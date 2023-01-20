The 1980s was a period of high-concept television, the likes of which had not been seen previously. While it is likely today’s audiences would look back on the classics of the bygone era and cringe at the fashion, special effects, and scripting, at the time, viewers reveled in the escapism provided by shows like The A-Team, Knight Rider, and 21 Jump Street .

A new golden age of television has unfolded during the early decades of the new millennium, with millions around the world embracing the likes of A Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead, The Crown, and The Sopranos. However, there is much from the 1980s which could be mined by television producers keen to take advantage of certain patrons’ sense of nostalgia and willing to entertain new sets of eyes.

1 'The A-Team'

Running from 1983 to 1987, The A-Team, produced by the prolific Stephen J. Cannell, centered on four former members of a US special forces unit: ‘Hannibal’ Smith (George Peppard); ‘Face’ Peck (Dirk Benedict); ‘Howling Mad’ Murdock (Dwight Schultz); and ‘BA’ Baracus (Mr T). At the end of their tour of Vietnam, the four were framed and punished for a crime. The men escaped to Los Angeles and began operating as soldiers of fortune, using their talents to assist those in need, while being pursued by the US Army.

A 2010 big-screen version, starring Liam Neeson, Bradley Cooper, Sharlto Copley, and Quinton Jackson, failed to set the box office alight, but not for lack of trying. Each member of the group possesses traits which viewers would still enjoy to this day: Smith is the master of strategy and disguise; Peck is the charismatic conman; Murdock is the unpredictable, yet underrated, pilot; and Baracus is the resident tough guy with the fear of flying and penchant for milk. Having been denied justice, the team has a sense of fairness and a desire to help the underdog, additional characteristics which would attract a fresh audience. The ongoing cat-and-mouse game played by the fugitives and the pursuing US Army would add further intrigue.

2 'Knight Rider'

The original iteration of Knight Rider ran from 1982 until 1986. Michael Knight (David Hasselhoff) had been an undercover police officer before being seriously wounded. His recovery from injury is aided by the enigmatic Knight Industries and the protagonist is reborn with a new look and identity. Knight continues his fight against crime with the help of KITT, a Pontiac Firebird Trans Am blessed with advanced technology, artificial intelligence, and a unique personality, brilliantly provided by William Daniels.

The idea of Knight Rider has often been revisited (notably in a short-lived aughts reboot), but no incarnation ever gained the following of the initial version, produced by Glen A. Larson. However, it is the original’s opening credits and futuristic musical score which could provide the inspiration for a remake. The series’ narrator refers to “a shadowy flight into the dangerous world of a man who does not exist” before going on to address Michael Knight, “a young loner on a crusade to champion the cause of the innocent, the helpless, the powerless in the world of criminals who operate above the law”.

3 '21 Jump Street'

First going to air in 1987, 21 Jump Street told the story of a squad of police officers who specialize in young people. Squad members are youthful in appearance and have the ability to portray high school and college students. This capacity to pass as students enables officers to investigate offenses such as sexual assault and drug abuse. Key personnel based at the Jump Street headquarters include Tom Hanson (Johnny Depp), Harry Ioki (Dustin Nguyen), Doug Penhall (Peter DeLuise), Judy Hoffs (Holly Robinson Peete), and Adam Fuller (Steven Williams).

Many long-time fans of 21 Jump Street would have been left disappointed by the admittedly highly successful cinematic outings starring Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill. There was little connection to the gritty, realistic, controversial, and progressive nature of the Fox series which spoke to young people of various cultural backgrounds in a way few programs had done previously. As a result, there would be an acceptance of a return to the primary approach by viewers, many of whom are now parents of adolescents themselves. Multiple issues tackled by the series, like hate crimes, homophobia, and child abuse, remain as relevant today as they were thirty years ago. The show’s focus on the impacts of certain anti-social and criminal behaviors taught invaluable lessons to impressionable youth and would do so again.

4 'The Greatest American Hero'

Tragically short-lived, The Greatest American Hero, which ran between 1981 and 1983, told the story of Ralph Hinkley (William Katt), a teacher bestowed superhuman powers by aliens. Granted an eye-catching red suit and an instruction manual, challenges ensue for Hinkley when the instruction manual is lost. Hinkley is helped on his adventures by FBI agent, Bill Maxwell (Robert Culp) and lawyer, Pam Davidson (Connie Sellecca).

During this period of super-heroic exploits on small and big screens, some would suggest there is little need for another comic-book entry. However, a remake of The Greatest American Hero would be lighter in tone than many chapters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and especially the DC Extended Universe. Like in the original, the remake would be grounded in day-to-day, real-world scenarios. In addition, the show would provide the perspective of a character reluctant to take on the mantle of hero, but one who gradually comes to terms with the good which can be done with such power. A cover version of Joey Scarbury’s "Believe It or Not" would be essential for the show’s soundtrack.

5 'Manimal'

Running for a mere eight episodes in 1983, Glen A. Larson’s Manimal lives long in the memories of those who viewed it, even though TV Guide ranked it as one of the worst shows of all time. College professor, Jonathan Chase (Simon MacCorkindale), has the uncanny ability to transform into an animal of his choosing. Chase is aided in his crime fighting by police officer, Brooke McKenzie (Melody Anderson), and friend, Tyrone C. Earl (Michael D. Roberts). The Academy Award-winning Stan Winston, the genius responsible for special effects in The Terminator, Jurassic Park, and Alien franchises, was the man behind the transformation scenes in Manimal.

Given so much was left untold in the original series, new creators would have immense scope with a remake. The show’s opening narration, referring to “a man with the darkest of pasts” with connections “from Africa's deepest recesses to the rarefied peaks of Tibet… and the world's darkest mysteries”, would provide modern-day writers with much on which to build. Given the advances in technology since 1983, the transformation scenes would be significantly more sophisticated. It is also worth noting that, despite its short tenure, the show maintains a cult following, with the character even appearing in Night Man, a comic-inspired series of the late 1990s.

6 'Airwolf'

Running for three seasons on CBS, and for one on the USA Network, Airwolf tells the tale of an advanced military helicopter and its crew. Starring Jan-Michael Vincent and Ernest Borgnine, the show initially had a dark edge before becoming more family-oriented. The deadly helicopter, developed for ‘the Firm’, a division of the CIA, is stolen by its ingenious, yet deranged, creator. A reclusive pilot, Stringfellow Hawke, and his father figure, Dominic Santini, embark on a mission to retrieve the helicopter. With the mission successfully accomplished, Hawke and Santini maintain control of the chopper and take on missions for ‘the Firm’.

Over the years, audiences have shown a love of shows which deal with domestic and international intrigue and espionage. The Americansand Homeland are revered, while the NCIS franchise continues unabated. A revitalized Airwolf would very much follow in the stead of these series. Its focus on technologically-advanced aircraft could not be better timed with the box-office domination of Top Gun: Maverickin 2022.

7 'Werewolf'

A Fox original production, Werewolf involved a two-hour pilot and 28 half-hour episodes before cancelation. Having been transformed into a werewolf, college student Eric Cord (John J. York) begins a quest to rid himself of his curse. He must kill Janos Skorzeny (Chuck Connors), a drifter believed to be the originator of the werewolf bloodline. A bounty hunter, Joe Rogan (Lance LeGault), pursues Cord.

Quality horror is all the rage with new works by the likes of Jordan Peele, M. Night Shyamalan, and Joe Hillalways anticipated. Werewolf featured rich mythology which could be tapped by one of today’s masters of terror and which would be readily accepted by audiences in the 2020s. The original show’s extensive history of werewolves, existence of werewolf bloodlines, and defiance of tradition (for example, the werewolves did not transform during a full moon) would provide the element of surprise to the modern viewer.

8 'LA Law'

LA Law was co-created by Stephen Bochco and Terry Louise Fisher. Exceedingly popular with audiences at the time, the show revolved around the lawyers and support staff of a Los Angeles-based firm. A fine ensemble cast was one of the show’s greatest traits; Harry Hamlin, Corbin Bernsen, Jill Eikenberry, Jimmy Smits, and Susan Dey were but five actors who did some of their best work here. LA Law was also highly regarded for its willingness to tackle sensitive issues, including capital punishment, abortion, and domestic violence.

Legal dramas are perennial favorites with television audiences and those with relatable characters and topical scenarios are almost-guaranteed hits. Ongoing storylines focusing on the relationships between the players, with occasional doses of humor, would see viewers returning episode after episode. The original series’ penchant for celebrity cameos and the fact it was a stepping-stone for future stars, including Bryan Cranston, William H. Macy, and Carrie-Anne Moss, would be further incentive for audiences to tune into a remake.

9 'Police Squad!'

Few series were as short in duration, yet as beloved, as Police Squad!. Lasting a mere six episodes, Police Squad was the brainchild of David Zucker, Jim Abrahams, and Jerry Zucker, the minds behind The Kentucky Fried Movie and Airplane! A spoof of the standard police procedural, the program followed the adventures of Frank Drebin (Leslie Nielsen) and relied heavily on plays-on-words and sight gags.

Consensus is ABC prematurely canceled Police Squad. Extraordinarily, it was taken from the air after only four episodes with the final two episodes showing in the US summer of 1982. The successful Naked Gun film franchise continued Drebin’s adventures years later, but in these dark times of war, economic uncertainty, environmental disasters, and an ongoing global pandemic, television fare which requires little thinking and, most importantly, delivers laughs-a-plenty is much needed by audiences.

10 'Miami Vice'

Miami Vice, which aired on NBC from 1984 until 1989, was the quintessential 1980s police show. Starring Don Johnson as James ‘Sonny’ Crockett and Philip Michael Thomas as Ricardo ‘Rico’ Tubbs, Miami Vice told the stories of two undercover police officers working in Miami, Florida. Produced by movie maestro Michael Mann, episodes featured the authorities battling those engaged in various criminal activities, including drug trafficking and prostitution.

The look and sound of Miami Vice shook audiences from their slumber. Indeed, so significant was its arrival, it received fifteen Emmy Award nominations in its first season (a record at the time). New Wave music and fashion featured heavily and influenced tastes of the time. The 2006 cinematic version, directed by Mann, was a divisive film, but a remake in the 2020s, incorporating contemporary trends and setting new ones, would give the tried-and-tested police procedural another shot in the arm.

