The 2010s were an interesting decade in television. Many memorable shows were introduced during that 10-year span, like Mr. Robot, Hannibal, Succession, Fargo, and The Handmaid’s Tale. The 2010s is the decade that fans were introduced to the marvel that is Black Mirror, became acquainted with Carrie and Saul in Homeland, and went on a long (and still continuing) journey with comic book characters coming to life in The Walking Dead.

But alongside these high-profile shows were lower-profile, underrated titles. Some of these shows have received public praise but never to the level of some of the bigger shows of that decade. They all, however, deserve to be named among the best of the 2010s.

10 ‘Master of None’ (2015-2021)

Created by Aziz Ansari & Alan Yang

Aziz Ansari was onto something interesting with the first two seasons of this Netflix comedy-drama where he plays Dev, a young actor trying to figure out his life and career. The episodes follow Dev’s life as he tries to book fruitful gigs and manage being a single and dating man, struggling with whether he’s ready to settle down or not. In the second season, the setting switches to Italy, where Dev works as an apprentice pasta maker in Modena. This makes for some gorgeous scenery and exciting new storylines about life and love.

The third season of Master of None switches focus to Lena Waithe’s character Denise navigating her life as a lesbian novelist. While it’s almost like an entirely different show with a change in the protagonist, it has the same comedic feel. Many called Master of None one of the best shows of the decade, but attention seemed to wane by season 2. With four years between seasons 2 and 3, the show sort of fell off the radar.

9 ‘Happy Endings’ (2011-2013)

Created by David Caspe

Any list of shows that were canceled too soon will include Happy Endings. In fact, Vulture even called its cancelation one of the worst TV decisions that year. The show, about six friends living in New York, had the potential to become Friends for a new generation. The group includes a mix of personalities, from the slacker to the ditzy one, the overachiever and the dreamer.

The friends get up to hijinks both together and apart. But naturally, it’s the moments when they’re all together that make Happy Endings shine. If Friends and How I Met Your Mother were to have a baby, the result would be this show. Yet it only lasted three seasons before getting the axe, clearly not receiving the attention it deserved.

8 ‘One Day at a Time’ (2017-2020)

Created by Gloria Calderón Kellett & Mike Royce

One Day at a Time was based on the 1975 sitcom of the same name, but with a twist. At the center is a Hispanic family, including a single mother and nurse and her two kids living in a small apartment with her feisty mom. The lonely and wealthy landlord befriends the family as well. While comedy is at the core, One Day at a Time also tackles serious topics, from gender identity and sexuality to race, PTSD, addiction, and more. It’s a family sitcom that shows a different type of family from the usual. But it’s one that’s representative of the reality for so many, whether it’s single-income parents dealing with financial troubles, minorities, and/or veterans reintegrating into society. Despite the serious subjects that are covered in each episode, One Day at a Time is still also wildly funny with a fantastic cast that includes the incomparable Rita Moreno.

Fans were so upset when this sitcom was canceled that Pop ended up picking it up for a fourth season, making it one of those shows brought back by popular demand. Despite the positive reviews, One Day at a Time presumably didn’t pull in enough viewers for Netflix to justify keeping it going. Then, timing was off as filming fell during the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic, which may have led to the second premature end.

7 ‘Men of a Certain Age’ (2009-2011)

Created by Ray Romano & Mike Royce

Despite the star-studded cast and creative team, Men of a Certain Age didn’t manage to last beyond two seasons. But the comedy-drama had some of the best comedic talents in it, including Ray Romano, who co-created the show, as well as the late Andre Braugher and Scott Bakula. They play three best friends in their 40s trying to navigate the reality that they are now considered to be “middle-aged.”

Airing on TNT, Men of a Certain Age might have gotten a bigger audience had it been available on one of the big streaming networks. The second season earned an impressive 100% Rotten Tomatoes score, but despite the positive reception, sharp and witty writing, Men of a Certain Age is one of those shows many don’t even know existed.

6 ‘Rectify’ (2013-2016)

Created by Ray McKinnon

Quietly airing on SundanceTV for four seasons, Rectify is one of those shows that people only watch when a friend or family member told them about it. It wasn’t heavily promoted, and not being on one of the bigger networks or streaming services, it largely flew under the radar for its duration. The drama, which was actually SundanceTV’s first-ever original, centers around a man who is released after spending 20 years on death row for a crime he didn’t commit. With DNA evidence finally freeing him, Daniel (Aden Young), who was sent to jail at just 16, now has a full life ahead of him. But it will be a challenge to reintegrate back into civilian life, and with his family.

Created in a Southern Gothic style, Rectify is a unique show that stands out. It gets fans hooked from the first episode, thanks in large part to the wonderful cast as well, which also includes Abigail Spencer as Daniel’s younger sister and Succession’s J. Smith-Cameron as his mother. Luke Kirby, who played fan favorite character Lenny Bruce on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, also stars as Daniel’s lawyer. With incredible critical reviews and praise for the landscapes and slow burn style, Rectify is one of the best shows from the 2010s that viewers haven’t watched yet.

5 ‘Bodyguard’ (2018)

Created by Jed Mercurio

It’s easy to flip right by this show on the Netflix menu, even with Game of Thrones’ Richard Madden’s face plastered on the promotional imagery. While his similar series Citadel, in which he starred alongside Priyanka Chopra, was met with mixed reviews, Bodyguard is well worth watching. Fans of The Night Agent will instantly notice the similarities in tone, pacing, and storyline. He plays David Budd, a war veteran suffering from PTSD who is assigned to protect the home secretary whose politics are the complete opposite of his. Despite this, he fulfills his duties. But when he becomes embroiled in a sinister plot, David puts everything aside to protect this woman, and himself.

Bodyguard is a British political thriller that is fast-paced, intriguing, and has a compelling cast of believable characters. With a second season reportedly in development, Bodyguard might finally move its way up the list of best shows in its genre.

4 ‘Better Things’ (2016-2022)

Created by Pamela Adlon & Louis C.K.

Pamela Adlon received praise for her role in this comedy-drama, but the show has largely been overlooked. She stars as a divorced actor raising her three daughters and dealing with all the typical growing pains of both being a single mother and raising women who are coming of age. Better Things beautifully toes the line between delivering relatable stories about parenting with a humorous lens and examining issues that so many families face today with a level of realism.

Praised as well for his feminist tones, Better Things might be one of Adlon’s best works, which is saying a lot, since the actor has been in the business for decades. With every season consistently receiving a Rotten Tomatoes score 90% or higher, it’s a show that won’t disappoint.

3 ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ (2015-2019)

Created by Rachel Bloom & Aline Brosh McKenna

Musical numbers, silly, embellished storylines, and poignant discussions about mental illness hidden within the plot? What more could a viewer want? Crazy Ex-Girlfriend earned creator and star Rachel Bloom multiple awards, but the show still doesn’t get the credit it deserves for being as clever and serious as it is. That’s because it has been overshadowed by the comedic premise and the hilariously ridiculous original songs. Bloom stars as Rebecca, a lawyer who makes a rash decision to leave her job and hometown to follow a childhood ex who she believes she’s destined to be with. She becomes obsessed with him, trying desperately to insert herself back into his life, believing they are meant to be together. Josh (Vincent Rodriguez III) is clueless about her actions. However, a simple-minded, immature slacker who is the antithesis of Rebecca’s uptight, anxious self.

As the show progresses, however, what makes Crazy Ex-Girlfriend so topical is the handling of mental illness. While Rebecca’s strange behavior and actions are laughed at for the first several seasons, she later becomes diagnosed with borderline personality disorder and the story shifts to working on improving her mental health and focusing on herself. The show is a refreshing ray of sunshine with an important message in the end.

2 ‘Treme’ (2010-2013)

Created by David Simon & Eric Overmyer

With positive praise all around, a fabulous cast, and four season under its belt, somehow, Treme got lost in the shuffle of more notable shows that aired at the same time. The HBO drama, which is named for the Tremé neighborhood in New Orleans, is set in that state and takes place in the months following Hurricane Katrina. A heartwarming show, Treme follows survivors of the tragic natural disaster as they try to piece their lives back together in the wake of so much loss and destruction.

A beautiful show that centers on people from all walks of life coming together, from musicians to chefs, and a story that highlights resilience, Treme has often been applauded for its realistic portrayal of New Orleans culture. The cast includes well-known names like John Goodman, Khandi Alexander, Melissa Leo, and Steve Zahn. Treme received plenty of Emmy Award recognition, but it’s largely one of those forgotten shows.

1 ‘Orphan Black’ (2013-2017)

Created by Graeme Manson & John Fawcett

With a spin-off called Orphan Black: Echoes on the horizon, it’s the perfect time to look back at Orphan Black. The Canadian sci-fi thriller has an interesting story that examines the morals and ethics around human cloning. But the literal star of the show is Tatiana Maslany, who plays several clones, each with different looks, interests, personalities, and even mannerisms. She does it so flawlessly, it’s easy to forget that it’s the same actor in every role. Combined with the brilliant supporting cast that also includes Jordan Gavaris as her foster brother Felix and Maria Doyle Kennedy as their foster mother Siobhan, you’ll also see actors like Matt Frewer (Max Headroom) and Michael Mando (Better Call Saul).

The show was so popular with the underground crowd that fans lobbied for Maslany to win an Emmy Award for her roles, which she did. Orphan Black has gotten more attention of late, evidenced by this latest spin-off. But the show remains largely underrated as arguably one of the best sci-fi thrillers ever on TV.

