinky and the Brain, "Star Warners". Image Courtesy of Warner Bros.

The Animaniacs universe took on the Star Wars franchise in "Star Warners", the final episode of Pinky and the Brain. The episode brings in a lot of the Animaniacs to play characters from Star Wars and re-create franchise battles. The episode is a commentary on Star Wars and parodies elements of the original trilogy in particular. Pinky has a typical plan to take over the world that is able to be more expansive when set against the backdrop of a galaxy far, far away.

This episode is a Star Wars parody at its finest because it analyzes the characters and overall themes of the franchise. As a character, Pinky is perfectly placed to be an evil overlord. In this role, he captures the essence of Darth Vader, with additional camp and comedy that Pinky is known for. Overall, this episode highlights the best parts of the camp that characterize the original Star Wars trilogy. The Animaniacs lean into what makes the original Star Wars trilogy so fun and exciting.

Pinky and the Brain Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date September 9, 1995 Cast Rob Paulsen , Maurice LaMarche Seasons 4 Main Genre Animation

8 'Futurama' (1999-)

"When Aliens Attack" (Season 1, Episode 12)

Image via Fox

Futurama is a space opera that seems tailor-made for a TV series to have a Star Wars-centric episode. Indeed, the series features many references to the Star Wars saga. The police in this universe even use lightsaber-like weapons, which are featured in the series' premiere episode. "When Aliens Attack" is notable for its Star Wars representation, as it features a classic Star Wars-esque space battle and a helmet that looks like

In addition to the characters' looks and the space battle, "When Aliens Attack" features spaceships that could pass for X-Wings and Tie Fighters. Overall, while the story may not be out of the Star Wars universe in particular, this episode absolutely leans into the campy tone of the universe while also establishing beloved characters that are worth cheering for. "When Aliens Attack" sets the tone for Futurama going forward, Star Wars inspiration and all.

7 'Phineas and Ferb' (2007-2024)

"Phineas and Ferb: Star Wars" (Season 4, Episode 41)

Phineas and Ferb: Star Wars. Image Courtesy of Disney+.

Phineas and Ferb has always featured the fantastic imaginations of its titular characters. It is no surprise, then, that their imaginations would extend to a galaxy far, far away, and they would re-create some iconic Star Wars stories while adding their own spins onto them. In "Phineas and Ferb: Star Wars," Phineas and Ferb re-tell the story featured in "Star Wars: Episode IV -- A New Hope" and interact with the universe in their own way.

"Phineas and Ferb: Star Wars" captures the sheer amount of imagination that goes into making the Star Wars universe what it is. Additionally, the episode highlights what continues to make this original Star Wars entry so compelling to generations of fans. Watching Phineas and Ferb re-create the events of "Star Wars: Episode IV -- A New Hope" demonstrates just how much this story resonates across generations and how evergreen it is.

Phineas and Ferb Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date February 1, 2008 Cast Vincent Martella , Thomas Brodie-Sangster , Dan Povenmire , Dee Bradley Baker , Alyson Stoner , Maulik Pancholy , Caroline Rhea , Richard O'Brien Seasons 5 Main Genre Animation

6 'The Venture Bros' (2003-2018)

"Love-Bheits" (Season 2, Episode 7)

The Venture Bros. "Love Bheits". Image Courtesy of Adult Swim.

In "Love-Bheits", the Ventures are captured by Baron Ünderbheit as they attempt to fly home for a costume contest. While this premise may not immediately shout "Star Wars", it is a venue for The Venture Bros to explore some of the darker themes featured in the Star Wars stories. This episode effectively uses The Venture Bros characters to capture the look of the Star Wars universe in the costume contest and in the character stories that follow it.

What makes "Love-Bheits" a tribute to the Star Wars universe is the fact that it establishes massive stakes against the backdrop of an objectively silly premise involving a costume contest. This episode also captures some of the darker elements of the Star Wars universe, including enforced marriage. Through this episode, it is clear that there are many comparisons to be made regarding the politics of The Venture Bros universe with that of Star Wars.

5 'That '70s Show' (1998-2006)

"A New Hope" (Season 1, Episode 20)

That '70s Show, "A New Hope". Image Courtesy of Fox.

That '70s Show featured a Star Wars-themed dream in a Star Wars-themed episode in its first season. After Kelso (Ashton Kutcher) becomes obsessed with Star Wars after seeing it in theaters, he has a dream in which his friends and family are a part of the galaxy far, far away. Each character from That '70s Show is assigned to a Star Wars character that represents their personality and their respective character traits.

The use of a dream sequence is an effective way to physically place the characters from That '70s Show in the Star Wars universe. This dream sequence is also a creative way to flesh out these characters further by comparing them to a well-known and beloved franchise. "A New Hope" also showcases just how influential Star Wars is as a franchise and how effectively it creates new and devoted fans in every generation.

4 'Robot Chicken' (2001-2022)

"Robot Chicken: Star Wars"

Image via Adult Swim

Robot Chicken featured three Star Wars specials all together, and one episode featuring the best sketches from each one. The first special, "Robot Chicken: Star Wars", features sketches that satirize the Star Wars universe. This is another example of an episode where characters are re-cast as characters from Star Wars and interact with Star Wars settings. Each sketch in the episode is about Star Wars or about the fandom overall.

"Robot Chicken: Star Wars" is effective because it points out so many parts of the Star Wars universe that are objectively humorous and lovable. Behind the seemingly mocking tone of the episode, there is a kind of reverence for the franchise as it highlights just what makes these stories so appreciated by so many. This episode is also an effective way to showcase just how comedic Robot Chicken is as it uses the sketch format.

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO

3 'The Simpsons' (1989-)

"Please Homer, Don't Hammer 'Em" (Season 18, Episode 3)

Image via Fox

The Simpsons has frequently referenced popular culture throughout its many years on the screen. "Please Homer, Don't Hammer 'Em" culminates in a Star Wars-themed showdown between Bart and Principal Skinner after the two continue their longstanding power struggle. They each find out that the other has a deadly allergy and use this information to fight one another. Their final "battle" consists of them turning sticks into lightsabers.

Imagining a school principal as an iconic villain like Darth Vader feels like a quintessential coming-of-age experience. This episode allows The Simpsons to bring an iconic conflict to a pinnacle by using stakes right out of Star Wars. This episode is ultimately another example of one that showcases the imagination that is a feature of Star Wars. "Please Homer, Don't Hammer 'Em" also shows how any day situations and objects can be used to re-create the best parts of the Star Wars universe.

2 'Community' (2009-2015)

"For a Few Paintballs More" (Season 2, Episode 24)

Community. "For a Few Paintballs More". Image Courtesy of NBC.

Community's Star Wars-inspired episode was featured in its second season. "For a Few Paintballs More" features Storm Trooper-like paintballers who continue a paintball fight that was initiated in the previous episode. The Greendale study group come up with different ways to fight against these troopers in increasingly elaborate battle sequences. The gang realize that the fight was initiated by a rival school as they try to save their school.

"For a Few Paintballs More" is another TV episode that takes full advantage of the franchise's camp to tell a sweet, funny, and compelling story. The study group are cast in the role of rebels, giving them a sense of justice as they fight for their school. While this episode may feature a simple paintball fight, it captures the essence of the Star Wars universe in that a band of misfits are trying to do what is right.

1 'Family Guy' (1999-)

"Blue Harvest" (Season 6, Episode 1)

Image via Fox

"Blue Harvest" is Family Guy's season 6 premiere. When the power goes out at the Griffiths' house, Peter retells the story of the original Star Wars movie. The episode is a beat-for-beat recreation of much of the original movie, with the Family Guy ensemble recast as Star Wars characters. Peter's goal is to capture the epic nature of Star Wars and its sweeping storytelling for his family by making it more relatable for them.

"Blue Harvest" is an authentic and ultimately poignant and humorous tribute to Star Wars. The Family Guy characters capture the heart, humor, and drama of the Star Wars universe. Peter's choices in who to cast as each Star Wars character showcase just how well he knows those closest to him. The humor of seeing these characters in the Star Wars universe amplifies the drama of the original trilogy. The episode also demonstrates how well-placed Family Guy is in providing cultural commentary and analysis at its best.

NEXT: 10 'Star Wars' Video Games That Are Almost Perfect